I like the deal here as Pioneer has been lagging while prices recovered, synergies are anticipated and second-quarter results were not as bad as feared.

Just days after ConocoPhillips (COP) acquired Concho Resources (CXO) in a $10-billion deal, it was Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) which joined the M&A freeze as it is acquiring Parsley Energy (PE). The deal was not really welcomed by investors despite the all-stock component of the transaction and projection of sizable synergies.

With shares of Pioneer having lagged considerably, while oil prices recovered, anticipated synergies are sizable and second-quarter results are better than feared, I am getting quite constructive on the sector including Pioneer.

A Big Deal

Pioneer has reached a deal with Parsley Energy to acquire the latter in a deal valued at $7.6 billion on an enterprise basis. Equity of Parsley is valued at $4.5 billion as investors in Parsley will obtain 0.1252 shares of Pioneer for every share they own, as Pioneer will furthermore assume $3.1 billion in net debt as well.

The deal is driven by the opportunities provided by combining complementary and premier Permian assets, as the complementary nature is seen in the synergies target, which is pegged at $325 million per annum. This should ensure accretion on cash flows and earnings per share.

Other than complementary assets and the typical synergies from combining operations, it is the significant water infrastructure assets of Pioneer which boosts the synergy number. Despite the assumption of debt, net leverage ratios come in at less than 1 times EBITDAX. In terms of the synergy numbers, operational synergies are seen at $150 million, G&A savings are seen around $100 million and interest expenses are expected around $75 million a year.

The combination has nearly a million net acres in the premium Permian basin, with pro-forma production of 558,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. As is typical these days, the premium offered for shares is very modest, in fact just below 8%. Some 52 million shares of Pioneer will be issued to holders of Parsley's stock, giving those shareholders a combined equity ownership of around 24%.

Proforma Implications

Ahead of the deal, Pioneer supported a $16.3 billion enterprise value while Parsley is now valued at $7.6 billion, or about 32% of the pro-forma valuation. Parsley adds about 113,000 barrels of oil per day to Pioneer, making for a total of 328,000 barrels of oil produced each day, with Parsley contributing 35% to the total numbers.

Parsley's share of total production of 558,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day is nearly 33%. The only metric where the company is lagging a bit compared to the deal tag is the net acreage, as Parsley adds just 27% to proforma acreages of 930,000 net acres. Based on all these metrics, the valuation looks fair, with no premium offered.

With Pioneer seeing its share count dilute to 216 million shares upon closing of the deal, we can appreciate that a $325 million assumed synergy number looks quite large. Even if we factor in a 30% tax rate, accretion is seen at a dollar per share after-taxes.

Just like the deal which Conoco announced, investors in Pioneer are quite cautious here as well. After shares traded around the $50 mark in the days ahead of the deal, in part driven by the M&A momentum induced by the deal announced by Conoco, shares fell from $47 to $44 per share in reaction to the deal. The valuation decline comes in around $600 million, more than the premium paid for Parsley!

What Now?

My last take on Pioneer was in mid-April as shares were trading around the $50 mark, and while shares of Pioneer have actually fallen a few dollars ever since, the general and oil markets have continued to rally. To put things further into perspective, spot prices of WTI traded at just below $20 at the time, now trading at $40 per barrel.

In that article I praised the low cost of the production assets and relatively strong balance sheet, as I furthermore pegged break-even costs around $40-45 per share. Furthermore, I praised the enormous potential for the business with 10 billion barrels in reserves, making that the enterprise value in relation to this potential is very modest. Low pricing and an upcoming energy transition might make that some of these assets might not be realised.

Truth be told, the risk-reward now looks a lot better than it did in April. After all, oil prices have recovered in a big way and this has already showed up a great deal in the second-quarter results. Furthermore, the company benefits from very cheap borrowing costs and this deal will boost earnings by about a dollar per share.

With the company already earning $4-5 per share in 2019, and factoring in some benefits, I am quite upbeat on the shares here given the underperformance of the shares, improved performance compared to my estimates and general much higher equity markets. Hence, the relative appeal of the shares and sector at large vs. the rest of the market is increasing rapidly in my book.

I continue to be very underinvested in the energy sector, as I have been for a long while, with these companies facing an uphill battle with low oil prices and the secular headwinds from energy transition and environmental concerns. Nonetheless, I am upping and initiating stakes here, as valuations are quite low in a very low interest rate environment. This huge earnings spread, certainly if energy prices recover from here, makes that I am upping exposure to the sector here, including Pioneer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PXD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.