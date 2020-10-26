CLPS, Inc. (CLPS) CEO Raymond Lin on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CLPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPS) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rhon Galicha - Investor Relations

Raymond Lin - Chief Executive Officer

Rui Yang - Acting Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Wu - Private Investor

Mary Lu - Private Investor

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the second half and full year fiscal 2020 earnings conference call for CLPS Incorporation. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Rhon Galicha, CLPS’ investor relations for opening remarks and introduction. Please go ahead.

Rhon Galicha

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. CLPS Incorporation announced its second half and full year fiscal 2020 financial results yesterday. Earnings release is now available on the company's IR website at www.ir.clpsglobal.com.

Before we continue, please note that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents filed with the U.S. SEC. In that respect, I would like to read the following disclaimer applicable to such statements.

Certain of the statements made in this discussion are forward-looking statements within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond the company's control and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital ownership or achievements of the company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the company's financial and operational performance in the second half and full year of fiscal 2020.

These expectations of the company's future performance, its preliminary outlook and guidance offered in this presentation, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the company’s most recently filed SEC report and filings, such reports are available upon request from the company or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made. All information provided today is as of the date of this call, and CLPS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

With respect to any non-GAAP measures discussed during today's call the company reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in the earnings release issued yesterday.

Now allow me to introduce the management team on the call today, Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer and Director of CLPS, will start off the call with a review of recent company developments and operating results, followed by Ms. Rui Yang, Acting Chief Financial Officer of CLPS, who will discuss financial results in more detail. Please note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise.

Following management’s prepared remarks, we will open up the call for a Q&A session. Mr. Henry Li, the company's Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Wilson Wong, Executive Vice President of CLPS, will also join the Q&A session. With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Raymond. Raymond, please go ahead.

Raymond Lin

Yes, hello. Thank you, Rhon. Hello, everyone. I want to say thank you for being here for today's call. We are pleased to have you join us for a discussion of our second half and full year fiscal 2020 results. We are pleased to conclude our fiscal 2020 with a solid result. Following the success of our dual-engine growth strategy will increase revenue. We surpassed our guidance with a 37.7% increase fiscal year 2020 revenue, due to our close relationship with existing clients and the addition of international and domestic clients as a result of the successful implementation of our global expansion strategy.

On top of our horizontal growth strategy, we further expanded our footprint in the Southeast Asia region with the acquisition of RiDik. That is a Singapore-based IT service company, which we integrate along with Infogain into CLPS Singapore. In addition, we have established CLPS California, which focuses on the U.S. market to support the company business growth.

As credit card services is one of our core competencies, CLPS established Qinson Credit Card Service Company in Hong Kong to cater to the increasing demand for credit card service in the financial industry.

Revenue from our overseas services increased by 158.5% to $10.6 million for the year end June 30, 2020. Regulatorily our Innovation Lab, the company research and development center is committed to the research and application of innovation technologies which enable digital transformation for ourselves and our clients. We have tested and piloted cutting-edge technologies, including the cloud migration, robotic process, automation, big data and blockchain. This fiscal year, we boosted our globally competitive business for the industry or operation with investment. Our partnership with established financial IT company in China mutually benefits us. So we leverage each other’s cutting-edge innovation and research in financial technologies industry. In terms of strategic investments, we have each invested 10% ownership stake in Shenzhen Huaqin Robotics Company and Guangdong Zhichuang Software Technology company to diversify our business industry gradually.

Our IT talent play a pivotal role in our success. Through our TCP and TDP talent training program, we continue to focus on conducting thousands of training hours to develop our talent and re-train our human capital. We have also cooperated with the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong to boost its degree program in information technology, aiming to maintain a sustainable pool of new recruits and young talent in IT.

Despite the recent Covid-19 pandemic, CLPS growth strategy remain [undeterred] [ph]. With reference to our fiscal 2020 financial outlook, we surpassed our target sales goal, with the increasing of 37.7% and have achieved a profitable net income. In addition, we enhanced support for our clients in the healthcare industry and remain well equipped to meet the growing service demand during this challenging time.

As we continue to make long term investments to support our continued growth we remain optimistic about our future as we grow horizontally and vertically, expand our global footprint and market share, focus on digital transformation and create value for our shareholders.

Now, I will turn the call to -- over to Acting CFO, Rui Yang, who will discuss our financial results from the second half and full year of fiscal 2020. Rui, please go ahead.

Rui Yang

Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and thank you for being here for today's call. I will now provide an update on our financial performance from the reporting year. Please note that all numbers provided are in US dollar terms and that all comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis. First, I will provide an overview of second half of fiscal 2020 results.

In the second half of fiscal 2020, our revenues increased by $12.7 million, or 37.2 percentage to $46.8 million from $34.1 million. This increase in revenue was mainly due to an increase in revenue from IT consulting services.

[Over to] [ph] the revenue by service line; IT consulting, IT solution and others. Revenue from IT consulting services increased by $13.5 million or 42.3 percentage to $45.5 million and accounts for 97.2 percentage of total revenue, up from $32 million or 93.7% of total revenue.

The increase was due to increased demand for the company's IT consulting services from banks and other financial institutions, primarily from existing clients. Revenue from customized IT solution services decreased by $1 million or 45.4 percentage to $1.1 million from $2.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to decreasing demand from existing clients. Revenue from other services increased to $0.2 million from $0.04 million.

And now the revenue by geography. Revenue generated outside of mainland China increased by 110 percentage to $6.3 million in the second half of fiscal year 2020 from $3 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue generated outside mainland China reflects the company's successful and continuous global expansion strategy.

Gross profit increased by $3.2 million, or 25.1% to $13.7 million from $12.6 million. Gross margin in the second half of fiscal 2020 decreased to 33.6 percentage compared to 36.9 percentage in the prior period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in academic provision costs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As for operating expense, selling and marketing expense increased by $0.5 million or 37.3 percentage to $1.7 million from $1.2 million. The increase was due to the increase of salary expense as no staffs were hired, enabling the implementation of the company's global expansion strategy. Research and development expense increased by $0.5 million or 9.7 percentage to $5.4 million from $4.9 million. The increase primarily resulted from the establishment of four new research projects and the company's continued R&D efforts in big data, block chain and artificial intelligence.

General and administrative expense increased by $0.2 million or 2.7 percentage to $8.4 million from $8.2 million. After excluding the impact of non-cash share based compensation expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense increased by $0.4 million or 8 percentage to $5.7 million from $5.3 million.

The increase in non-GAAP administrative expense was primarily due to an increase in administrative, personnel and M&A related expense as a result of business expansion. As a result of the above, operating income was $0.04 million compared to a loss of $1.78 million. Operating margin was 1.0 percentage compared to negative 5.2 percentage in the prior year period.

Subsidiaries and other income increased to $1.1 million from $0.1 million. Provision for income taxes increased by $0.5 million through $0.4 million mainly due to the reduction in recoverable losses for some of the company's subsidiaries. Net income was $0.8 million from a loss of $1.7 million. The net income was due to the decrease in non-cash share based compensation expense.

After excluding the impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense, non-GAAP net income increased by $2.4 million or 196.7 percentage to $3.7 million from $1.3 million. After excluding the impact of non-controlling interest, net income attributes to CLPS Incorporation shareholders in the second half of fiscal 2020 was $0.6 million or $0.04 basic and diluted earnings per share after excluding the impact of non-cash share based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CLPS Incorporation shareholders in the second half of fiscal 2020 was $3.5 million or $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share.

This is compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to CLPS Incorporation’s shareholders of $1.2 million or $0.08 basic and diluted earnings per share.

And now I will provide an overview of full year fiscal 2020 results. For the year ending June 30, 2020 revenues increased by $24.5 million or 37.7 percentage to $89.4 million from $64.9 million.

About the revenue service line, revenue from IT consulting services increased by $25.3 million or 41.1percentage through $87.1 million and accounted for 97.5 percentage of total revenue. Revenue from customized IT solution services decreased by $1.2 million or 39.3percentage to $1.8 million from $3 million..

Revenue from other services increased by $0.3 million or [219.0] [ph] percentage to $0.4 million from $0.1 million.

About the revenue by geography revenue generated outside midland China increased from $4.5 million to $10.6 million. Gross profit increased by $7.3 million or 31 percentage to $31.1 million from $23.8 million.

Gross margin decreased to 34.8 percentage compared to 36.6percentage This decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase of academic provision cost during the COVID-19 duration. As for operating expense, selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.9 million or 14.4 percentage to $3.1 million from $2.2 million.

Research and development expense increased by $2.4 million or 13.8% through $10.4 million from $8 million. General and administrative expense decreased by $1.1 million or 6 percentage to $16.3 million from $17.4 million. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease of $3.2 million in non-cash share based compensation expense. After the deduction of non-cash share based compensation expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense increased by $2.1 million or 20.5 percentage to $12.6 million from $10.4 million.

The increase in non-GAAP administrative expense was primarily due to an increase in administrative, personnel and M&A related expense, as a result of business expansion. As a result of above, operating income was $1.3 million compared to a loss of $3.8 million in the prior year period.

Operating margin was 1.4 percentage compared to negative 5.8%. Subsidiaries and other income increased to $2.4 million from $0.7 million. Provision for income taxes was $0.8 million, compared to $0.2 million, mainly due to the reduction of recoverable losses for some of the company's subsidiairies.Net income was $3.1 million, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the prior year period.

The increase in net income was due to the decrease in non-cash share based compensation expense. After excluding non-cash share based compensation expense, non-GAAP net income increased by $3.5 million or 97.7 percentage to $7.1 million from $3.6 million . After excluding non-controlling interest, net income attributable to CLPS Incorporation’s shareholders for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $2.9 million or $0.2 basic and diluted earnings per share.

After excluding the impact of non-cash share based compensation expense, non-cash net income attributable to CLPS shareholders for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $6.9 million or $0.47 basic and diluted earnings per share. This is compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to CLPS Incorporation shareholders of $3.7 million or $0.27 basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $12.7 million compared to $6.6 million as of June 30, 2019.



Looking forward for fiscal year 2021, we’re expecting a total sales growth in the range of [indiscernible] 30 percentage to 35 percentage. And non-GAAP net income growth in the range of [approximately] [ph] 32 percentage of 37 percentage compared to fiscal year 2020 financial results.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We can now take our first question from Peter Wu, private investor, please go ahead.

Peter Wu

Okay. First of all congratulations on your impressive financial [indiscernible]. And I would like to know little about your growth strategy going forward? And what is CLPS’s competitive advantage compared to other competitors?

Raymond Lin

Okay. Thank you your question, Mr. CLPS’s strategy is very clear. In the next, we’re going forward our strategy in the horizontal for the global expansion, we will – go through the – set up the new company in the overseas probably or to do the M&A acquisition to acquire some institution globally. We were using this to attracting the new client for the global expansion.

In the vertically, yeah, we continued to enhance the IT consulting services and IT solution for our existing clients and for potential clients globally.

Okay. And we also drive the IT innovation or R&D in the company. We invest in the cutting-edge technology, just like the robotic consulting andautomation, big data and blockchain, andcloud and making it one of our growth drivers in the future.

Yeah. And clearly, yeah, we will review the operation and achieve [indiscernible] our goal. Also, we will attract qualified people and good people in the market to make us stronger in the future.

And so the next question is, how the – what is the CLPS competitive advantage?Okay. CLPS customers are good customers, is a good client in the global, the clients [indiscernible]. This is good for us. . And the second advantage is that, we have the world-class human capital base because we have many, many, experts, many, many professionals. They can speak good English, and good Chinese. Is a -- bilanguage people.

And also, we have a large pool of the IT talent in the bank, in the banking, wealth management and e-commerce, automotive in this area. And first is, we have a good management team, most of the manager they are – most who have the about - I think it’s over the five years, maybe 10 years in this area. They will know how to maintain the operation in progress. They will know how to do the effective work for the company. The final advantage is we have theuser TCP program and TDP program. The TCP program is the talent creation program. We can train the new people into this industry. And after that, we continue to present who – to the higher level. This program has [indiscernible].this and make.

Peter Wu

Okay. Thank you for...

Raymond Lin

Any other question?

Peter Wu

One more question. Would you tell me how COVID-19 impacted our business?

Raymond Lin

Okay. Thank you. COVID-19 did not affect our business because, the IT job, IT work, most of the staff can be work-from-home? And the second thing is, China recovered it very fast in war. So, at this time, most of our staffs have been normally working for our clients. So we can see more and more business coming on from the show. Thank you.

Peter Wu

Thank you.

Raymond Lin

You’re welcome.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Mary Lu, private investor, please go ahead.

Mary Lu

Hello. My question to the management team is how you expect your revenue trends during the next fiscal year?

Rui Yang

Hi. Yeah. About our looking forward for fiscal year 2021, we expect total sales growth in the range of approximately 30% to 35 percentage. And through our growth strategy, we’re confident that we will achieve our growth rate in the next year to cash in.

And also about the forecast, just to reflect the company's current and preliminary deal, which are subject to change and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to potential accounting adjustments attributable to RiDik’s acquisition, as well as various risks and uncertainties facing the company's business and operations as identified in our public filing.

Rhon Galicha

So, thank you. That's the answer for your questions.

Mary Lu

And thank you. And also [indiscernible] what is the reason why your gross margin decreased in the second half and full year of fiscal 2020? Thank you.

Rui Yang

Thank you for your question. Yeah, about the decrease in gross margin it was primarily due to the increase in the epidemic provision costs during the COVID-19 outbreak. And the health and safety of our employees and their families as well as our customers and business partners will be and will continue to be our top priority. We have taken proactive cautionary measures to ensure that our staffs are protected against the COVID-19. We are doing our best to optimize our operations. Yeah, so that's the reason for our gross margin.

Mary Lu

Okay. Thank you. And I have another question about the working capital of the company. And do you mentioned sufficient fund and the CLPS anticipated a need to raise more cash in the near future? Thank you.

Rui Yang

Okay. About this question, as of June 30, 2020, the company had an aggregate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $13.2 millino compared to $8.4 million as of June 30, 2019. The cash on hand is enough for our daily operation now. However, based on our global expansion strategy, we may need to raise capital for funding in the future. Yeah.

Mary Lu

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes Q&A. I would now like to hand the call back to management for closing remarks.

Rhon Galicha

Raymond, please go ahead for the closing remarks.

Raymond Lin

Okay. No more question. Okay. Thank you again for joining us on today’s call. And I -- we appreciate your ongoing support. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the weeks and months ahead. Have a good day everybody. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.