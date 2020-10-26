Investors should probably wait until there is more financial information and Datto can improve either its profitability or revenue growth.

There are concerns about its relationship with owner Vista Equity, which has saddled Datto with a large amount of debt.

The company helps support SMBs with backup services, a market which should continue to grow as more businesses use technology and the cloud.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) is one of the newest tech companies to go public and had a successful first day of trading. Bloomberg reported that Datto raised $594 million by selling 22 million shares at $27 per share. With over 157 million shares outstanding after the IPO according to its SEC report, Datto has a market cap of over $4.2 billion.

Datto is in a good technological niche in offering backup and recovery solutions. But the company's financial numbers are lackluster, and there are concerns about its debt load and relation to its owner Vista Equity. With so many rapidly-growing tech stocks and IPOs on the market these days, Datto has a hard case to persuade investors that it is better than the rest.

Data Backup and Vista

Datto's primary business is with managed service providers (MSPs), and the company states in its SEC filing that its technology platform "enables our 17,000 MSP partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the SMB information technology, or SMB IT, market."

MSPs are IT firms which serve multiple small businesses on an ad hoc basis, which lets the small businesses have IT support without paying the full costs to set up their own IT infrastructure. Mordor Intelligence predicted that the MSP market had a CAGR of 11.27% up to 2025. Furthermore, subsequent events like the coronavirus have only accelerated trends towards putting more technology in the cloud and remote work. This means SMBs need a more robust IT infrastructure, which in turn means that they turn to MSPs and Datto by extension.

Datto's primary focus is on backup services as opposed to IT in general, which does mean that it does not have full access to the entire MSP market. But data backup is a critical MSP function, with the company stating that 82% of businesses have been affected by system downtime or data loss with over 98% of businesses reporting that the average cost of a single hour of downtime cost over $100,000. The good news is that Datto has an established niche in a large and growing MSP market, while other competitors spread themselves out backup services to a wider range of businesses.

Datto itself may have a solid business model, but skeptics are concerned about the fact that Datto is not an independent business. The company states that 72.2% of its shares will be owned by Vista, a private equity firm which obtained Datto in 2017.

Vista can point out that another tech company it obtained called Ping Identity (PING) has more than doubled in value since going public in September 2019. But Vista has also saddled Datto with a tremendous debt burden. Datto had total current and long-term indebtedness outstanding of $591.6 million as of June 30, and admitted in its SEC report that "we had no additional borrowing capacity under our Revolving Credit Facility."

Datto plans on entering into new revolving credit facility after the IPO, and intends on using the IPO proceeds to pay down its debt. But that should turn off investors who should want their money to be used for future growth instead of paying off for past growth. It is possible that Vista may continue to shoulder Datto with additional debt, and there is little shareholders will be able to do about it given its controlling stake.

Financial Results

Vista is a concern, but Datto faces a bigger problem in its financial results. The company reported a revenue of $249 million in the first six months of 2020, just 16% higher compared to the same period in 2019. Furthermore, it only grew by 18% from 2018 to 2019, which shows that the company cannot just blame this growth rate on the coronavirus.

Datto can point out that it is a somewhat more mature company, having been founded in 2007 and being prominent enough early on to play a small role in the Hillary Clinton email incident. Furthermore, the company is the rare tech IPO which is actually profitable, recording a net profit of $10 million in the first half of 2020.

The company also generated $24 million in cash in operating activities in the first half of 2020. But a net profit of $10 million is not large, and Datto finds itself well below the rule of 40 which is commonly used to evaluate tech IPOs.

The good news is that perhaps for those very reasons, Datto's valuation is fairly reasonable. The company has an enterprise value of about $4.8 billion. If we project a revenue growth of 18% into 2020, Datto's 2020 revenue will be around $541 million, which means an EV/revenue ratio of 8.8.

Datto's main rivals such as Barracuda, Veeam, and StorageCraft are all private companies, so a comparison with these companies is not possible. But if we look at somewhat similar companies like VMWare (VMW) or Dropbox (DBX), we find that Datto's ratio is at a similar level compared to theirs.

Final Thoughts

There is a strong positive case for Datto. The company is growing in an important field and has found a niche servicing MSPs, and does not have any significantly larger tech companies to worry about. A profitable tech company that is cash-flow positive, growing, and profitable should be an easy buy, especially its valuation is not that high.

But there are things underneath this appealing exterior which should worry investors. Datto is profitable, but only just and it is not growing as fast as is typically expected from a tech IPO. It has a heavy debt burden which it will be using the IPO proceedings to pay down, and this burden was created by its relation with Vista which will continue.

Datto certainly is not a bad investment pick, and some investors may decide to buy and hold for its long-term growth potential. But it is probably to wait and see if this company's profitability or revenue growth can improve in subsequent quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.