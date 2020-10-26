Changing Our Government Bond Views

Summary

We downgrade U.S. Treasuries and upgrade their inflation-linked peers ahead of the U.S. election on a growing likelihood of significant fiscal expansion.

A pickup in COVID-19 cases may weigh on mobility and activity in the near term, but we see this wave of infections as much shallower than the spring one.

The European Central Bank’s policy meeting this week will be in focus as markets expect potentially more monetary easing into 2021.