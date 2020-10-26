Enbridge is a valuable long-term investment at this time given its current valuation.

The company is continuing to invest in long-term growth, with billions in annualized investment. It anticipates long-term mid-single digit DCF growth.

Enbridge offers investors a quality dividend that's more than manageable for the company's shareholders.

Enbridge (ENB) is a Canadian multinational energy company headquartered in Alberta. It is a major generation, transportation, and energy company with a market capitalization near $60 billion and a near-10% dividend yield. As we'll see throughout the article, the company's impressive asset base and continued cash flow potential make it a valuable investment decision.

(Enbridge - Kindersley Social)

Strategic Overview

Enbridge is focused on its strategic business and improving the overall business profile.

(Enbridge Overview - Enbridge Investor Presentation)

It has a large integrated network, and is focused on delivering to the best markets. The company has world-class execution capabilities and disciplined capital allocation, with a massive base of assets throughout the continent. Here, Enbridge's distribution assets serve North America's fifth-largest population center.

Additionally, Enbridge has a massive renewables business, with 1.8 gigawatts of power from solar and wind. The company's gas, in addition to its other assets, serve >170 million people. Its liquids serve >12 million barrels / day of refining capacity. This massive portfolio of assets is distributed around the world.

Enbridge has shown resilience and massive growth through a variety of incredibly difficult market cycles. The company has continued to execute heavily on its capital projects. It works primarily with investment grade companies and continues to maintain a BBB+ credit rating. The company's diverse sources of cash flow are impressive.

(Enbridge Counterparty Credit Profile - Enbridge Investor Presentation)

One of Enbridge's strategic benefits is its strong base of customers. These customers have letters of credit, parental guarantees, and 1-5 year credit protections. The company's liquid pipelines have 97% investment grade customers, with 95-96% gas transmission, distribution, and storage, and 99% renewable customers.

This massive base of secure cash flow potential means significant potential for Enbridge.

Company Balance Sheet

In addition to the strategic overview of the business, the company has an incredibly strong balance sheet to maintain this downturn.

(Enbridge Debt-to-EBITDA - Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Enbridge has significantly improved its target debt-to-EBITDA ratio to the bottom end of its target range. By 2021e, it expects this to decrease towards 4.0x. The company has a best-in-class credit profile from the variety of its customers, and it's continuing to improve its overall debt metrics.

Enbridge continues to have significant debt, but it's working hard to pay down this debt.

2020 Growth Target

The company, has significant growth targets through 2020.

(Enbridge Growth Target - Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Enbridge has a significant portfolio of growth projects. COVID-19, despite the price drops, continues to hold a significant number of unique opportunities for companies. In fact, we'd even like to see Enbridge use to price drop to make a number of opportunistic acquisitions. The company has a total 2020+ capital program of $11 billion, which is massive despite deferred spending.

Enbridge has ~$5 billion remaining secured capital to fund through 2022. Take into account $1 CAD is $0.76 USD. So, its changed 2020+ capital program is now ~$7 billion USD in capital spending from 2020-2022. Out of that, the company has ~$3.75 billion to spend over the next 3 year, which is incredibly manageable.

Enbridge expects that these projects will drive $2.5 billion in increment cash flows, or ~$1.9 billion USD. That's massive additional cash flow that can support shareholder rewards. The company's continued focus to its growth targets means the potential to generate significant long-term cash flow for shareholders.

2020 Financial Outlook

Enbridge has significant focused on its funding with ~$14 billion in funding. The company has $12 billion in completed 2020 funding, and has $2 billion in 2021 pre-funding.

(Enbridge Funding - Enbridge Investor Presentation)

It anticipates 2020e DCF per share of ~$4.65 / share. The company has had stronger performance than anticipated, and despite COVID-19, it's expecting to outperform 2019. Enbridge sees its strong dividend payout ratio coming at a 65% DCF payout ratio. The company sees ~$3.54 in 2020e USD payout ratio, which is a DCF ratio of 12%.

That's an incredibly strong USD payout ratio. Enbridge expects 5-7% growth in annualized DCF growth going forward. The company has a 12% DCF ratio, and for those who invest today, it'll be able to continue paying its dividends and generating strong long-term shareholders. Enbridge has dropped >30% YTD but has massive long-term potential.

Long-term Opportunity

The company's long-term opportunity is due to its current financial strength and long-term focuses.

(Enbridge Long-term Opportunity - Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Enbridge is focused on a wide variety of impressive assets. It is effectively becoming a utility company with $1 billion (CAD) in annual utility growth opportunities, $2 billion in gas transmission and $2 billion in liquid pipelines, and $1 billion in renewable growth opportunities. These are all growth opportunities that can support cash flow.

Enbridge has improved its debt profile significantly and expects 5-7% in annualized DCF growth. The company will manage to invest in this growth from its cash flow profile. Long term, this is on top of a near-9% dividend yield. Putting this together highlights the significant long-term opportunity available for Enbridge investors.

Risk

Enbridge's risk is the chance of continued lower prices. It has a much lower risk and affect to that, versus most companies, because it continues to deliver renewable electricity and natural gas transmission. The company will continue to invest in its business and generate a double-digit DCF yield.

Conclusion

Enbridge has an impressive portfolio of assets that it is continuing to develop for the long run. It is rapidly turning into a massive renewables-based conglomerate, and as it becomes more of a "renewables" company, that means it deserves much more of a "utilities" multiple. That means the potential for significant multiple expansion.

Going forward, we expect Enbridge to continue paying out its massive dividend, which is comfortably affordable for the company. Additionally, we expect it to continue to invest into long-term growth. The company's continued focus and investments on its business make it a valuable long-term investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.