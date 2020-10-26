Investment Conclusion

Overall, we were encouraged by Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) F3Q2020 financial performance. After experiencing a decline in revenues in F2Q2020, the company rebounded to significant revenue growth on a year-over-year basis over the quarter. Restaurant margins although slightly lighter on a year-over-year basis experienced a substantial rebound from the last quarter. While, compared to F3Q2019, Earnings Per Share driven by unusual expenses and COVID-19 related spending decreased, it is noteworthy that excluding the significant one time legal expense incurred over the period, net income would have been higher compared to F3Q2019. In addition, excluding extraordinary items, the quarter's gross profit and operating income would have increased over the same quarter last year.

Short term, based on the financial outcomes and business developments over F3Q2020, we expect strong revenue growth over the next couple of quarters, even as CMG encounters difficult comparables from last year's retail sales of their wildly popular menu item Carne Asada, which coincidently, was reintroduced in September. We expect gains in revenues from the growing popularity of CMG burritos, the loyalty program that has ~17 million members, the return of Carne Asada, and the quickly expanding number of Chipotlanes. In addition, in our assessment, restaurant margins will continue to improve, and gross profits and operating income will increase in absolute dollar terms, even if associated margins come in lighter over the period. Overall, we expect earnings and free cash flow growth over the next two quarters.

Longer term, considering the rapid footprint expansion underway and initiatives in place to drive same store sales growth, CMG is well positioned to experience retail sales leverage, economies of scale, and improved purchasing power that will ultimately lead to margin expansion and improved profitability, and consequently significantly higher: earnings and free cash flows. Based on F3Q2020, we're confident that CMG is on track to deliver our 10-year: revenue growth rate of 13.5%, restaurant count target of 6,000, and average unit volumes of $2.8 million. Therefore, limiting model adjustments to minor changes, we arrive at our slightly revised 1-year Price Target of $1,477/share from the prior $1,446/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Chipotle Mexican Grill: Turnaround Story With Substantial Growth Potential" and related notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F3Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter, CMG reported revenues of ~$1.6 billion (+14.1% compared to F3Q2019), ahead of analyst expectations of $1.59 billion, and Earnings Per Share of $2.82 (-18.7% on a year over year basis) missed consensus estimates of $3.43. Excluding extraordinary items, Earnings Per Share would have been $3.76, representing a decline of 1.6% from F3Q2019. In addition, compared to the same quarter last year, same store sales increased by 8.3% over the third quarter. Net income for the period was ~$80.2 million, reflecting a decrease of 19.7% over the previous year's same quarter. Restaurant margins of 19.5% expanded by 7.3% on a sequential basis but decreased by 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Significant Improvement In Sequential Margins. Restaurant margins for the quarter were 19.5% versus 12.2% in F2Q2020 and 20.8% in F3Q2019, a decrease of 130 bps on a year-over-year basis. Restaurant margins for F4Q2019 were 19.2%, an improvement of 220 bps from the F4Q2018 figure. Over FY2019, restaurant margins came in at 20.5%, an increase of 180 bps over FY2018. Gross margins for F3Q2020 expanded to 36.3% from 33.6% over F3Q2019. Operating margins in the period were 9.1% versus 8.8% over the same quarter last year. Profit margins for the quarter were 5% compared to 7% in F3Q2019.

We expect restaurant margins to continue to improve over the next few quarters as delivery orders get converted to either in-store transactions or the higher margin order ahead and pick-up transactions and COVID-19 related spending declines. Operating margins are likely to expand over the upcoming quarters as unusual items decelerate.

Digital Sales Remain Key Driver of Growth. Fueled by increases in both order ahead and pick-up as well as delivery transactions, digital sales increased ~203% to $776 million and accounted for ~49% of total retail sales over the quarter. Order ahead and pickup, and delivery, each accounted for 50% of the digital sales volume mix. If trends are maintained, digital sales are on track to record average unit volumes of ~$1 million for FY2020. Importantly, even as dine-in sales increased, a majority of digital order growth the firm experienced over F2Q2020 was sustained, signifying significant new customer acquisition. In that regards, it is noteworthy that CMG has sustained 80% to 85% of digital sales it gained since March even though 50% to 55% of its in-store sales have been recovered. Moreover, with digital sales momentum continuing into October with volume mix in the high 40%'s, we believe the element is well positioned to drive strong long-term retail sales growth.

Menu Innovation Continued To Fuel Customer Demand. CMG relaunched its wildly popular limited time offer menu option, Carne Asada in the U.S., Canada, and France, in September. In addition, in July, the firm added an updated set of Tractor beverages, which based on management commentary are generating considerable customer demand. Moreover, CMG is piloting quesadillas (as a digital only order) and cauliflower rice in several of its restaurant locations across the country. Given that the firm's food is its primary growth driver, the continued focus on menu innovation is highly favorable.

Loyalty Program Represents Next Leg Of Growth. The company's rewards program that offers enrolled customers the option to exchange points earned through purchases at CMG restaurants for a free regular sized entrée, reached ~17 million members over F3Q2020 from ~15 million enrolled at the end of F2Q2020. The loyalty program is highly beneficial as not only does the firm gain additional retail sales as customers make purchases to earn points, the program results in a considerable increase in high margin digital sales, as customers once registered on the firm's app (to earn points) are more likely to place order ahead mobile order and pay orders. In addition, through its proprietary app, CMG deploys targeted promotions, based on the purchasing habits of individual customers, to drive additional retail sales.

CMG Accelerates New Store Launches To Benefit From Brand Momentum. The company added 44 new stores, including 26 equipped with Chipotlanes, over the period. CMG indicated that it anticipates launching an additional 200 stores over FY2021, and is targeting a 10-year footprint of 6,000 stores. The firm now has 128 Chipotlanes, which is a key benefit because they generate 10% to 25% higher retail sales than non-Chipotlanes restaurants, and given that Chipotlanes transactions are limited to mobile order and pay, they provide higher margin retail sales. The company has indicated that longer term, it expects ~70% of new restaurants to be equipped with Chipotlanes and is likely to add the drive-throughs to legacy stores if and when possible.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F3Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$1.1 billion and no long-term debt on its balance sheet. CMG can borrow an additional $600 million to fund operations under a credit facility, it has available. Given its funding position, we believe that the company will handily maintain liquidity over the projected course of the pandemic.

Minor Model Updates. We have adjusted our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model to account for our improved outlook on profit margins, increasing the item to 8% from the previous 7.5%, and to reflect the quarterly change in the number of shares outstanding. Based on these minor updates, we arrive at our slightly revised 1-year Price Target of $1,477/share versus the prior $1,446/share. Reiterate Buy Rating.

Bottom Line

Longer term we can't see how CMG will not continue to be even more successful than it is today. Between the great tasting food made of real ingredients available at affordable prices, menu innovation, delivery from multiple aggregators, and expanded access in the form of a rapidly growing footprint and Chipotlanes, the firm appears to be crossing its T's and dotting its I's. Over a decade, we see CMG growing into a more profitable larger organization that has increased its presence in the U.S. but even more so internationally. The firm represents the best opportunity for secured long-term growth in the fast food industry, in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.