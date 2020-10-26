There was a recent Bloomberg article reporting on the Waha Hub spot price collapse, pointing to excess natural gas production in the region as a determining factor. This is an educational and reporting opportunity, as it contradicts fundamental data and analysis Bison has released, along with data released from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, recent reporting by Reuters, and the current Waha forward curve pricing structure.

Since Bison Interests has been tracking the region's hydrocarbon supply and demand dynamics, this is a great opportunity to clarify what's going on with natural gas in the Permian Basin. Below are some misconceptions in recent news articles and clarifications from Bison's analysis:

Bloomberg's article, titled "Permian's Unwanted Gas Adds to Signs of Rising Oil Production," suggests an increase in rigs/crew in the Permian led to an excess in production and was a factor in the collapse of Waha Hub natural gas prices recently. This article points to an 8 rig increase in 3 weeks and a 26 fracking-crew increase since July as the reason for this. We believe this conclusion is based on a misunderstanding of current in-basin supply/demand dynamics. Rig and frack stack counts are still down substantially from this time last year, and would need to recover a lot from here to slow declines in supply. There is also a 6+ month delay between adding drilling rigs and bringing additional production online.

This past week, next-day natural gas at the Waha hub in Texas fell into negative territory for the first time since April, to an average of -$0.32/MMBtu for Monday, the lowest since falling to -$3.67 in April. While Waha Hub natural gas prices have indeed fallen, no additional sources support that Permian production has increased enough to contribute to this. The critical assumption that supply has increased does not reflect the data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) this month. In EIA's​ Oct. 2020 Drilling Activity report below, we see that while there has been a slight increase in production from new wells, the larger decrease in legacy well production results in a ​net deficit in overall Permian oil and natural gas production going into next month.

Other recent articles reporting on the Waha Hub price collapse have cited a recent Reuters article, which argued that lower demand was behind the fall in Waha spot prices. The article states that "spot natural gas prices at the Waha Hub turned negative due to a mild weather cutting demand for the fuel." This is inconsistent with what we've heard from our network of primary sources, who reported a regional pipeline disruption and "force majeure" event as the cause for the short-term price blowout. Looking at the longer term, Waha forwards remain strong as forward contracts average $1.90/MMBtu for the rest of 2020 and $2.84 for 2021, which would be the highest for a year since 2014. Reuters staff wrote, "Waha forwards were trading at their highest levels in years on expectations gas supplies from oil drilling in shale basins like the Permian will drop after low crude prices this year due to Coronavirus demand destruction caused energy firms to cut rigs."

Here is a chart from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange website showing the forward contract pricing for the Waha Hub, measured by the price differential between Waha and Henry Hub. By the January 2021 contract, the differential is as low as $0.22 per mcf!

Source: CME Website, Platts

Bison's recent Waha Hub white paper dives deeper into the Permian natural gas market and provides more clarification and analysis. Understanding the Waha Hub situation is relevant to understanding the broader supply/demand situation for the North American Natural gas market (UNG), as well as better understanding of the recent Permian "merger mania," including recent deals between Pioneer (PXD) and Parsley (PE), Conoco (COP) and Concho (CXO), and Devon (DVN) and WPX (WPX).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer:



Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.