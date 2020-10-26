I still like the valuation here, although it seems certain that this will become another transition year.

While the company calls for earnings growth in the fiscal year of 2021, the guidance looks better than it might be.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) found some support, at least its shares, as investors have been digesting the fourth quarter results for the fiscal year of 2020, as the company of course has a broken book year.

The results are largely in line with expectations as the company guides for modest earnings per share growth in the upcoming year. While such a guidance looks comforting in this environment, the guidance calls for just modest growth as the largest impact of Covid-19 might have already been seen in the 2020 results. Furthermore, reliance on improvements in the second half of the year creates risk with such little visibility at the moment.

While I am cautiously constructive on the prospects for the shares, I fail to hold a large position here as free cash flows might still be pressured a great deal this year.

The Numbers

One might expect that Walgreens might be a prime beneficiary of these conditions, as this is not the case. The sales numbers reveal no boost to the topline results, with consumers finding Walgreens products through other channels. While modest sales growth in theory is promising, the company has seen headwinds induced by Covid-19 causing big pressure on margins.

For the fourth quarter revenues rose 2.3% to $34.7 billion, with growth entirely achieved on an operating basis. Reported and adjusted operating earnigns fell 26% and 28%, respectively. Both sales and margin trends for the final quarter were in line with the overall 2019 performance.

As the company has three units, lets briefly look into them. Retail pharmacy in the US is the most important business and performed relatively well with sales up 3.6% to $37 billion. Nonetheless, adjusted operating profits fell 22% to $884 million, mainly on the back of a $200 million Covid-19 headwind.

The international retail pharmacy business is relatively small, yet a major detriment to the results. Sales fell 15% to $2.3 billion amidst a 29% fall in comparable retail sales from the struggling Boots business in the UK. Adjusted operating income fell $197 million which is a very large deterioration, resulting in an adjusted loss of $3 million for the quarter.

The wholesale pharmaceutical business was the real bright spot with sales up 4.3% to $6.0 billion. Adjusted operating earnings rose 7% to $245 million, one of the bright spots within Walgreens.

The company reported GAAP operating profits of $650 million and adjusted operating profits of $1.13 billion for the final quarter. While both metrics fell by similar percentages mainly due to negative comparable store sales, offset by lower margin e-commerce sales, and the impact of Covid-19 measures, it is interesting to look at the discrepancy.

The gap between GAAP and adjusted metrics is about $476 million as most of this gap is explained by transformation cost measures, about $270 million. This is complemented by some amortization charges and other small expenses. These measures have a huge impact on the bottom line as net earnings on a GAAP basis only come in at $0.43 per share, while adjusted earnings came in two pennies above the dollar mark.

Leverage, Looking Forward

For the year, the company earned $4.74 per share on an adjusted basis on the back of adjusted operating earnings of $5.20 billion. With D&A expenses at $1.9 billion, I peg EBITDA around $7 billion. The number might potentially come in a bit below that, as relying on adjusted metrics might result in double counting of amortization charges.

The company ended the fiscal year with $15.2 billion in net debt, marking just $0.6 billion in net debt reduction over the past year, in part because the company still was buying back shares at the start of the fiscal year. Another major detriment in reducing leverage is the annual dividend payout of $1.87 per share!

Nonetheless, leverage still seems manageable even as leverage ratios have risen a bit with the decline in EBITDA being larger than actual net debt reduction over the past year. Despite the current uncertainty the company outlined a guidance for its fiscal 2021, seeing adjusted earnings per share up in the low single digits. That sounds better than it is as this modest growth comes from a low base. Furthermore, headwinds are seen in the first of the year, with strength seen in the second half of the year.

Updating The Thesis

In July, I concluded that Walgreens delivers on a soft performance, yet trades at a low valuation at the same time, while there were few triggers on the horizon. Shares traded around the $40 mark at the time and now trade at $38 as I have acquired a stake in the meantime at $36, mainly on the cheapness argument.

The prospects for stabilization, although it depends largely on the developments surrounding Covid-19 is only a bit comforting. I furthermore am encouraged that perhaps monetization of the AmerisourceBergen (ABC) might become a strategic options at some point in time, and/or perhaps a move to create imminent value by doing something with the international/Boots business.

In the summer I concluded that, absence of Covid-19, the long term concern is that of pressure on margins as operating margins have fallen from 5-6% not too long ago, towards a 3-4% margin business now. Along the road, adjustments have shown up more frequent and in larger size, revealing real margin pressure, albeit that revenues have continued to grow.

This margin pressure and valuation multiple deflation have explained a big fall in the shares, as after all this was an $80 share late in 2018.

Expectations are down a great deal as margins come in at low levels as well on historical standards, albeit the result of secular headwinds, expectations have fallen. For now the outlook is even worse, with additional pressure seen on margins as a result of Covid-19. Amidst this uncertainty the focus is on deleveraging, which is comforting as the company could always sell some of its AmerisourceBergen stake or even spin-off/sell Boots to unlock value.

With Boots currently losing money, any divestment/solutions will bring in immediate proceeds while providing a boost to the bottom line, creating potential for an increase in the share price as investors seem to have given up on the UK adventure.

I recognize the continued disappointments delivered by Walgreens with adjusted earnings seen this year at $4.74 per share, only expected to rise by just a few cents in the coming year, based on the guidance outlined for 2021. The good news is that this guidance does not anticipate share buybacks to deliver on this, yet the outlook itself outlines specifically that the second half of 2021 is the driver to make this happen. Given the limited visibility at the moment, the part of the outlook certainly entails some risks.

While leverage seems under control, the outlook calling for earnings growth in 2021 looks better than it is. For starters is the very limited earnings growth, and anticipation of a stronger second half of the year. Another big issue is that transformation costs are set to rise sharply to $2 billion (or $2.30 per share on a pre-tax basis) as these costs are adjusted for in the outlook.

Here and now I continue to hold a modest position which I have initiated at $36, yet see no reason to increase my stake here.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.