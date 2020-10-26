This article looks at other implications of the historic steepness of corporate credit curves for both bond and equity investors.

In times of acute market stress, credit curves can become inverted with short bond spreads greater than long spreads; that is not the current market experience, suggesting limited financing stress.

With longer-dated bonds out the curve not benefitting directly from this policy support, those spreads are relatively wider and the curve between short-dated bonds and longer bonds is historically steep.

Last week, in an article entitled The Federal Reserve and Federal Realty, I used the recent example of the very low coupon (1.25%) unsecured debt issued by retail REIT Federal Reserve Investment Trust (FRT) to explore the impact the Federal Reserve has had on compressing front-end corporate credit spreads. Through the Federal Reserve's Primary and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities targeting purchases of investment grade corporate bond issues with less than 5-years to maturity, the Fed has created a market backstop for short-dated investment grade corporate bonds. This newly created Fed support has pushed investment grade corporate credit spreads of short-dated issues to near historic lows. When one includes very low Treasury rates, the financing conditions have recently been the cheapest of all-time.

The graph below shows that for long maturity corporate credits, current spread levels are less of an outlier. Long corporate credit spreads have been wider than current levels about 40% of the time over the last two credit cycles. With the exclusion of the 2008 sell-off, every single year over this period has seen long corporate spreads tighter than current levels during at least part of the calendar year.

With investment grade corporate bond spreads in the front-end of the curve uniquely tight, and long-end spreads closer to long-run averages, the spread differential between short and long-dated credit must be unusually wide. That is what we see in the next graph. The blue line in this graph represents the spread difference between the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Investment Grade Long Corporate Index and the portion of the broad IG corporate market with 1-5 years left to maturity. Rarely has the differential between long and short corporate spreads been wider than the current level (represented by the red line).

When market conditions are anomalous historically, market participants should be asking themselves what are the implications of these unique market circumstances:

With 1-5 year corporate bond yields at historic lows - driven by both low rates and tight spreads - short-dated corporate bonds offer investors the worst return prospects on record. Holders of short-dated bond funds like the iShares 1-5 year investment grade corporate bond ETF (IGSB) should understand current levels in a historic context and potentially look to reposition.

With both the term structure of interest rates and credit spreads relatively steep, investors can make higher returns moving out the curve. A move from 1-5 year corporate bonds to an intermediate fund like the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) can add attractive absolute and risk-adjusted yield. The implied yield on the 1-5 year fund based on its underlying bond constituents is 1.08% with a spread of 88bp over Treasuries, and the implied yield on the 5-10 year fund is 1.91% with a spread of 130bp over Treasuries. For those feeling more adventurous, the long corporate index, represented by the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) trades at an implied 3.16% yield with a spread of 176bp. There are a lot of different ways to position along the curve - through individual bond choices and a variety of mutual and exchange traded funds - I have used the iShares maturity buckets to depict the relative yield and spread differentials across the curve.

Note from the third graph in this series that spreads have been inverted (short bond spreads greater than long bond spreads) during acute market stress. The most inverted spreads occurred during the 2008-2009 sell-off and again this spring during the virus-related market volatility. With spread curves very steep, the market is suggesting benign stress conditions. Monetary support from the Fed may be distorting this signaling however.

The steepness of spread and yield curves will influence financing decisions by corporations. While all-in yields across the curve are low, corporate treasurers seeking longer-dated financing who pass on cheap short-dated financing are making a market call on higher financing costs in the future.

Financing conditions for short-dated corporates likely support underperforming equities of companies with investment grade quality balance sheets. For underperforming parts of the equity markets, like value-related sectors, available and attractive financing conditions likely suggests the potential for equity market recovery. As I noted in the Distribution of U.S. Stock Returns in 2020, there is a broad tail of stocks still down significantly on the year that are potentially being masked in aggregate capitalization-weighted indices by the megacap winners. Sharply underperforming stocks that have low current bond yields might be a subject for another article as these stocks might be seeing default risk priced differently in equity and credit markets.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.