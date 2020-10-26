We see headwinds in 2021 and beyond and not from what people generally believe.

When we last covered Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) we admired its resilience in the pandemic but did not find the valuation appealing enough. Specifically we said,

DOC is now trading very close to fair value and upside will be harder to come by. One could argue for a 17-19X multiple especially considering where the broad market is trading on a forward earnings basis (23X-25X), but that is about as far as we can go. Considering that DOC has struggled to produce growth we would also like at least a 5.5% yield to stay involved with this company. Right now, we are sitting at neutral territory.

Source: The Doc Still Rocks

The stock has continued to move up and is now about 9% higher than when we wrote that article. We examined the recent results to see if we could be persuaded to change the stock rating.

Q2-2020

When we suggested an unequivocal "buy with both hands" in April 2020 with DOC trading near $12.50, our thesis rested on two factors. The first was the valuation and DOC had never gotten that cheap in its entire history. The second was that anyone expecting DOC's tenants to stop paying rent en masse, was just plain wrong. DOC's rent collections immediately after that article validated that stance, but collections have weakened since then.

Source: DOC Q2 Presentation

Don't get us wrong. There are many categories of REITs that would sell their soul for rent collections that high up in the 90's. But for DOC, at least for our expectations of DOC, these collections have been weak. DOC has countered that with the fact that it is the strongest amongst its peers.

Source: DOC Q2 Presentation

That is certainly true, but it does nothing to remove the thought that DOC should be collecting even more at this point. While this is not a dealbreaker by itself, alongside the other issues for investing in DOC, we do consider it enough of a reason to stay out. We go over those below.

Valuation

DOC is expected to make close to a $1.05 in funds from operations (FFO) this year followed by a $1.09 next year, based on consensus analyst estimates. In our opinion these are likely on the optimistic side. Even if we meet these numbers then DOC is trading at about 17X FFO, which is not cheap. DOC's leverage ratios have a small room for expansion but we doubt that they boost leverage enough to move the needle on earnings.

No Growth

DOC is not growing and has not been growing for some time. They have been foundering in the $1.05 range for as far back as we can remember. Investors can see their run-rate from back in 2016 where they were still hitting the $1.06 mark.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The $1.05 for this year is below the 2018 FFO number and a penny above the 2017 number.

Source: DOC Q4 2018

DOC has also acquired a large number of properties since 2016. DOC has also only issued equity at a premium to NAV. Both those should help FFO rise. However, the main reason FFO has stayed flat is that DOC has pruned higher cap rate, lower quality properties through dispositions. Acquisitions, on the other hand, have been done at low cap rates. The combination has made DOC a zero growth play.

Dividend Safety Analysis

While DOC's poor growth prospects are no secret, many investors are more curious about the dividend safety. Legions invest only for the dividends and are most interested in whether the payout will continue. In that area we have a mixed bag of news. DOC's dividend payout ratio is extremely high and has been for some time. The $0.92 run rate for the current dividend results in a FFO payout ratio of about 88%. However, FFO ignores routine capital expenditures. Actual funds available for distribution or FAD, which takes into routine capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments, will come in at about 92-93 cents for the year. FAD payout ratio is bordering on 100% and this also assumes that all uncollected rents will be paid eventually. Despite the extremely high payout ratio, we still give DOC the lowest danger rating on on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. Our rationale is that DOC's leverage could be increased slightly in case of a modest shortfall. The built in rent increases for 2021 should also help cushion any bad debt expenses. But the rating is not set in stone and we revise it every 3 months for a forward 12-month outlook.

Conclusion

DOC has solid credit ratings and the small amounts of overdue rents will not change that. Source: DOC

But DOC has not produced any growth over the last 5 years and that is worrying to some extent at least. While we see the idea of permanent Zoom-based medicine as laughable as Zoom-anchored massages, DOC will face some increasing pressure in the next 1-3 years. As office vacancies get higher in general, a small subset of those will make for attractive locations for physicians. Repurposing and remodeling these empty locations is very likely and DOC will start to feel some rent pressures. Bear in mind that a large number of DOC's facilities are "on-campus" with an integrated healthcare system attached. We don't see any pressure coming on there. But at the margins, doctors will have a broader range of "office" choices available. We are still giving this a "hold" for now and would move to sell over $20.00.

