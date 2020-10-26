Article Thesis

We will be revisiting AbbVie (ABBV) here, showing why we think that shares are attractive at the current price. A low valuation, a relatively resilient business model, and the promising growth rates of new drugs provide for a solid outlook. Adding in a dividend that yields 5.5% makes the stock look quite attractive, we believe.

AbbVie has the highest dividend yield in its peer group, and on top of that, it has the lowest valuation in terms of price-to-earnings and price-to-cash flow. This is despite the fact that it has one of the highest expected EPS growth rates for 2021, at 16% compared to forecasted EPS for 2020. Finally, its Yacktman forward rate of return is very attractive, at 23%. Note: The Yacktman ROR is calculated as normalized free cash flow yield plus the five-year EPS growth rate.

Priced For Disaster, But Debt Is Not A Problem

Right now, with shares trading for just above 7 times 2021's net profits, shares seem to be priced for disaster. Even in a no-growth scenario, a 7 times earnings multiple would be quite cheap, as this would, at least theoretically, lead to annual returns of about 14%. The market thus seems to be pricing AbbVie for a future of steadily declining earnings or, alternatively, it is seeing other major problems coming for the company.

One such problem that is sometimes suggested by investors is the company's debt. It is true that AbbVie holds a considerable amount of debt, according to its most recent 10-Q filing, long-term debt, including the current portion and including finance lease obligations, totaled $87 billion. This was partially offset by $6 billion of cash, for a net debt position of $81 billion. That sounds like a lot, and it definitely is in absolute terms. When we look at the interest cost of that debt, and at the cash flows that AbbVie generates, the debt amount seems much more reasonable, however.

During the second quarter, AbbVie had a gross interest expense of $630 million according to the 10-Q, or about $2.5 billion on an annual basis. When we account for the fact that interest expenses are a pre-tax item, the net cost of that debt is likely somewhere around $2 billion, calculating with a tax rate of ~20%. So, all of that debt is costing AbbVie just $2 billion a year on a net basis, which is not quite that much compared to the net profits and cash flows that its business is throwing off:

Over the last four quarters, the company generated $14 billion in free cash flows. That amount has been rising, and investors should expect that forward FCF generation is even stronger, thanks to the impact of the Allergan acquisition that closed in May. Once the closing of that takeover has been lapped, i.e., in mid-2021, AbbVie could easily be looking at $16-18 billion in free cash flows on a trailing basis. In order to be conservative, we will assume that free cash flows will total just $15 billion a year going forward, which assumes almost no accretion from the Allergan deal. Even in that scenario, AbbVie's net interest costs (after tax) make up just 13% of its free cash flows, which shows that its debt levels are not a major issue.

The company pays out $8.4 billion in dividends per year right now, thus it could pay down about $6.6 billion in debt over the coming 4 quarters. Over the next five years, assuming it is focused on bringing down its debt, the company could likely lower its net debt by about $30 billion, even while continuing to raise its dividend moderately:

Year FCF Dividend Debt reduction Net debt end of year 2021 $15 B $9.0 B $6.0 B $75.0 B 2022 $16 B $9.5 B $6.5 B $68.5 B 2023 $17 B $10.0 B $7.0 B $61.5 B 2024 $18 B $10.5 B $7.5 B $54.0 B 2025 $19 B $11.0 B $8.0 B $46.0 B

The above calculation assumes that FCF will total just $15 billion next year, which likely is conservative, as explained above. This calculation also assumes that FCF will grow by just $1 billion a year, which should be easily achievable through a combination of interest expense savings, cost synergies following the takeover of Allergan, and some business growth. Interest savings alone will be driven by two factors, as debt is being paid down, while AbbVie also should benefit from the ability to refinance portions of its debt at lower rates, thanks to record-low interest rates.

All in all, I believe that the above assumptions for AbbVie's ability to pay down debt are not overly aggressive, and yet, even in that scenario, the company's net debt declines by $35 billion through the end of 2025. At that point, net debt, including finance leases, would total just 2.4 times its FCF, and interest expenses would make up just ~5% of its annual free cash generation. This calculation assumes that AbbVie will continue to grow its dividend, by a total of ~30% through the end of 2025, or by about 5% a year. We can thus say that the company should be able to continue to grow its dividend meaningfully, although at a somewhat slower pace compared to its historical dividend growth rate, while bringing down its debt levels very meaningfully at the same time.

The Outlook Is Positive

AbbVie has experienced a lot of growth over the years, mainly thanks to its biggest drug Humira. This will be less of a growth driver going forward, due to an expiring patent, but the company has several other growth levers that should allow it to remain on a growth track. In a recent article, Chris Lau explains that Rinvoq and Skyriza, two drugs that are aimed at replacing Humira, have a strong growth outlook. On top of that, growth will also stem from Imbruvica and other cancer drugs, as well as from Allergan's aesthetics business that benefits from attractive market growth rates of close to 10%.

The synergies that AbbVie should be able to capture once Allergan is fully integrated will also allow for some profit growth, all else equal. Last but not least, there is the possibility for share buybacks, although those will not be very high as long as management is focused on bringing down debt levels.

Valuation and Dividend

Valuation matters, thus one cannot say that AbbVie is a great buy at every price. Those that bought shares above $120 a couple of years ago, when profits and dividends were still substantially lower, have not generated attractive returns since - the valuation they bought at was just too high. But here, with shares around $85, and a dividend yield of 5.5%, AbbVie looks quite attractive. Shares are going for 8.3 times this year's earnings right now, and, as mentioned above, for just 7 times 2021's expected net profit. At that price, not too many things can go wrong, we believe, as the market already prices AbbVie like it is a company in run-off mode.

There are some potential headwinds for the company and its industry, such as more regulation of drug prices if politicians decide to bring down healthcare costs. But at the current valuation, those risks seem to be accounted for already, at least to a large degree.

As shown above, AbbVie will likely be able to continue to raise its dividend considerably going forward. Even if the dividend growth rate will, in all likelihood, not be as high as the trailing five-year growth rate of 20%, the combination of a mid-single digit growth rate and a 5.5% initial dividend yield would still be quite attractive. This especially holds true when we account for the fact that interest rates are at record lows, and that income investors can't generate a return of even 1% by holding treasuries. In times like that, a safe and growing 5%+ dividend yield, coming from one of the major players in a defensive and resilient industry, definitely seems attractive. AbbVie has made four dividend payments at the current level of $1.18 per share, thus, another dividend increase in the next couple of months would not be a surprise at all.

Takeaway

AbbVie operates in a resilient and attractive industry and offers a very attractive dividend yield to its owners, with another dividend increase in the near term being quite likely. Shares are very inexpensive, but that may be due to the fact that the market is too pessimistic right now. As we have shown, the seemingly large debt load is, in fact, not really a problem for the company, and management should be able to reduce the debt load very meaningfully over the coming years.

Some other pharma plays have a better growth outlook, but thanks to its very low valuation, AbbVie does not need a lot of growth to be a very rewarding investment over the coming years.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.