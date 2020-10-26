A key catalyst is share buybacks. I expect these to recommence once the COVID-19 dust settles.

There are also hidden gems in the balance sheet that are not factored in the stated book value.

MMAC is poised to significantly increase its earnings by prudently leveraging the balance sheet.

I also believe that the book value is understated.

MMAC is trading at substantial discount to its tangible book value.

In my coverage universe, I analyze several banks that trade at a significant discount to tangible book value. But rarely, is it as simple case as buying a dollar for 65 cents. A bank cannot just liquidate all its assets and liabilities, and return the difference (i.e. equity) to shareholders. It is never as simple as that. Banks borrow short and lend long. There are long-term assets, derivatives, people, technology, systems, taxes to account for.

MMA Capital Inc (MMAC), however, it is different. It is as close to an opportunity to buy a dollar for 65 cents as I have spotted for a long time, and with additional benefits thrown into the deal.

I recommend that you read this SA article for further background and historical context on the stock. Albeit I disagree with some aspects regarding the valuation of MMAC assets which I am happy to debate in the comments section.

The Thesis

MMAC is trading at 0.65x liquid net assets. The assets are predominantly short-term in nature and their value is readily ascertainable.

MMAC core assets (approximately 78 percent of assets) comprise of project financing in the renewable energy market (predominantly solar). MMAC generates an impressive 11.8 percent (LTM June 2020) unlevered net return on investment on these assets.

The remaining 22 percent of assets are in run-off mode and are valued conservatively on the balance sheet.

The opportunities and catalysts are:

Prudently leveraging MMAC's core assets leading to increased returns and driving strong double-digit growth in book value The hidden value in the balance sheet in the form of unrecognized tax assets and absurdly cheap subordinated long-term financing Monetization of lower-yielding non-core assets and recycling capital to higher-yielding renewable energy and infrastructure investments Reinstituting an accretive buyback program. Essentially buying a dollar for 65 cents.

Renewable energy investment

MMAC focuses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns by arbitraging the large, growing and fragmented financing market for renewable energy in the United States.

Through its Solar Ventures investments, MMAC typically focuses on late-stage loans for the development and construction of solar-related projects. The underlying loans are typically on a senior secured basis and collateralized by the projects' assets and cashflows (e.g. power distribution contracts). Traditional financiers (such as banks) are not in a position to serve this market efficiently due to regulatory capital requirements (prohibitive), niche expertise required, and operational risk involved. MMAC, on the other hand, benefits from the origination platform and deep expertise of its External Manager (Hunt Companies, Inc). The External Manager has a substantial equity stake in MMAC.

It is important to note though, that the repayment of the Solar Venture loans is dependent on a "take-out" through refinancing and/or sale of the project. This typically requires some combination of tax credit equity, sponsor equity, and permanent debt financing. In other words, the Solar Ventures investments are dependent on a functioning renewable energy finance market - otherwise, a work-out may be required to recover the loans. As such, macroeconomic uncertainties due to the current pandemic may have an adverse impact on the credit profile of MMAC's assets.

Having said that, as of the latest reporting date of June 30, all loans made by the Solar Ventures were assessed to be adequately secured and were expected to be repaid in full. Furthermore, since the inception of the Solar Ventures in 2015, there was no loss of principal on 132 loans totaling $1.6 billion.

The below slide provides additional detail on the composition of the Solar Ventures assets:

The key points are:

Unlevered returns of 11.8 percent comprising of both coupons and upfront origination fees;

Weighted average maturity is a short 7 months;

Number of loans assets of 60;

Unfunded commitments of ~$427 million (where MMAC economic share is approximately 50%).

Other Assets

As noted above, all assets are marked conservatively on the balance sheet (typically fair value is above carrying value). (source: latest Form 10-Q)

Bond Investments

- A tax-exempt infrastructure bond secured by sales and land taxes in mixed-use development and land in Spanish Fort, Alabama;

- A subordinated tax-exempt bond secured by an affordable housing property in Atlanta, GA

These bonds are carried on the balance sheet at ~$30 million. Fair value is somewhat higher and MMAC recently completed asset-based lending with the infrastructure bond utilized as collateral.

Real Estate Related Investments

- An 80% equity investment in a joint venture that owns the Spanish Fort Town Center and land. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the value of this equity investment was marked down by approximately 50% at the latest filings. The valuation was carried out by an independent firm.

- A limited partnership interest in the South Africa Workforce Housing Fund (investment matured and will only exit investment dollars after 31 December 2021)

- 7.2 million common shares of a residential real estate investment trust listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

- A land development project in Winchester, VA (carried at cost on the balance sheet including land improvements). Valuation is supported by asset-based lending completed in Q2'2020. MMAC intends to dispose of land parcels in due course but the timing has not been communicated. As noted, the land was monetized by

These investments are carried on the balance sheet at ~$21 million.

Cash and other assets

The company holds $42 million of cash as well as a small loan asset of $1.3 million.

All other assets are carried on the balance sheet at conservative value. This is supported by debt raised against Bond investments as well as the land development in Winchester during Q2'2020.

The liability side

The debt capital structure is shown below:

The subordinated debt has a carrying value of $94 million. It is senior only to the equity tranche with very limited covenants. It was originated during the financial crisis (where MMAC was on the brink of bankruptcy) and represents a very cheap form of debt capital for the company. In fact, its fair value is estimated at only $37 million (and clearly this ~$57 million benefit is not reflected in its book value).

The revolving credit facility is a relatively new borrowing (2H 2019). It reflects MMAC 's strategy of prudently leveraging its investment in the Solar Ventures partnership.

The Notes payable and other debt relate to the South African investments described above and as such are denominated in South African Rands (hence, the high 7.4 percent interest rates).

Finally, the $23 million assets-related debt represents recent debt raised which collateralized by the land development project in Winchester and Bond investments. Proceeds from the refinancing are also to be recycled to the renewable energy infrastructure investments.

The strategy

MMAC strategy is very simple. It very much likes the risk-adjusted returns generated from the Solar Ventures investment (unlevered 11.8 percent). Previously, it mainly funded it straight from equity and subordinated debt. More recently, it prudently leveraged the investment by raising debt in the form of revolving credit facility and asset-related debt.

By prudently adding additional debt to fund the Solar Ventures investment, the marginal returns on equity are very high. It also serves to lower overheads in total and as a percentage of equity.

As can be seen from the below slide, in recent periods, MMAC materially increased its investment in the Solar Ventures partnership:

The hidden value in the book

Apart from the $57 million value embedded in the subordinated debt, MMAC also benefits from a ~$375 million of NOLs that are available to offset ~$103 million of future income tax. On June 30, the company reported a carrying value of deferred tax assets to the tune of ~$57 million - in other words, it only partially recognized these tax assets on its books.

Importantly, neither the value attributed to the subordinated debt ($57 million) or any of the tax assets ($103 million) is factored in this analysis.

To be clear, the $160 million value ascribed here is notional. The practical benefit for MMAC is that (i) it will not need to pay U.S. federal taxes for a very long time (so tax cash outflow is essentially zero for the foreseeable future). Even if MMAC ends liquidating its assets (e.g. decides to return capital to investors), the shell with NOLs will probably be worth something. The expected increase in corporate tax rates due to a Biden blue wave will have a negligible impact on MMAC as well (ii) it benefits from long-term cheap financing without any material caveats or linked to any assets. I essentially view this as a quasi-capital instrument with an extremely low cost of capital. If MMAC were to issue a similar subordinated instrument now, the interest rates would be much much higher (7 or 8 percent at the very least).

The risks

The key risk is a nasty credit-related surprise relating to investments in the Solar Ventures partnership. The potential credit losses are somewhat mitigated by the seniority of debt financing as well as collateral held. It is also mitigated by the diversification in the number of projects (~60 currently) as well as the short-term maturity profile of investments. Admittedly, there is limited visibility for retail investors as to the "health and safety" underlying assets, so a leap of faith is required.

This is clearly not without risks.

However, the current valuation suggests a wide margin of safety. So is the track record to date with no loss of principal.

Additionally, insiders (External Manager and MMAC executive officers) hold approximately 15 percent of the stock, so there is a strong economic alignment between management and external investors.

The track record of the company in growing book value over a long period is also very credible.

The catalyst

A key catalyst is a reinstitution of the buyback programme. Currently, this is on pause due to macroeconomic uncertainties arising from the pandemic. However, once the dust settles, MMAC will likely act opportunistically and buyback shares below book value.

Final thoughts

MMAC is generating exceptional risk-adjusted returns with investments in the Solar Ventures partnership. By prudently leveraging the investments, it is able to juice up returns materially.

This is truly a deep value opportunity with a catalyst. It is trading at a distressed valuation and therefore providing a wide margin of safety for investors (even if it does end-up absorbing some credit losses).

It also offers additional value in the form of tax assets and long-term cheap subordinated debt (notionally valued together at $160 million). These are not factored in my analysis. Amazingly, MMAC market cap is only $141 million currently.

A key catalyst is an all-clear signal on reinstituting the buyback programme. It must be a very enticing proposition for a management team that owns ~15% of the stock.

I will cover the earning release later this month. So if you are interested in updates on this small-cap stock, scroll up and click "follow".

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.