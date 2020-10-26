This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

This is a brief article on the four main big U.S. banks and its recent results. Earnings season has come and gone for America’s biggest banks. The results were better than expected but the sentiment is still negative. There’s no love for banks and to be fair they are hard to love. The combination of ultra-low rates, the pandemic, a recession, credit issues, the election, and regulations is not the cocktail that attracts investors. The Feds has also announced that it was extending restrictions on share repurchases and dividends for the largest banks—those with more than $100 billion in assets—for at least one more quarter. Buybacks historically accounted for roughly 70% of the banks’ capital return to shareholders.

The shares of Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) fell after earning release. 2020 hasn’t been a good year for bank investments. The KBW Bank index (BKX) is down 30% year-to-date. To summarize, earnings have surprised to the upside as robust trading activity helped offset lower net-income margins, and profits weren’t crimped by having to add billions to reserves to protect against bad loans. But the problem with banks is often what you don’t see. Trust is important. Insurance companies and banks are often considered black boxes. You don’t know with certainty if you can trust the balance sheet. Accounting and disclosures are opaque. Deutsche Bank (DB) trades at a paltry 0.3 times book value. Accounting can conceal more than it reveals about economic reality. Do bank’s financial statements provide a meaningful clue about its risks?

Banks are integral to how our system functions. Bank results are akin to taking the pulse of the economy. You get a diagnosis on how things are doing. Without getting deeply technical on how a bank functions, they are one of the organs that decide how much money circulates in the economy. When consumers pay down loans, that money gets recycled into new loans. A healthy bank system is core to a healthy economy. Look at Europe. The old continent desperately needs its banks to function better. Despite its flaws, I fundamentally believe the U.S. banking system is the best in the world. They are excellent at their primary function of allocating capital to the most promising opportunities which leads to an overall increase in the standard of living.

I’m stating the obvious when I write that the pandemic has been hard on everyone. On the bank side, they got hit by a one-two punch.

The first punch, net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII), which is the spread between interest earned on loans and interest paid to depositors, got squished as interest rate plunged. Borrowers paid down loans and hoarded cash. NII came under heavy pressure while provisioning improved.

The second punch is the uncertainty in the economy has caused banks to pull back on new lending, and increase the losses taken on existing loans. Also the new loans are made at lower rates which decrease future revenues.

I see banks as a long-term investment. They are slow moving and it takes forever to get through issues. A bad book of loans takes years to digest and regulatory issues also takes years to settle. That’s why on the short-term, it’s hard to invest in banks. I don’t think you will ever like what you see. But regulations are a necessary evil for banks. Regulations are there to prevent blow ups which are never good for anyone. Trust in the financial system is important to make sure things are running.

Despite the provisioning for loan loss and the effect of the pandemic, the bank balance sheets that have been tested for just about any outcome. They are solid. You probably heard of the new accounting standards, dubbed Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, are making those loan losses look even worse. CECL requires banks to book their anticipated losses upfront, rather than realizing them over the life of the loan. Banks have set aside billions for bad loans in case economic forecasts that are more dire than consensus views—cash that could be released if the situation improves. In this situation the accounting changes might provide a boost to the banks and their shares.

Despite the negative picture I just painted, I believe there are better days ahead for the banking industry.

I wanted to do a brief overview of the four mains banks in the U.S. Here’s a table with some data. Of course, the metrics are just a starting point for further analysis. I used tangible book value as an anchor of valuation given that earnings are depressed by credit provisions.

Source: Data from filings

Bank of America (BAC)

Today Bank of America has a market cap of $209b versus $311b in December 2019. BAC has a dividend yield of 3%.

Like other banks, BAC is facing a drop in interest income and loan losses. Revenue came in at $2.2b and roughly in line with Q3-2019. The bank earned $0.51 a share on $20.3 billion in revenue, which were below analysts’ expectations of $0.49 a share on revenue of $20.8 billion. Net income totaled $4.9b, down 16% from the year-earlier quarter. The bank’s provision for credit losses was $1.4b during the quarter, lower than the $5.1 billion set aside during the previous quarter.

BAC is well managed under Brian Moynihan. He has managed to stir the bank in the right direction. He cleaned up a massive mess and cost has been reduced for years. BAC is leaner with true earning power. BAC is a great franchise that should succeed as a provider of retail banking and wealth management services.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is the most dominant bank in the U.S. It’s the best of breed. It’s a leader in credit card, retail banking, investment banking, commercial banking and asset size (~$3 trillion). It’s also the most expensive with a price to tangible book value of 1.5x.

Revenues came in at revenue of $29.9b vs analyst expectations of $28.2b, which was roughly in line with last year’s figures. Net interest income came in at $13b. EPS were 9% higher than last year’s Q3 at $2.92 smashed expectations of $2.22. The bank, with its mix of investment-banking and consumer-banking services, saw its profits rise 4% compared to last year’s third quarter, thanks to a 30% jump in trading that offset a 9% drop in net interest income.

JPMorgan set aside $10.5 billion for loan losses last quarter but added only $600 million to its provision for credit losses this quarter, leaving it below last year’s increase of $1.5 billion. JPM discussed the idea of releasing reserves it built up during the pandemic if economic conditions improve. The eventual release of those reserves could be a boon to shareholders. But there is a risk. If conditions dramatically worsen, the bank could be $20 billion under-reserved.

JPM might be the best in class but it’s has its issues. Like its peers, JPM is facing the devastating effect of Covid-19 and there is no way to know for sure how hard the banks will get hit or how bad things might get. It’s a hard environment to grow in. You are paying a higher price for better.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup is trading at a market cap of $90b. Citi is down 45% YTD and trades at 0.6x tangible book value of $71.95. This is lower than its peers but its return on equity is also lower. Citi has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Citigroup is the perennial punching bag. I feel that many of its problems are reconstituted versions of the problems that had plagued it over the past three decades. The bank was in the news for the wrong reasons. In August Citi erroneously sent a $900m payment to the wrong people (beauty product maker Revlon). And because of some regulatory concerns Citi got hit with a $400m fine two weeks ago. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency which levied the penalty against Citigroup, cited the bank’s “long-standing failure” to institute effective risk management and internal controls. The Federal Reserve always weighed in. Citi knows that it has to improve its internal controls to avoid deficiencies in its risk management controls.

Citigroup reported better-than-expected earnings in Q3-2020, with normalized EPS coming in at $1.40, compared with $0.87. Revenue was down 7% yoy, as net interest income was down 10%. Like the other banks investment banking and trading operations picked up the slack. Investment banking revenue up 13% yoy, and revenue for the markets and securities segment up 16%.

From a return on tangible equity perspective, Citi is the lowest-performing franchise of the big four. It seems that it won’t change anytime soon. Analysts speculate that the bank might have to break up. Citigroup's truly global presence differentiates the bank from all of its U.S. based peers. Citi always had a more international approach. Its U.S. branch footprint is limited. In a sense, focusing on electronic distribution can help with operating efficiency. Because of its wide geographical footprint, Citigroup should remain a bank of choice for global corporations, thanks to its ability to provide a variety of services across borders. Citi has exposure in Asia and Latin America. Yes it provides upside because these are fast growing economies but it adds complexities and the bank's global consumer franchise has underperformed peers. And a presence in emerging markets is another source of risk.

The opportunity here is too capitalized on the negative sentiment. The investor feeling towards Citigroup is pretty depressing. You are buying depression. The overhaul of the system and processes is expected to be a multiyear process and investors are not waiting around. If the bank gets a handle on its risk management controls faster, it might lead to surprises. Right now it’s more of a “show me” story. The difference this time is that the bank is well capitalized. A focus on de-risking and restructuring of the business, and robust fee income should help Citi earn returns of at least 10% cost of equity.

In February 2021 Jane Fraser, currently the bank’s president, will replace current CEO Michael Corbat who will retire.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the least expensive banks in terms of metrics. The price to tangible book of 0.7x and its return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is only 5.1%. The bank also cut its dividend over the same. It’s beat up. Now the main question is will it get better?

We know Wells Fargo is a mess. I don’t want to rehash everything that has been said. Wells Fargo has signaled repeatedly that the worst of the phony account scandal is in the past, but elevated operating losses have persisted. The bank faces a tough road ahead.

WFC was the one bank that fell short of expectations. The bank delivered EPS of $0.42 vs expectations of $0.44 from $9.7b in net interest income. Net interest income fell by 19.6%, a result of operating under a $2 trillion asset cap imposed after its fake-accounts scandal. Like the other banks, interest income was down because interest rates are falling. One bright spot, thanks to a strong housing market, is the interest generated from mortgage banking where interest generated went from $1.1b in Q3-2019 to $1.6 in Q3-2020. Charge-offs for loan losses and provisions for future credit losses were stable during the quarter

WFC is a turnaround prospect. The U.S. Federal Reserve has placed restrictions on Wells Fargo’s balance sheet, to be lifted only when the management team can prove it has sufficiently improved risk management and controls. It will happen. It’s a question of when. It will take some time before it has fully dealt with all the issues. The new CEO, Charles Scharf, is working on achieving that milestone.

Back in July he discussed a $10b cost saving opportunity over the long term. WFC is aiming to cut costs since its expenses are higher than its peers. As I’m writing this article, WFC announced that they are exploring the sale of its asset management business, which could fetch more than $3 billion in a sale, according to the sources in the article.

On the plus side, WFC is also one of the top deposit gatherers in the U.S. and the bank has easily out-earned its cost of equity. The bank also has one of the best branch networks in the country and has depended on deep customer relationships despite all the scandals.

What I'm proposing is a basket approach. One great (JPM), one good (BAC), and two work in progress (WFC and C). I think holding them for the next 3 to 5 five years is enough time to catch the upside that could come with 1)The end of the pandemic 2) Fixing the economy 3) Banks improving operations 4) The Fed lifting capital return restrictions, and 5) The possibility of liberating excess reserves.

I know we are not out the wood yet with the pandemic, but the fact that the banks survived a massive blow and are still standing is a testimony to their balance sheet strength. This wouldn’t happen in 2008. They would have fell like dominoes. The banks have since repaired their balance sheet and the safety of the system is better, and that’s good.

The fight is not over and nobody knows how many rounds are left. But it’s probably safe to stay that they will be standing when the pandemic is over. I believe the worst is behind. Q3 numbers suggested that banks are close to adequately reserved for loan losses. The June 20202 stress-test results showed that the largest banks were sufficiently capitalized. Most banks to grow tangible book value this year.

The banks have responded rapidly to the crisis. They didn’t waste any time. The first two quarters saw banks rapidly adjusting to the Federal Reserve’s move to slash interest rates to near zero while also having to build up their reserves in anticipation of a flood of credit defaults.

Banks have kept their dividends and might resume buybacks if the economy improves. I believe that once the dividends and buybacks restrictions are lifted we can see upside. Some are impatient. Since cash can’t be returned to shareholders, Morgan Stanley (MS) decided to buy money manager Eaton Vance (EV). Buybacks coupled with low valuation and excess capital is a great formula.

There’s a bet to make for the patient investor. In the short-term the banks are hit with ultra-low rates, a recession, credit issues, the election, and regulations. What’s not price in the stock is potential good news. If the economy improves and the banks can release some of the reserve set aside which would led to some upside. As I mentioned above, Jamie Dimon said his bank is probably $10 billion over-reserved in accordance with the Fed’s “base case” scenario. The eventual release of those reserves could be a boon to shareholders. But there is a risk. If conditions dramatically worsen, the bank could be $20 billion under-reserved. It’s a bet investors don’t seem willing to make which is reflected in the share price.

Another takeaway for Q3 results is the revenue diversification. The trading arm saw double-digit growth at most of the big banks. But relying on trading isn’t a winning formula. Trading had actually been a declining business for banks in the years since the financial crisis. Trading activity is the result of markets’ continued volatility in the third quarter. Sure you shouldn’t base your business just on one horse, but it’s nice to have multiple revenue streams working for you in different economic situations.

Bank moats are derived primarily from two sources: cost advantages and switching costs. Banks are sticky businesses. Why? The short answer is it’s just not worth it. Changing bank is a cumbersome process. Who has the time for that? Consumers rather put up with the “problem” bank then going through the trouble of changing. The cost advantages stem from three primary factors: a low-cost deposit base, excellent operating efficiency, and conservative underwriting, with regulatory costs an additional consideration. There’s economy of scope that applies primarily to the largest banks. They have the distributional scale and the largest breadth of products.

The big banks have also embraced technology. They are investing heavily in tech. When I was in school, the most important factor when choosing a bank was how many ATMs were around. Now the young millennials and gen-X are asking “what’s my digital experience?” JPMorgan just announced the launch of QuickAccept, a service that will allow merchants to quickly take card payments through a mobile app or contactless card reader. The new service will be linked to a checking account and will allow merchants to see those payments on the same day, without having to pay a fee for the quick service. With this new payment service JPM is taking aim at Square and PayPal. Scale and scope advantages are increasingly important as the role of technology in banking grows.

The negative sentiment surrounding the banking sector provides an interesting entry point. The current share price of banks suggests that investors believe we are in for more trouble economically, possibly because of a double-dip recession hitting them. The fear of loan losses is dragging the sector down. But Q3 numbers suggest that banks are well-positioned to operate in an uncertain environment. Their income statement is getting hurt but their balance sheet is solid. The banks can fund elevated loan-loss provisions from earnings and not impair their capital. With valuations quite low, I think downside risks for the sector are minimal. Investors are avoiding the sector which creates opportunities. I think the big banks will do well in the current environment and after the recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, C, BAC, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your homework.