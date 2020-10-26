Even at 27% below its previous peak, AXP is not sufficiently attractive as a COVID-19 recovery play, and we reiterate our Neutral rating.

At $100.98, shares are trading at 11.7x P/E on 2019 EPS; the previous price peak was based on 16x P/E, a multiple it may not reach again.

The resumption of investments in Q3 pressured profits and may be out of necessity, adding to longstanding concerns about AXP's competitiveness.

Volume recovery was markedly worse than those at Visa and Mastercard, and AXP may have permanently lost market share for structural reasons.

AXP's Q3 2020 results on Friday showed improvement from Q2, but were still significantly below prior year, with EPS down 37% year-on-year.

Introduction

We review American Express (AXP) after Q3 2020 results on Friday sent shares down another 3.6%. Since our initial Neutral rating in March 2019, AXP shares have lost 6.2% (after dividends), far worse than the S&P 500’s approx. 25% gain; AXP has also significantly underperformed payment peers Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and PayPal (PYPL), which are all Buy-rated in our coverage:

AXP Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 21-Mar-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (23-Oct-20).

Neutral Case Recap

Our original Neutral case on AXP in March 2019 was based on structural concerns about its business model, including:

The costs of competing with card-issuing banks, both in customer rewards and in co-brand partners.

The focus on loan growth, which meant it would have to retain 20-25% of its earnings each year to maintain the same capital ratios.

The impact of any potential U.S. economic slowdown, given the U.S. is more than 70% of Pre-Tax Income, in both spend volume and loan losses.

Back in March 2019, AXP was trading at 15x 2018 EPS, so we were also concerned that its P/E multiple would fall by 2-3x, should headwinds appear.

With COVID-19, we have believed AXP's P&L is particularly vulnerable, as it has a high exposure to Travel & Entertainment ("T&E"), which was 30% of its billed business (including airlines at 7%) in 2019.

The last two sets of quarterly results showed the damage we expected:

Q1 2020 billed business fell 5.5% year-on-year, total revenues fell 0.5%, provisions were $2.6bn, Pre-Tax Income fell 76.9%, and EPS fell 77.1%

Q2 2020 billed business fell 34.2% year-on-year, total revenues fell 29.2%, provisions were $1.6bn, Pre-Tax Income fell 72.0%, and EPS fell 86.1%

We have assumed a global recession, with the economy normalising by 2021 year-end but AXP's earnings lagging behind. Our July article had an illustrative 2020 P&L that showed a 20% lower volume, 16% lower revenues and, excluding one-off reserve builds, 15-20% lower earnings compared to 2019.

Q3 2020 results generally confirmed our pessimistic assumptions, with costs worse than what we expected, as we will explain below.

Volume Still Substantially Down from 2019

AXP's operational performance in Q3 2020 is shown below. Global billed business was up 21.3% from Q2, but still down 19.3% year-on-year (proprietary billed business was similar). Card Member Loans stabilised (down 0.7% from Q2), albeit at a level that was 21.0% lower than last year:

AXP Operational Performance (Q3 2020) Source: AXP results supplement (Q3 2020).

Proprietary card numbers were down 0.7% (0.5m) from Q2, a smaller sequential decline than last quarter's 1.6% (1.1m). AXP has “begun to selectively increase customer acquisition,” acquiring 1.4m proprietary card customers in Q3 (compared to 1.0m in Q2 and 2.5m in Q1). Management also stated that “voluntary attrition” among card members was lower year-on-year.

The reason AXP's volume remained 20% lower year-on-year in Q3 was that T&E has still not recovered. As shown in the graph below, while T&E spend has been recovering each month, it was still more than 60% down year-on-year in September; non-T&E spend was flattish vs. 2019:

AXP Proprietary Billed Business Y/Y Growth – T&E and Non-T&E (Sep-20 YTD) Source: AXP results presentation (Q3 2020).

APX's volume remained significantly lower year-on-year in every customer group through September, though better in SME and U.S. Consumer:

AXP Proprietary Billed Business Y/Y Growth – By Customer Group Source: AXP results presentation (Q3 2020).

AXP has “not seen any material changes thus far in October compared to the monthly and quarterly data for Q3.”

AXP's recovery was markedly worse than those at Visa and Mastercard. Visa U.S. payments volume was up 7% to 8% year-on-year in July and August, and “the majority of international markets exhibited a similar trajectory”:

Visa U.S. Payments Volume Y/Y Growth (Jul-Aug) Source: Visa 8-K filing (01-Sep-20).

Similarly, Mastercard's U.S. volume was up 4% to 5% in August, and its global volume was up 2% to 3% (non-U.S. volume was flat to slightly down):

Mastercard Switched Volume Y/Y Growth (Jul-Aug) Source: Mastercard 8-K filing (08-Sep-20).

AXP has been structurally disadvantaged during the COVID-19 outbreak, as it does not have debit cards and is less focused on the Consumer segment. Debit cards have benefited the most from government stimulus payments and the shift from cash to digital payments, and the growth in online payments was lower in Commercial, as it was already high before COVID-19. If consumer behavior were to persist after the outbreak, AXP would lose some market share permanently, adding to our longstanding concerns about its competitiveness against Visa/Mastercard networks and their bank issuers.

Pre-Tax Income 40% Down from 2019

The volumes shown above meant that Q3 2020 revenues were up 14.0% from Q2 but were still 20.4% lower year-on-year, as shown below:

Discount Revenues up 24.5% from Q2 but down 23.9% from prior year, moving more than volume in both directions, due to the higher fee margins on T&E spend.

up 24.5% from Q2 but down 23.9% from prior year, moving more than volume in both directions, due to the higher fee margins on T&E spend. Net Card Fees in Q3 showed a similar double-digit (15.3%) year-on-year increase to Q2 (15.5%), but lower than Q1's 17.6%.

in Q3 showed a similar double-digit (15.3%) year-on-year increase to Q2 (15.5%), but lower than Q1's 17.6%. Net Interest Income was down 14.9% year-on-year but stabilised sequentially (-0.5%); it is expected to be "relatively flat sequentially" in Q4.

Total Expenses increased 22.3% from Q2, rising more than revenues; they were down 14.3% year-on-year, falling less than revenues.

Pre-Tax Income recovered by $742m from Q2, entirely due to provisions being $890m lower (including $116m in reserve releases), provisions were also $214m lower than prior year, helping reduce the year-on-year profit decline:

AXP P&L Performance (Q3 2020) Source: AXP results supplement (Q3 2020).

The increase in Total Expenses was due to a significant increase in Marketing Expenses, up 51% quarter-on-quarter and up 23% year-on-year, after management decided to accelerate investments in Q3. The costs of Card Member Rewards and Card Member Services were both down year-on-year more than volume, as members were not using travel-related benefits during COVID-19, but they were both up significantly from Q2:

AXP Operating Expenses (Q3 2020) Source: AXP results supplement (Q3 2020).

The significant increase in Marketing Expenses was to be invested in customer acquisition, card rewards, SME solutions, merchant coverage, etc. As the CEO explained on the call:

“We will be placing even a greater emphasis on accelerating investments in core strategic areas in order to build momentum and position the company for long-term growth as economic conditions improve. Key areas of investment will include: accelerating customer acquisition activities across our businesses; continuing to refresh value propositions on our card products, including new, broader lifestyle benefits and additional business centric offerings; developing additional solutions beyond the card to expand our relationships with small businesses; maintaining virtual parity coverage in the U.S. and expanding merchant coverage in key international markets; while strengthening and broadening critical partnerships and enhancing our digital capabilities across our business.” Stephen Squeri, AXP CEO (Q3 2020 Earnings Call)

This is to be a one-off increase, with Q4 Marketing Expenses to be “similar” to that in Q3. Because of this increase, the year-on-year reduction in Total Expenses during Q2-4 2020 will now be “somewhat less” than $1bn figure stated by management in April (during Q2 2020 results).

While the increase in investments may be the right long-term decision, we are concerned that AXP may be doing this out of necessity, to counter the loss of market share to Visa and Mastercard described above. The increase also means that the earnings decline from 2019 (excluding reserve releases) will likely be worse than the 15-20% we previously expected.

The chart below shows AXP's revenues, costs and Pre-Tax Income for different periods. For the last 12 months (up to Q3 2020), Pre-Tax Income (after higher provisions) were $4.4bn, nearly 50% lower than 2019; if we annualise Q3 2020 (when provisions were lower year-on-year), Pre-Tax Income would be $5.5bn, still 35% lower than 2019. Ultimately, even without further reserve builds, AXP earnings are unlikely to recover to 2019 levels until T&E recovers:

AXP Revenue & Cost Profile (Since 2016) Source: AXP results supplements.

Valuation

At $100.98, AXP shares are trading at 11.7x P/E on 2019 earnings (adjusted for buybacks); the Dividend Yield is 1.7% ($1.72). Based on run rate Q3 2020 EPS ($1.30 per quarter), the P/E multiple is as high as 19.4x.

While AXP shares previously peaked at $135.87 in February 2020, this was on an approx. 16x P/E (on 2019 EPS), which we consider a premium valuation multiple that may never be reached again.

Other COVID-19 recovery plays have lower valuation multiples. For example, large U.S. banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) are both trading at less than 10x P/E on 2019 earnings. Both stocks are Buy-rated in our coverage, with expected mid-teens annualised returns by 2023 year-end, as described in our latest articles this month here and here.

While some investors may think that AXP’s CET1 ratio of 13.9%, much higher than management's 10-11% target, implies a large amount of surplus capital to be returned, this is not the case. The higher CET1 ratio is the result of AXP's loan book shrinking 17% since 2019 year-end (when the CET1 ratio was 10.7%). The actual amount of CET1 capital has only slightly increased from Q4 2019 (from $18.1bn to $18.3bn).

Conclusion

AXP's Q3 2020 results on Friday showed improvement from Q2, but were still significantly below prior year, with EPS down 37% year-on-year. Volume recovery was markedly worse than those at Visa and Mastercard, and AXP may have permanently lost market share for structural reasons.

The resumption of investments in Q3 pressured profits and may be out of necessity, adding to longstanding concerns about AXP's competitiveness. At $100.98, shares are trading at 11.7x P/E on 2019 EPS; the previous price peak was based on 16x P/E, a multiple it may not reach again.

Even at 27% below its previous peak, AXP is not sufficiently attractive as a COVID-19 recovery play, and we reiterate our Neutral rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA,PYPL,V,BAC,JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.