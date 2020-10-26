The stock market is not liking AT&T, the bond market does and AT&T has been leveraging that opportunity to refinance debt maturities and lower the coupon rate.

AT&T has demonstrated once again that it is truly a cash-flow resilient company and that its 7% plus dividend is safely supported thanks to a strong core business.

Just when the market was pricing AT&T (T) stock as if it were to announce a dividend cut with its next earnings release as the stock briefly dipped below $27 which is equivalent to an almost 8% yield, AT&T delivered a shockingly positive quarter.

Source: arstechnica.com, all image courtesy remains

This quarter's performance should in theory alleviate fears about a dividend cut and that AT&T's massive legacy business is dying and not the stable and resilient cash-flow machine it has been in the past.

Initial reaction to the earnings print was very positive with the stock surging almost 6% on an overall weak day for the markets, but just a day later more than a quarter of these gains have already been sacrificed.

Overall, I have been extensively covering AT&T for several years and while I do like the latest figures, I am not very confident that this will change the market's narrative on the stock. However, that makes me happy and should make dividend investors happy as we can continue to accumulate one of the safest high-yielding stocks. Love me harder, this remains the maxim for AT&T investors.

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T's highly anticipated Q3/2020 earnings release featured a very rare beat on the top line as COVID-19 driven revenue declines were far more moderate than what was expected as the company only recorded a 5.1% Y/Y revenue drop. At the same time, earnings came in rather strong with $0.76 in Non-GAAP EPS with GAAP EPS substantially recovering sequentially from $0.17 to $0.39.

Prior to delving into details and the key takeaways, let me state that this was a surprisingly strong quarter, especially in AT&T's legacy business but at the same time very broad-based across all segments except Warner Media and with cash flow generation as strong as ever.

Overall, revenues dropped 5% Y/Y which is a substantial improvement to AT&T's Q2 where they declined 9% Y/Y and given that AT&T estimates a whopping $2.5B negative COVID impact on sales barring this pandemic, sales would have been flat. While that wouldn't have been a stellar result by any means it would have demonstrated that AT&T is able to weather the storm raging in its eroding video subscriber segment by growing other areas of the business.

AT&T's largest segment, Mobility, was the star performer this quarter with sales rising 1% Y/Y as AT&T recorded one of its best ever quarter in terms of postpaid net adds. Total Mobility net adds came in at 5.5M with postpaid growth around 1M net additions, of which 645K are from phones.

Source: AT&T Q3/2020 Earnings Slides

At the same time the segment recorded record low churn of 0.69%. As regards churn, AT&T was finally able to leverage its network strength and more attractive unlimited plans which include HBO Max:

Improved postpaid churn was driven by the strength of our network and straightforward pricing plans, including our premium unlimited plan, which includes bundling HBO Max

Source: AT&T Q3/2020 Earnings Call

Moving on to the Entertainment Group, AT&T kept revenues flat sequentially, albeit down 10% Y/Y as ongoing heavy premium TV losses could be offset by a strong performance in AT&T Fiber and IP Broadband. The good news is that the speed of erosion of AT&T's premium video subscriber customer base has slowed down from the whopping losses of previous quarters (between 886K and 1,163K subscribers) but losing another 590K during the quarter is surely also not good news either. It is highly unlikely to expect these losses to reverse into gains anytime soon, if ever, but at least lower churn and the focus on high-value customers (premium ARPU grew 7.6%) as AT&T is phasing out customers on discounted plans help to decelerate the bleeding.

...when we made this shift to kind of get out of the promotional dynamic and frankly others in the industry got out of a promotional dynamic where the VMPDs decided to go to a first price that's a little bit more reflective of their cost structure, that normalized a lot of things.

Source: AT&T Q3/2020 Earnings Call

At the same time, 357K net IP Fiber adds was the strongest performance over the last 8 quarters and with IP Broadband ARPU continuing its steady rise (up 2.4%) it shouldn't take much longer before the Entertainment Group segment as a whole can return to sequential growth both on the top line and on the bottom line.

AT&T's third largest segment, WarnerMedia, continues to get battered by the pandemic as theaters largely remain shut down and production only ramping up slowly. As a result, revenues dropped 10% and EBITDA plummeted 36%. That shouldn't be a surprise though, and instead of looking backward it is time to look forward. Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world, theatrical and TV production is ramping back up with the majority of productions up and running again. This is key as this content not only feeds theatrical releases, assuming theaters will open in the not-too-distant future, but more importantly, it is essential for HBO Max which is more expensive than its peers and thus content is truly king for AT&T.

On HBO Max I have called the launch a disaster and I stand by that statement as whatever HBO Max figures AT&T is posting they would have likely been much better if the company managed to strike a deal with Roku (ROKU) and Amazon (AMZN) and simplified the messaging around the various HBO offers prior to launch day.

So while the launch was a disaster, I have never said that the service itself is a disaster and while AT&T cannot clock in similarly stunning subscriber figures as Disney (DIS) or Netflix (NFLX), the quarter has proven that HBO Max is scaling nicely as well albeit on a slower growth trajectory. The HBO universe has now 38M subscribers, including 8.6M HBO Max activations which more than doubled on a sequential basis.

On top of that, with 38M subscribers, AT&T is tracking far ahead of its long-term HBO Max business plan which set out a target of 38M domestic subscribers by the end of 2021.

Source: WarnerMedia Day - HBO Max Presentation

As a result, the relatively high price tag for HBO Max does not appear to be a deterrent to customers as it was widely expected. Now you can argue whether that is due to the strong library which is mostly AT&T's own intellectual property or to what extent the pandemic, which has been shutting down travel and other leisure expenses, is increasing the purchasing power for such a service. But at the end of the day people are paying the price and with production now getting ramped up quickly, a big collection of originals should be released in 2021 which will make the service even more attractive.

Moreover, 2021 should be a catalyst for two more reasons:

1) It is expected that AT&T will launch its AVOD tier of HBO Max which will include advertising and therefore be priced differently. That will allow AT&T to attract different segments of the market and offer some interesting strategic opportunities in terms of offering other products and services.

2) So far HBO Max only launched in the U.S. but international expansion is around the corner for 2021 with the initial focus on Latin America and parts of Western Europe. That rollout will help AT&T grow the service and also should help turn focus away from its declining video subscriber customer base and the omnipresent issue of cord-cutting.

The Dividend Was Never In Danger

Although AT&T has multiple possibilities to grow its business like 5G, Fiber and HBO Max, we have to acknowledge that we are in the middle of a pandemic and that AT&T is a big vessel which takes time to turn around. And while you wait for management to finally use and leverage its $500B asset base, you get paid an enormous dividend right now north of 7%.

If this quarter has shown anything, it is that regardless of the critics and the market's negative mood on the stock, AT&T was, is and will be a free cash flow machine.

Free cash flow came in $8.3B for the quarter resulting in a FCF dividend payout ratio of 45% and a YTD payout ratio of 57% which is a testament of strength. Admittedly, part of that very strong Q3 FCF figure is due to a noticeable slow-down in Capex (-$1.2B Y/Y) but even if adjusting the FCF figure accordingly still results in a very healthy payout ratio of 53%.

Source: AT&T Investor Relations; author's visualisation of AT&T free cash flow dividend payout ratio

Now you would expect analysts to be bullish on cash flow but at least JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is actually saying that it "thinks cash flow will be an investor concern after a 2020 affected by temporary factors" without providing any real explanation. This is the type of noise which has been plaguing AT&T's stock at least this year and one of the reasons why it is even yielding 7% plus.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T has demonstrated once again that it is truly a cash-flow resilient company and that its 7% plus dividend is safely supported. Its two main segments are performing surprisingly well in the wake of the pandemic and HBO Max is slowly gaining traction.

At the same time, the company continues to deleverage and has now the strongest balance sheet in the last couple of years. The stock market is not liking T, the bond market does and AT&T has been leveraging that opportunity to refinance debt maturities and lower the coupon rate.

During the call, management was also asked what it thinks about the fact that the stock price has been suffering despite the business having proven resilient and delivering on its expectations. The response was:

And so I'm well aware that right now there is definitely a discontinuity in the yield versus what we're paying. And I don't like that. I'm sure nobody else out there owns the stock likes it.

Source: AT&T Q3/2020 Earnings Call

I have to disagree here because I don't just like it, I love it that the stock is yielding such a superior dividend because I have confidence in the business. Sooner or later the resiliency of that business with more than 176M total wireless subscribers and connections and a connected device base of almost 76M will also have to be appreciated by the stock market.

Meanwhile, I will continue to buy AT&T via biweekly investment plans and look forward to the upcoming ex-dividend date, which hasn't been declared yet. The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the most recent ex-dividend dates and payouts for AT&T in my portfolio.

Source: My Dividend Calendar

One final word

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ, DIS, AMZN, ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.