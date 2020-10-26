Over the long haul, the increasing SaaS mix and growing ARR will help investors to see Citrix more in-line with enterprise SaaS peers.

Many of the stocks that saw some of the largest surges amid the work-from-home trade, including Slack (WORK), Upwork (UPWK), and now Citrix (CTXS) are now losing a bit of their luster on the concerns that the gains from the pandemic are going to be shorter-lived than the market originally expected.

Citrix, in particular, has been one a sharp losing streak of late. Since hitting peaks above $170 in July, shares of Citrix have sunk ~30%, and the past week alone has seen a ~10% correction after Citrix's third-quarter earnings report failed to raise investor sentiment.

Data by YCharts

My take on the recent moves: Citrix is a stock that requires patience. This is an unlikely company to take on a cloud transition, but these are the types of transformational business shifts that require more than just a few quarters to execute. Seasoned software investors will recall that even companies that are riding high today like Autodesk (ADSK) and Splunk (SPLK) had their rocky moments in the quarters leading up to becoming predominantly SaaS-driven companies.

Citrix is attempting to do the same thing now. The benefit for Citrix is that the company wields a very foundational and critical piece of technology. Citrix Workspace is one of the leading tools for desktop virtualization - which lets users access their applications virtually no matter what device they are actually on. Tools like this have been around for a long time, but have only become emboldened in the wake of the pandemic - and even when offices return to normal operations, a larger proportion of people will still be logging in from remote places and requiring virtualization services. In other words, Citrix provides a lot of the tools that power modern productivity. Moving these tools toward a subscription-based consumption model is what Citrix is trying to achieve now, both to smooth out and maximize its revenue streams over time as well as to ease adoption for new customers.

When you look back in market history at stocks that have successfully pulled off this type of transition, they have not all been flashy, new-age tech stocks like Splunk. Autodesk, too, had been around for a long time before deciding to pull the plug on license sales and focusing on SaaS. Both stocks have been rewarded handsomely with strong gains for successfully converting into subscription-first offerings, and Citrix investors have a chance to do the same.

Citrix is very attractively valued in spite of its potential SaaS tailwinds. For next year, the company has guided to $6.20-$6.40 in pro forma EPS, representing ~10% EPS growth (consensus is currently sitting just shy of the low end, at $6.19 - per Yahoo Finance). Against the midpoint of this earnings view, Citrix trades at just a 19.2x forward P/E ratio, which is modest when considering A) how expensive most tech stocks are against earnings, for those who have positive earnings, and B) in the near term Citrix's results will be hamstrung by its shift to SaaS because it will be giving up bulky license deals, but in the long run the company should be able to drive substantially larger revenue/profits.

Stay long here and use the dip to carve out a position in this stock.

Q3 download

Let's now review Citrix's third-quarter update in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Citrix Q3 results Source: Citrix Q3 shareholder letter

Citrix's revenue grew 5% y/y to $767.9 million, decelerating two points versus Q2's 7% y/y growth rate (and very sharply versus Q1's 20% y/y growth rate, but that quarter was benefited by one-time remote work setups). Still, Citrix did outpace Wall Street's consensus expectations of $758.1 million (+3% y/y) with a comfortable cushion.

It's less the near-term results and more about the progress on subscription that I'm eyeing, however. Citrix's subscription mix as a percentage of total bookings hit an all-time high of 77% this quarter, as shown in the trending chart below. That's up sixteen points from last year, highlighting the speed of Citrix's conversion from license sales to subscription.

Figure 2. Citrix subscription mix trends

Source: Citrix Q3 shareholder letter

In very brief prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, CEO David Henshall called out strength in Citrix's execution, particularly for its core Workspace product:

So the Citrix Workspace is really what's driving the results with total revenue up 12%, including subscriptions, which are growing north of 50%. As companies have spent the last seven months largely working from home, this concept of back to the office is really moving beyond a discussion of one location versus the other. I think there's a broad realization going on the hybrid work style blends, really, together the best attributes of a physical office environment with, of course, the flexibility that individuals need to be productive and really do their best work."

On October 1, Citrix made the decision to "sunset" some of its perpetual licenses, including for Citrix Workspace, and give customers the option of only purchasing an on-premises subscription or a SaaS subscription (the only difference being where the software is hosted - either in a customer's infrastructure or in the cloud, but either way being paid to Citrix as a subscription fee). This move will continue to accelerate Citrix's transition toward cloud.

It's important to recognize that this will cause revenue deceleration in the near term, which we've already seen in Q3 and will see especially more in FY21 as the company comps against a tough FY20. Perpetual licenses offer more revenue upfront, but subscription revenue fees spread out this revenue (but more of it) over a longer period of time.

The upside, however, is more predictability of revenue, less sales touch needed for renewals, and hopefully higher margins in the long run. Citrix has aggressively increased its ARR base - as of the end of Q3, Citrix's subscription ARR crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time, growing 53% y/y to $1.03 billion. SaaS is the overwhelming majority of this ARR base, with an ARR of $630 million.

Figure 3. Citrix ARR trends

Source: Citrix Q3 shareholder letter

But even in spite of this cloud transition, Citrix was able to expand its profitability. GAAP operating margins bumped up to 16.7%, a 160bps increase versus 15.1% in the year-ago quarter, while Citrix's pro forma EPS of $1.38 beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.25 with 10% upside.

Key takeaways

Investors have an opportunity to buy into Citrix at ~30% off peak prices and bank on its subscription transition to lift valuation multiples in FY21. The company's >50% ARR growth is an encouraging signal for a stock that is sitting at a very modest 19x forward P/E ratio. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.