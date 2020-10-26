Carlisle Construction Materials' revenue was down by only 7.8%, propped up by the swift rebound of the U.S. construction industry.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), a firm I previously covered in May, has recently wrapped its Q3 reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit per share. Overall, the results were still worse than a year ago given the headwinds its end-markets, including the embattled aerospace, have to cope with, but sequential improvement instills some confidence that the company is quickly recovering on the back of consistent recuperation of the global economy, and its Vision 2025 targets are to be delivered with no setbacks. I expect these sequential improvements to be supportive of capital appreciation going forward.

The stock is down ~18.6% from the early-January levels, while the U.S. Industrials and the overall market have delivered single-digit gains. So, it seems the CSL recovery story has been overlooked by investors, and it clearly has room to grow.

Varying segmental performance is a consequence of inconsistent economic recuperation

The pace of the economic recuperation in the U.S. and across the globe has been a hot topic on Wall Street since the very beginning of the coronavirus-induced downswing. This earnings season has already demonstrated that the recovery is in full throttle (as some industrial players like Dover Corp. (DOV) have beat expectations and shared inspiring guidance), but the issue is that some industries are still deeply in the red, with a somber outlook. So, Carlisle's Q3 earnings have somewhat encapsulated this discrepancy.

CSL reported an over 12% GAAP revenue decline, which was a bit better when compared to a 14.3% organic contraction, which excludes the contribution from the acquisition. But it is worth understanding that while three of its segments, including the flagship - Carlisle Construction Materials - were down only in the mid- to high single digits, the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies was in dire straits, as the divisions have different end-market mixes, and while a few were consistently climbing back to the pre-coronavirus level of activity, others stagnated at best.

The Q3 revenues of CIT plunged by over a third to $168.5 million, reflecting the quagmire of the aerospace industry, even despite robust sales to the medical end-market, which has a lower contribution to the segmental revenue mix. As sales slump and higher opex whipsawed the operating margin, CIT was the only CSL’s segment that failed to turn EBIT in Q3 (slide 9).

By the way, regarding medical, it is worth making a short remark that the pandemic had an ambivalent, not an overall positive, effect on the sales of CIT Medical Technologies, as anecdotal evidence might suggest.

While CSL products used in patient-monitoring equipment related to the treatment of the coronavirus were in high demand, other applications were under strain. This somewhat reminds me of the results that Koninklijke Phillips (PHG) has delivered in Q2 and Q3: surged demand for ventilators and the ICU equipment gave revenue a boost, while demand for other medical equipment was flagging as the capex mix of hospitals changed because upgrades/installations of equipment not directly related to the treatment of patients with the coronavirus were postponed (I discussed it in greater depth in the article).

Though the aerospace industry is still reeling on the ropes, CSL reckons it is approaching a bottom (page 5), given a few positive developments: for instance, the 737Max-8 aircraft had received the approval for a return to flying from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. I concur signs of the nascent recovery did emerge, but no vertiginous growth clearly should be expected this calendar year, as a return to more normal air travel remains an essential matter. To bring a bit more context here, I should mention that the coatings industry heavyweight PPG Industries (PPG) that also has exposure to this embattled industry expects the demand "for PPG aerospace products in the commercial aftermarket and in the business overall" to remain muted (page 4), which hints the supply chains will likely remain distressed for the rest of the year.

On the positive side, Carlisle Construction Materials’ (CCM) revenue was down by only 7.8%, propped up by the swift rebound of the U.S. construction industry. Most importantly, as CSL clarified in the presentation (slide 8), in September, sales were up a bit YoY "for the first time since the pandemic began." Besides, cost-optimization efforts offset the effect of revenue decline on the bottom line, and CCM's operating income rose by 4.8%, while the margin also improved a bit, touching 22%, the best result among the divisions.

Carlisle Fluid Technologies reported a 5.1% decline in Q2 sales to $65 million, precipitated by tight capex in the automotive industry. On the positive side, the segment improved its operating result a bit and delivered a 4.8% increase in operating income coupled with a 70-basis-points increase in the margin.

Finally, Carlisle Brake & Friction’s revenues slipped 9.1%, impacted by tight capex in the mining, agriculture, and construction end-markets, even though sales were up sequentially. As revenues dropped, the segmental operating margin shrank to 1.3% due to wage increases, while cost-optimization measures related to the Carlisle Operating System slightly offset the contraction.

Though operating margin declined, there is nothing dramatic to worry about

One of the disappointing matters was higher opex, which hindered CSL from improving the consolidated operating margin. Its consolidated operating income fell 18.5%, since wage inflation together with the adverse effect of lower volumes added to difficulties.

But most importantly, despite pressure on operating profitability in the third quarter, the company is still confident in the annual FCF conversion of around 150% (slide 14), and that is what dividend investors should focus on.

Now let us delve slightly deeper into the statement of cash flows. In Q3, the firm generated $213.9 million in the net operating cash flow, the best result since 4Q19. Its quarterly capex was $24.2 million, which means the bulk of cash flows were converted into FCF. During the quarter, CSL used $150.9 million for buybacks and only $28.5 million for dividends, so overall, shareholder rewards were more than excessively covered by organic free cash flows, which is good news for dividend investors.

What's next?

Carlisle has a conservative outlook for Q4 (slide 14). The firm is expecting the CCM, its flagship, to outperform others and deliver low-single digit revenue growth. For other segments, its outlook is somber: for example, the company expects CIT to be down in the mid-30s range. At the same time, Wall Street is forecasting a ~6% contraction in Q4. Pundits reckon Q2 2021 might become the first quarter with revenue improvement YoY.

Conclusion

As the CSL portfolio is versatile, with a broad sector exposure, its results can be used as a barometer of the economic recovery (with obvious limitations, of course). By and large, given sequential improvements, the figures hint that a recovery is underway.

Also, it is worth noting that no acquisitions were announced during the quarter. The inorganic growth is at the crux of achieving the Vision 2025 targets, and I hope in the short term, the company will ultimately find an apt target.

The Q4 figures are anticipated to be somewhat soft, but I agree with the Very Bullish sentiment of Wall Street. The stock has fallen too deep, so it seems that the market has been ignoring its 2021 recovery story. I reckon CSL deserves a Bullish rating, even despite its ~11x EV/EBITDA being higher than my target multiple of 9x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.