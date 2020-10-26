The Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, while the ASX-listed gold producers are busy reporting their fiscal Q1 2021 results. One of the first Australian gold producers to release its results is St Barbara Mining (OTCPK:STBMF), an intermediate gold producer with most of its production coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions (Australia and Canada). While the company has an edge on its peers from an operating jurisdiction standpoint, St Barbara has had a tough few quarters, and fiscal Q1 was the worst from a production standpoint in years. Fortunately, the company has not revised its FY2021 guidance, but it will be challenging for St Barbara to meet guidance given the weak start. Based on its industry-lagging margins and tough stretch operationally, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

St Barbara Mining released its fiscal Q1 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 73,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,711/oz (US$1,215/oz). This translated to a 16% drop in production year over year and a massive increase in costs ($1,711/oz vs. $1,421/oz) due to the lower gold sales. The culprit for the weaker production to start FY2021 was its Gwalia mine, which was also the reason for guidance cuts last year due to the Gwalia Extension Project being delayed. Given that Gwalia is the largest contributor to annual production, its issues continue to overshadow solid results from the Atlantic Gold operations. St Barbara will now struggle to meet its FY2021 guidance. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Company Report)

As we can see from the table above, it was a very disappointing quarter with gold sales down sharply, leading to a lower realized average selling price for gold (GLD) in the September quarter vs. the June ($2,171/oz vs. $2,412/oz) quarter despite higher gold prices in the September quarter. This was due to more ounces being sold into hedges and less at spot prices, which lowered the average realized gold selling price on a consolidated basis. As noted above, the reason for the weaker production and sales was the Gwalia mine, which suffered from a couple of issues in the quarter.

(Source: Company website)

During fiscal Q1, the company's Gwalia mine produced just 22,600 ounces, a 40% drop from the 38,100 ounces produced in the same period last year, with significantly lower throughput and marginally lower grades. The reason for the massive drop in quarterly throughput (97,000 tonnes processed vs. 164,000 tonnes processed) was due to a de-commissioning of the raise bore equipment, which took longer than planned. This led to the plant shutdown lasting much longer than anticipated, a large headwind to throughput. Meanwhile, Gwalia also suffered from a seismic event in the quarter, and fortunately, no one was hurt. The seismic event occurred in late September and led to a fall of ground, which interrupted production, forcing St Barbara to complete 30 meters of lateral rehabilitation over 1,500 meters below the surface. Since then, mining has resumed below this level, but this made an already challenging quarter worse.

(Source: Company Report)

Given the much lower production at Gwalia, all-in sustaining costs soared to $2,592/oz (US$1,840/oz) from $1,559/oz (US$1,107/oz) in the year prior. The $2,592/oz costs were more than 20% above the average realized selling price of $1,914/oz for the mine. This is not ideal, as most gold companies reported record quarters for margins, given that gold reached a new all-time high in August. The silver lining is that the company expects that it can make up for the slow start to FY2021, given that the Gwalia Extension Project is finally complete, which will support better mine productivity and increased material movement going forward. Therefore, St Barbara has maintained its guidance at 182,000 ounces for FY2021.

(Source: Company Report, Company website)

Moving over to the company's newest Atlantic Gold operations, it was a solid quarter. The mine produced 27,200 ounces of gold, up 21% year over year, from the 22,400 ounces reported in fiscal Q1 2020. The stronger production results were driven by increased throughput of 698,000 tonnes at 1.29 grams per tonne gold vs. 577,000 tonnes at the same gold grade in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, gold recovery rates remained robust at 94%. Given the impressive operational results, Atlantic's all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,008/oz (US$716/oz), making it one of the lowest-cost mines worldwide. If not for higher all-in sustaining costs and slightly higher sustaining capital ($236/oz vs. $141/oz in fiscal Q1 2020), it would have been an even lower-cost quarter for the mine. Based on the strong start year to date, the mine should have no problem meeting guidance of 112,000 ounces at the mid-point.

(Source: Company Report, Company website)

Finally, at the Simberi Mine in Papua New Guinea (PNG), it was a satisfactory quarter a best. During fiscal Q1, the company's PNG operations produced 23,100 ounces of gold, down 14% year over year. This was due to lower throughput resulting from unplanned maintenance on the SAG Mill and aerial rope conveyor. Unfortunately, while grades were actually better year over year, the 18% drop in throughput more than offset the increased grades. Based on FY2021 guidance of 100,000 ounces, the mine is tracking just behind guidance after fiscal Q1.

(Source: PNGResourcesOnline.com)

St Barbara announced earlier this year that it would be moving the Simberi Sulphide Project to the Feasibility stage, with the hopes of completing this by year end. This is expected to unlock another million plus ounces of gold reserves and reduce costs, with projected costs below US$1,000/oz. However, the company is still waiting for permits before making a construction decision. With the Porgera Mine headache in the news recently, it's worth noting that Simberi's mining lease extends until December 2028, so there's no worry about a mine closure here. However, the permits are not included in the mining lease. This means that we will need a variation to the existing mining lease before St Barbara can go ahead with mining the sulphides.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While some investors might take comfort in the fact that FY2021 production guidance has been maintained at 390,000 ounces despite a challenging quarter, it's worth noting that the trend in production growth is not very inspiring. As we can see, St Barbara has seen almost zero production growth in the past several years, with a compound annual growth rate of less than 1% since FY2015 (377,400 ounces vs. guidance of 390,000 ounces). It's worth noting that this is despite the significant acquisition of Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) last year, which was supposed to boost production to record levels. Obviously, if the Gwalia Extension Project and Simberi sulphides project go smoothly, this could push production above 425,000 ounces per year. Still, until now, the growth here has been less exciting than the majority of the mid-tier and intermediate gold producer space. In comparison, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has managed to quintuple its gold production in the same period.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, the one piece of good news is that St Barbara's balance sheet continues to improve, with net debt down to $12 million from $112 million at the same time last year. In addition, the valuation is very reasonable at US$1.43 billion, given that the company is a mostly Tier-1 gold producer with over 70% of its production coming from Australia (Gwalia) and Canada (Atlantic). Based on 11.6 million ounces of gold resources, this gives St Barbara a valuation of US$128.23/oz, which is 50% below the price paid for Tier-1 producers. However, it's important to note that St Barbara does have Tier-2 operations, and its costs are above the industry average with cost guidance of $1,435/oz (US$1,019/oz). Therefore, I believe the fair value for St Barbara's ounces is closer to US$165.00/oz to account for the PNG exposure that justifies a discount vs. the Tier-1 producer average of more than US$200.00/oz.

(Source: Author's Notes)

Given that the valuation is improving considerably after the 25% correction from the highs, it's possible that another gold producer could make a move for St Barbara if the share price weakness persists. So, while I think there are much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector from a growth and margin standpoint, a pullback below A$2.40 would make St Barbara a possible takeover target. For this reason, I would view any pullbacks below this level as speculative buying opportunities. For now, I prefer producers like Kirkland Lake Gold and Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.