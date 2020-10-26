The debt due profile is excellent. This allows the company to wait for a natural gas pricing rally without any financial worries.

Comstock Resources (CRK) previously had organized the company to focus on some very low cost natural gas reserves. These in fact may be some of the lowest cost reserves in North America. All those steps were followed in previous articles. Now natural gas prices are rising and this company may have hit the center of the target.

La Nina is forecast for the current winter. Typically La Nina has a cooler than average December which is very good for natural gas prices followed by a warmer-than-average January and February. Now that can materially change if a weather event known as "blocking" occurs in the right place or places in January and February. However, right now Mr. Market is probably getting all excited about a cold or at least cooler December in parts of North America.

The drilling in North America was already headed downward when the challenges created by the coronavirus demand destruction hit the country hard. So if January and February are mild, it will be interesting to see if natural gas prices remain strong due to the lower than normal amount of drilling in the industry.

Source: Comstock Resources October 2020, Investor Presentation

Comstock is well positioned to take advantage of any natural gas rally. The margins of the company are already decent by most measures. Therefore, any rally will simply enlarge the margin shown above.

Source: Comstock Resources October 2020, Investor Presentation

The main reason the company lost money in the second quarter was the reported valuation loss of the hedging position because natural gas prices improved. In actuality, the company made money on its production without accounting for the hedge position. That is a position that very few dry gas producers can even think about.

The reason the company is profitable is shown above. The company has sufficient volumes to go with total costs of less than $1.50 MCFE. The costs shown above are competitive with some of the dry gas producers in Canada who benefit from the weaker Canadian dollar.

Notice that while much of the industry is in the doghouse over low natural gas prices, the cash flow shown above has increased significantly from the previous year. Even though there is more stock outstanding, this is a far healthier company than it was in the recent past. Future cash flows are likely to have at least as good a positive comparison as shown above.

Source: Comstock Resources October 2020, Investor Presentation

Anytime you see costs that low for a dry gas producer, that dry gas producer will likely be profitable near the bottom of industry downturns. That means that the coming recovery should enable this company to literally print money.

The comparison on the slide itself is a little misleading because more liquids can increase costs. But as long as those liquids can be sold for more than they cost to produce, then producers will sell them. The increase due to those incremental costs does not make the competitors higher cost producers as those other products could increase margins. However, incremental costs also make forecasting breakeven points difficult because the various products have different profitabilities and contribute differently to cash flow.

Source: Comstock Resources October 2020, Investor Presentation

Management has also reworked the balance sheet to minimize the amount of preferred stock while bringing the debt to a tolerable amount of cash flow. So any natural gas price rally will (in effect) go straight to the bottom line with very few costs removed along the way.

Management is also poised to wait for the rally as no debt is due for a very long time and the bank credit line is relatively wide open. Banks just love to lend money to companies that do not need the money. Here the company has in effect put itself into that position. Like most companies, this company has minimized operating activities until natural gas prices improve sufficiently. Any free cash flow generated will be used to repay that remaining bank line balance.

That open credit line allows the company to continue to shop for distressed sales in the current environment. Any deal that comes with established production will be reviewed under a very favorable light. The more cash flow the better.

Source: Comstock Resources October 2020, Investor Presentation

Most likely the management would look for bolt-on acquisitions to expand the position in the Haynesville area. The concentration of operations in that area is obvious. Bolt-on acquisitions in an area where the company already operates are likely to prove to be low risk and accretive.

In any natural gas price rally, the low cost leaders like Comstock will be among the first in the industry to restore drilling and completion activity. Therefore, this company will benefit more from a strong natural gas pricing market than will much of the competition.

Source: Comstock Resources October 2020, Investor Presentation

On a side note, this company has not hesitated to sell common shares to keep the debt-to-EBITA and the debt-to-equity ratios reasonable. So many times managements get into trouble by stating "the stock is too cheap" as an excuse to increase the debt related leverage ratios. Too many times, the stock price never recovers sufficiently in the eyes of the management to allow for a strengthening of the balance sheet. Instead, the company ends up in financial dire straits.

The current management of Comstock Resources clearly has no hesitation to sell more share of common stock if management feels that is necessary. That is probably good news for common shareholders because it will avoid a very common pitfall in the energy industry.

The other aside to note is there has been a lot of noise about lending drying up in the oil and gas industry. Yet, this company sold long-term bonds. That fits with other companies I have covered such as EQT (EQT) and CNX Resources (CNX) that have also sold debt. On the oil side, Laredo Petroleum (LPI) had a successful debt offering this year.

Therefore, the reality appears to be a good deal different from the headlines. The debt markets will service qualified candidates. The conditions may change for qualified candidates. But the fact is that the energy industry does have access to the debt markets.

Conclusion

Comstock Resources is ready to participate in any natural gas rally. This management does not worry about any delays in the natural gas rally as the low costs enable this company to generate decent cash flow and profits during the latest downturn. The hedging operations may hide some of that profit.

But the fact is that this dry gas producer is one of the lowest cost dry gas producers in North America. That is a competitive moat that few in the industry have. Currently natural gas prices are rallying, so there is some interest in this stock.

At some point this company may become an acquisition candidate. It has low costs and excellent operations. Those are things that any potential takeover bidder wants to see. In the meantime, investors can consider this company as a great way to play natural gas prices.

