Headwind #1 Holding Down Bank Valuations: Investor Confidence

Chart 1 is drawn from the first article in this series. It shows the median price to tangible book value history for the nation's 20 largest banks. The October 2020 valuation is roughly 30% below the average from 2012-2019.

Three Headwinds Hold Down Bank Valuations

Why are today's valuations so depressed?

Three reasons:

Investor Confidence Uncertainty Capital Levels/Election

This article addresses the first of the headwinds: Investor Confidence.

Headwind #1. Investor Confidence

The first headwind is investor confidence in bank earnings. Confidence in bank earnings was as high in early 2007 as it is low today in 2020.

Charts 2, 3, and 4 help explain the uber-confidence investors had in banks prior to the Great Panic of 2008-09. These charts are slight variations of data presented in my book, Investing in Banks (RMA, 2016).

Imagine you are an investor in early 2007. Your financial advisor pulls out chart 2 that shows the aggregate annual earnings for all US banks from 1989 to 2006. She tells you that her firm likes banks because of their reliable earnings and steady growth.

Your advisor explains that the number in red, the "r-square," measures the variation in earnings over those 18 years. An r-square of .9764 indicates almost perfect linearity as made evident by the broken blue line showing the earnings trend.

You look at the chart and quite reasonably conclude banks look like a good investment.

Unfortunately, as time would prove, bank earnings growth was too good to be true.

Chart 3 normalizes earnings for banks and the S&P 500 at $1 each in 1989. Subsequent years' earnings are adjusted by the annual growth rate of earnings for each. Bank earnings during this time grew four times faster than the earnings growth rate of the S&P 500.

First lesson learned: When bank earnings grow much faster than the S&P 500, investors need to be on red alert.

Second lesson learned: When bank earnings grow over 18 years at an annual rate approaching perfect linearity, investors need to be on double-red alert.

While investors are constantly warned that past performance is no guarantee of future performance, it is easy to dismiss such truth when you see bank earnings grow much more reliably than the S&P 500 as shown in chart 4. Extrapolating past performance, investors predicted more of the same into the future.

In retrospect, it is easy to understand why many investors interpreted strong earnings growth linearity for predictability, which in turn, bolstered shareholder confidence in the future of bank earnings, which in turn, caused investors to bid up the price of bank stocks to prices where valuations exceeded 2 and 3 times tangible book value.

Alas, as the adage goes, all good things must come to an end.

In 2006, bank earnings peaked at $145 billion. In 2007, bank earnings dipped. And then in 2008 earnings crashed. See chart 5.

The Great Panic of 2008-09 ripped out the hearts of bullish bank investors. Once burned, they are now twice shy.

As described in my book, here are some highlights of how bank stocks looked on December 31, 2009:

The price of the average bank in the US fell -51% from year-end 2004 to year-end 2009; during that same time, the S&P 500 fell -8%.

The -51% decline in bank stocks was worse than the worst 5-year loss in the history of the S&P 500. (The worst 5-year price drop for the S&P 500 was -47% for the five-years ending 1933.)

Bank stock prices hit their 2008-09 low in early March 2009 when the average bank's stock was down almost -80% from highs.

During the Great Panic of 2008-09, 25% of US banks eliminated their dividends and 40% cut dividends. (Another 7% of the banks did not pay a dividend, 17% did not raise or cut their dividends, and 10% of the banks - true Dividend Champions - increased their dividends.)

Is it any wonder why so many Seeking Alpha investors say they will never invest in a bank again?

Fast forward to today. Bank earnings are now as untrusted as they were trusted in early 2007.

But is it possible investors are too tough on banks?

Chart 6 shows annual earnings growth rates for the S&P 500 and US banks from 2006 through 2019. This chart is packed with insights:

Bank earnings in 2019 are 60% greater than 2006 earnings - this is excellent news that may not be well understood by a lot of investors.

However, bank earnings are growing slower than the S&P 500.

In addition, as reflected by the .58 r-square, bank earnings trends are now much lumpier than the 1989-2006 as well as when compared to the S&P 500.

No surprise, bank stock prices have failed to keep up with the S&P 500 and valuations have fallen dramatically.

Check out chart 7 which shows the median valuation of the nation's 20 largest banks by quarter from 1990 to October 2020. Note especially the bounce up banks enjoyed right after the election of 2016. Emboldened by Trump's lower corporate tax rate as well as expectation of lighter regulatory burdens, valuations drifted up to 2 times tangible book in 2018. Investor confidence in banks was on the rebound.

Confidence remained reasonably high on December 31, 2019 when the median bank's price to tangible book value was 1.80, a valuation well above the 10-year average of 1.54x.

Just when investors thought it was safe again to invest in bank stocks, in early 2020, the pandemic hits. Bank earnings plummeted in the first half of the year as Chart 8 reveals. As bank profits fell, so too did valuations.

You may have noticed that the prior chart did not show 3Q 2020 earnings. That is because the FDIC will not report 3Q numbers until late November. To get a handle on earnings for the most current quarter, Chart 9 shows the aggregate earnings for the nation's 20 largest banks by quarter from 2011 to 3Q 2020.

Note that the most recent earnings for the 20 largest banks have improved markedly over the prior two quarters which were impacted by an accounting standards change as well as the Pandemic. This is certainly good news. But is it a trend? Time will tell. As the next article in this series will highlight, based on comments from bank executives during earnings calls, there is much uncertainty as to what lies ahead for the banking industry.

Closing Thoughts

Today's low bank valuations are explained in large part by the investment community's lack of confidence in bank earnings. The absence of insider buying and the selling of bank shares by Warren Buffett, as described in the first article in this series, further drag down investor confidence.

While current bank valuations are near record lows, it is possible for valuations to decline further. The next article in this series will describe what I see as the banking community's biggest takeaway from the COVID-19 economy. Following that article will be an analysis of bank capital ratios and the potential that banks will be pressed to add costly capital after the election.

The last article in the series will explain why I am still long High Quality banks. However, because of the headwinds, especially my concern for the third headwind, during the past 45 days I have been a net seller of bank stocks.

