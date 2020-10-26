ANGI Homeservices has changed its business model to fixed fee for services, which should result in a higher take rate.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a conglomerate with an attractive mix of holdings with huge addressable markets and newly developed plans to monetize the growth.

The top three most important holdings in the IAC portfolio should ensure that IAC achieves a five year CAGR of 10% at a minimum.

ANGI Homeservices

IAC’s largest holding is ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), which makes up 51% of total revenue. ANGI is a marketplace for fixed price home services. This is a highly fragmented market on both the supply and demand side. Home services has a large total addressable market (NYSE:TAM). Home service jobs are “old school” in that word of mouth drives marketing and scheduling and negotiating is done over the phone. It has been estimated that 90% of these transactions are still conducted offline.

ANGI's strategy is to remove the friction from the home service job market. The company now has a fixed price offering that is totally transparent. Many people are reluctant to hire someone for routine maintenance job as everyone has experienced sticker shock. You hire someone to clean the eavestroughs and next thing you know you are saddled with a thousand dollar bill.

The TAM for home maintenance jobs is enormous at $400 billion. Although ANGI is the leader of the market, it still only has 3-5% of the market for home service professionals. In other words, ANGI controls 30-50% of the online market. There is a good runway for growth.

Like any marketplace, liquidity is key on both the demand and supply side of the coin. ANGI believes that the supply side liquidity will be improved as they move from the "lead gen" business model to the fixed price model. Now a plumber can benefit from having scheduling, billing and collection totally automated. Tradespeople were not fond of the "lead gen" model as you would end up paying for leads that did not transpire into any business.

The market is still valuing ANGI's earning projections based on the lead gen model that is only a mid-single digit percentage of the job value. However, the take rate with a fixed pricing model is 2-3 times greater. The operating margin under such a scenario would rise from 3% in 2019 to 12% in 2024. With the huge addressable market and improved value proposition for home service professionals ANGI is being underestimated by the market.

Vimeo

Vimeo is the second most important company in the IAC portfolio. Vimeo is a cloud-based video software platform that is primarily used by creative professionals. Content hosted by Vimeo is viewed over 250 million times per month. However, the company has yet to fully monetize its subscriber growth or viewership.

Businesses use Vimeo to create, host, distribute, and monetize their videos. Vimeo uses a freemium model and charges subscription fees. Subscriber growth has averaged 20%/year over the last two years.

The impressive subscriber growth can be seen in the table below.

Source: IAC Monthly Metrics, October 7, 2020

IAC and Vimeo have focused on top line growth vs. profitability. The current Average Revenue Per User is only $12,000. The TAM is enormous at one million global enterprises and 800 million small and medium sized businesses with an online presence. The current subscriber retention rate is over 80%. It should be noted that Vimeo is in an incredibly competitive landscape with YouTube, Amazon and Hulu all vying for the same subscribers. It remains to be seen whether IAC can turn the subscriber base into a a profit center for the company.

Care.com

The next separate business of IAC is Care.com. In February 2020, IAC completed the acquisition of Care.com for $500MM. Care.com is an online marketplace that connects care providers to households. The total market size for at home care services is estimated to be $300 billion in the United States. Home care has a huge demographic tailwind as the population ages.

Source: Census.gov

Care.com is the current market leader, thirty times the size of it's next largest competitor. Similar to ANGI, Care.com is in the middle of a turnaround with a large change in their business plan. There was a lot of churn on the platform as consumers fulfilled a long term need with only one month of a subscription. Care.com is now more focused on the 79 million unfilled short duration childcare jobs, which enable it to profit from frequent bookings at fixed prices. It should be noted that COVID-19 might be a tailwind for the company as access to childcare becomes a premium employee benefit for companies with work from home employees.

Bottom Line

Like many conglomerates, IAC usually trades at a discount to the sum of its parts. The company is composed of diverse holdings that range from online properties to a 59MM share stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM).

However, the top three online businesses are what investors should focus on. ANGI, Vimeo and Care.com are businesses with enormous total addressable markets and solid growth rates. More importantly, IAC is now focused on monetizing the growth in these businesses with drastic changes to their business plans. If the company is able to execute, IAC will spin off these businesses as it did with the Match Group (MTCH) earlier this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.