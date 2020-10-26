Alpine Income REIT (PINE) soared nearly 10% following its earnings release, and justifiably so, as it reported very strong results. While PINE’s portfolio is currently small, the tenant list is bolstered by 43% investment-grade tenants. The high investment-grade exposure seems to have boosted rent collection rates and PINE has increased its quarterly dividend by 10%. Readers should take note that PINE is externally managed, which may create conflicts of interest. For now, the company appears to be performing well and I rate shares a buy.

Net Lease Outperformance

PINE owns 45 properties spread over 17 states with an attractive list of tenants:

(Third Quarter Presentation)

While the portfolio is small, PINE makes up for this with the fact that there are on material lease expirations until 2024 and 82% of its portfolio is credit rated, with 43% being investment grade rated:

(Third Quarter Presentation)

Higher quality matters. PINE collected nearly 100% of base rent in the third quarter:

(Third Quarter Presentation)

The strong results helped PINE acquire 15 properties in the quarter - increasing its portfolio size by 50%. Many peers have not maintained their acquisition pipelines due to lower rent collection.

Amidst the strong results, it is prudent to point out that PINE is externally managed. PINE pays its external manager, CTO Realty (CTO), a management fee equal to 1.5% of “total equity.” Total equity is defined below:

“(i) the sum of the net cash proceeds and the value of non-cash consideration from all issuances of equity securities by us or our Operating Partnership since inception, including OP units (calculated on a daily weighted average basis), less

(II) any amount that we or our Operating Partnership pay for repurchases of shares of our common stock and OP units since inception.” (Form 424(B))

In its 10-K, PINE notes that:

“All of our executive officers are executive officers and employees of CTO”

Is this a cause for concern? It’s hard to say. The management team at PINE seems financially incentivized to issue equity, even if it is dilutive to cash flow per share. At the same time, CTO owns approximately 23.5% of outstanding shares (roughly $31.3 million), suggesting that it benefits if PINE stock rises. Further, PINE did buy back $5 million of stock in 2020, primarily in the second quarter.

On the other hand, while PINE disclosed that it has acquired $99 million in properties YTD at a 6.89% cap rate, it also estimates its current valuation to be at an implied 8.7% cap rate. Should PINE be acquiring new properties if its own stock trades much cheaper than acquisition cap rates? It’s arguable that new properties provide diversification and potentially greater returns from leverage, but the near 200 basis point difference seems to indicate that share repurchases should have been preferred to acquiring new properties. Investors should keep a close eye on how PINE acquires properties moving forward - at the very least they should be done on an accretive basis.

Balance Sheet Analysis

PINE has a solid balance sheet, albeit without the typical public unsecured debt due to being a small company. PINE has no debt maturities until 2023:

(Third Quarter Presentation)

Based on $88.3 million in total debt and $18.5 million in NOI, debt to NOI stands at a reasonable 4.8 times. I do not see any red flags in the balance sheet - the low leverage helps reduce the risk in the event of any downturn.

Valuation and Price Target

PINE has guided for $1.02 in AFFO per share. PINE pays an annualized dividend of $0.88 per share. At recent prices, shares trade at 15 times AFFO and a 5.7% dividend yield. While the external management may prove to be a cause for concern, there is no indication as of yet that the management team is not aligned with shareholders. My 12-month fair value estimate is $18.50, representing a 4.8% dividend yield. That dividend yield is significantly higher than the 4.2% I typically use for NNN REIT peers, but it seems justified on account of the external management. Shares have over 25% total return upside to that target.

Risks

The biggest risk is definitely the external management arrangement. The management team is incentivized to dilute shareholders, thus it could be considered an exception to the norm if the company does not dilute shareholders. On the other hand, CTO owns a sizable stake in PINE, and theoretically, there is no inherent reason why they must dilute shareholders: they could technically strive for accretive acquisitions while still rewarding the external management.

While PINE has reported strong rent collection, there is no guarantee of this continuing into the future. A “second wave” of the pandemic would likely add further strain to the already pressured economy and may lead to further bankruptcies.

If it turns out that the management team at PINE chooses to grow at any cost for the benefit of its external manager, then shares would likely trade significantly lower. Peer Global Net Lease (GNL) trades at a double-digit dividend yield - PINE has sizable downside in such a result.

Conclusion

PINE has reported strong results, as its investment-grade exposure seems to have come in handy. With a conservatively managed balance sheet, PINE may be able to deliver stronger growth than higher leveraged peers. Still, the presence of an external management fee structure may cause shares to trade at a discount to peers due to the constant threat of shareholder misalignment. Given the strong results, I rate shares a buy, but I would quickly switch stance if future acquisitions are not done on an accretive basis.

