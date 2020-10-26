Investors should look at the future and get over the mental barrier to pay 30X earnings and about 19X EBITDA for Air Products.

I was wrong for not having bought Air Products and Chemicals during the March crash, and the opportunity may never come back.

Introduction

I have always been interested in companies producing ‘specialty’ gases but I failed to secure additional positions in Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Air Products and Chemicals (APD) during the March sell-off. The share price of APD has increased by approximately 50% since the March lows, and I wanted to check if I perhaps just need to pay the almost $300/share.

Data by YCharts

The first nine months of the year were pretty good

In the first nine months of FY 2020 (which ended in September, so the next set of results to be reported by APD will be the FY 2020 results), the company saw its revenue decrease by just 1.5%, but as the COGS decreased by in excess of 4% while APD was able to keep all other operating expenses under control, the operating income actually increased by about 8% to $1.68B.

Source: SEC filings

Despite a relatively weak third quarter of the financial year (the operating income decreased by just over 5%), the first six months (October 1, 2019-March 31, 2020) were very strong for Air Products and Chemicals and this helped to boost the 9-month results. The question now obviously is how the final quarter of the year has been for APD, and I would expect a slightly better result than in the third quarter. Should APD be able to report an operating income that’s flat on a YoY basis, I’d probably be very happy.

The income statement also got a nice boost from the attributable income from equity affiliates while the interest expenses decreased. The bottom line shows a net income of $1.4B for an EPS of around $6.40/share attributable to the shareholders of Air Products & Chemicals.

A decent result, especially considering the EPS in Q3 FY 2020 was still $2.02, so the damage in what probably will be the toughest quarter of the financial year remained pretty limited.

As APD is investing heavily in its expansion program, I wasn’t expecting the company to post a strong free cash flow as the expansion capex will be hiding the true underlying free cash flow performance.

And indeed, the reported operating cash flow in 9M FY 2020 was $2.01B, and after adjusting this result for the net investment in the working capital position of just over $500M, the adjusted operating cash flow in 9M FY 2020 was roughly $2.52B.

Source: SEC filings

That’s actually better than I expected as the capex came in at just $2.05B, resulting in a positive free cash flow of approximately $470M in the fist nine months of the year. Sure, this wasn’t sufficient to cover the $808M in dividends, but again, the capex includes all growth investments, and reached a level that’s more than twice as high as the depreciation expenses of $875M.

APD isn’t cheap at all at these levels, but shareholders can expect a robust and resilient performance

Indeed, investors should make sure they understand Air Products is working on a $3.7B growth initiative with a focus on hydrogen production (33.3% owned) and a $2B coal-to-methanol project where APD has full ownership in this $2B project.

Source: company presentation

I’m very interested in the Indonesian coal-to-methane project which will be online in 2024 with the production of 2 million tonnes of methanol per year.

In the corporate presentation, APD confirmed the sustaining capex is just $510M (compared to a total capex bill exceeding $2B), which means the adjusted free cash flow result in the first nine months of the year was almost exactly $2B. Note, unlike the company’s calculation using the description of ‘distributable cash flow’, Air Products is not a Limited Partnership, so I am sticking to the free cash flow definition of operating cash flow minus capex, which should result in a similar amount on a LTM basis.

Source: company presentation

So, while Air Products appears to be very expensive based on 30X its earnings and a free cash flow result of just $0.5B in 9M FY 2020, investors are focusing on APD’s growth trajectory with the $5.7B in additional investments coming online later this decade. APD hasn’t provided details on the contribution to the total result of these new investments, but we can probably expect the returns to be in line with the 12-14% ROCE currently generated on the existing assets.

Investment thesis

Air Products has a net debt of around $3.9B and a market capitalization of around $65B for a total enterprise value of $69B. This means the company is currently trading at approximately 19 times its EBITDA while the free cash flow result is just less than 4%. This makes APD expensive on both accounts, but as Seeking Profits mentioned in his article in July, one shouldn’t really be buying APD based on today’s performance, but for its growth projects. The company promised $15B in investments in the 2018-2022 era, and the current two new large hydrogen and coal to methanol projects are indeed costing billions of dollars, but will also contribute to the EBITDA later this decade. The average analyst expectations are aiming for a $4.5B EBITDA by FY 2022, which would make the company more reasonably priced at an EV/EBITDA of just over 15 while the free cash flow will likely increase to around $3.5B.

In hindsight, I was dumb not to buy APD during the March crash. I should have realized the company’s performance would be more resilient than the markets and I should have just bought the stock with a 10 year investment horizon. Perhaps I should purchase a ‘placeholder’ position right now, and try to add to that position by writing out of the money put options.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a very small long position in APD, and will try to write an OTM put option, perhaps around the $240-250 level, 6-9 months out.