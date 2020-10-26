Investment thesis

The Kellogg Company (K) has recently benefited strongly from global lockdowns, and this confirmed the main reason why sales have been stagnant for a decade now. In addition to the fact that the dollar has experienced a strengthening that has resulted in less foreign income as a result of negative forex in past years, the Kellogg portfolio of products are strongly focused on breakfast, and while breakfast is considered the most important meal for 97% of Americans, the reason why more than half don't have breakfast is they are not hungry during the awakening time or are too busy. By the time hunger arrives and it is time to have a break during the mid-morning, we are already out of home, so we eat in a cafe, or a meal that we have prepared at home. It is no coincidence that many fast food restaurant chains such as McDonald's (MCD) or Burger King (QSR) have created their own breakfast sections.

That's why I believe that after the temporary boost from staying-at-home policies and a general increase in unemployment rates worldwide, the company will continue to profit from the rise in jobs that are adaptable to work from home, which will immortalize a part of this trend. While debt is declining, sales are soaring, and trends are changing in favor of the company, the share price still shows resistance. That's why I consider this might be a good moment to add this stock to any dividend growth portfolio for the long term.

A brief overview of the company

The Kellogg Company is a food multinational company born in 1906 in Michigan that employs about 31,000 workers in manufacturing facilities spread around the globe. The company is an icon of healthy food and is determined to follow this path, as suggested by the latest acquisitions. The portfolio of brands within the Kellogg's empire is vast and immense and is formed by moats everyone knows and grew with. All-Bran is a leading cereal brand that has been evolving to meet new consumer trends related to healthy options. The Special K brand, on the other hand, has a much bigger diversity of products, from cereals to bars, breakfasts, and protein shakes. Other well-known products that adapt perfectly to new generations of consumers are the famous potato-based chips Pringles, purchased from Procter & Gamble (PG) in 2012.

Source: Kellogg's website

It also sells plant-based proteins that include vegan burgers, bacon strips, chicken dishes, nuggets, patties, sausages, bratwurst, hot dogs, and prepared bowls under the MorningStar Farms, Kashi, and Gardenburger brands.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the shares of the stock trade at $65.97, a 24.15% discount from all-time highs of $86.98 in July 2016. The last time we saw a similar drop was in 2008-2009, during the financial crisis.

Sales have been flat until now

During the last decade, sales have been flat. A strengthening dollar and changes in consumer preferences have taken a toll on sales that have threatened the company's ability to pay down debt, increase the dividend, and increasing capital expenditures.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net sales (in millions) $14,197 $14,792 $14,580 $13,525 $12,965 $12,854 $13,547 $13,578 Change +7.57% +4.19% -1.43% -7.24% -4.14% -0.86% +5.39% +0.23%

Source: 10-K filings

During the second quarter of 2020, organic net sales increased by 9.2% on a year-over-year basis driven by volume growth, meaning the products sold by Kellogg responds to the needs created by the coronavirus crisis and, thus, represent a good opportunity to continue profiting from them during the second wave that is hitting many countries around the world. Ultimately, long-term changes in habits stemming from the pandemic crisis will benefit companies that have performed well throughout it, even after it is eradicated. Work from home will increase as many workplaces were forced to be adapted during the first half of the year and this will have a tremendous impact on the way we have breakfast. The days of having a cup of coffee and running to the office are gone for many workers, and the trend is clear. In fact, up to 25-30% of the workforce could work from home, at least partially. Furthermore, the consumer-packaged goods market outperformed in the years after the 2007 recession as people turned to cheaper options. In this way, many consumers will turn away from organic and expensive food for a time, looking for products with more competitive prices, and this is where Kellogg wins the game. In any case, the penetration of private labels in the market is something that should not be overlooked.

Source: 10-K filings

Another tailwind is the recent weakness of the dollar against other currencies. Since the company's exports represent 38.21% of reported net sales, a weaker dollar value means an increase in sales from other countries as other currencies are converting to more dollars, thus making debt reduction easier to pay down. In this sense, USD/EUR dropped by ~7%, USD/CNY by ~5%, and USD/JPY by ~5%, three key markets for Kellogg. USD/GBP, USD/CAD, and USD/AUD remained relatively flat.

Margins have been suffering

Kellogg is having margin problems. Traditionally, the company has enjoyed higher gross profit margins of about 40%, and even more, but, in recent years, the trend has clearly been downward as prices declined to compete with other brands (especially store brands) and commodities increased in price.

Data by YCharts

This means the company makes $0.3288 for every dollar from product sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold. In the last quarter, the company obtained a slight improvement in a year over year sales, although it will likely be temporary as consumption trends normalize. At this point, it will be difficult to recover past profit margins. Furthermore, I believe companies like Kellogg will eventually be forced to be part of the companies that supply private labels, which will stabilize profit images slightly below current ones, although sales will skyrocket.

A good opportunity to pay down debt

To analyze the current leverage status of the company, I will calculate the current net debt. Net debt represents the amount of debt the company carries (plus dividends to be paid) minus cash on hand. I like this metric since it takes into account the company's cash, thus showing whether the company is decreasing its debt from profits or is using accumulated cash.

Data by YCharts

The high indebtedness of Kellogg come after a shopping spree that began as early as in 2012. In May 2012, the company purchased the Pringles business from Procter & Gamble for $2.695 billion. It also bought a majority stake in BiscoMisr of 85.93% of total BiscoMisr outstanding shares in 2015, acquired Parati Group in October 2016 for $429 million and also bought RXBAR in October 2017 for $600 million. I will describe these companies later. For now, let's continue our focus on debt management.

As we can see, the company is recently strongly focusing on leverage, taking advantage of the boost in sales coming from stay-at-home mandates. Total long-term debt decreased during the last semester from $7,195 million in December 2019 to $6,929 million, a nice 3.70% decline. Furthermore, cash and cash equivalents increased from $397 million in December 2019 to $1,047 million in June 2020, which has driven a further fall in net debt. In this sense, the role that the company has played during the current coronavirus crisis (which has not ended yet) has fueled the company's operations and will likely represent a turning point in the future of the company as interest expenses decline from a lighter debt.

Analyzing new acquisitions

BiscoMisr is the leading biscuits manufacturer in Egypt and one of the fifth largest biscuit companies in the Middle East and Africa. It manufactures biscuits, wafers, corn flakes, packaged cakes, and mint candies in three facilities, one in Cairo and two in Alexandria. The company exports its products to more than 15 African countries, almost every Arab country, and many Muslim convenience stores spread across Europe.

Parati is a Brazilian food company that manufactures and sells biscuits, cookies, wafers, snacks, instant noodles, dried pasta, powdered soft drinks, jellies, popcorns, and, of course, cereals and cereal bars. This represents a move to increase the still low Latin American exposure as of today.

RXBAR is a Chicago-based protein bar manufacturer founded in 2012-2013. It manufactures and sells all kinds of protein bars, oatmeal cups, peanut butter, and almond butter. Its added value is that its ingredients are visible to the consumer in very large letters, and it is focused on a market that is precisely looking for this.

Source: RXBAR website

The specificity of their products means they can be sold well through direct-to-consumer channels, where they should have good profit margins as they don't rely exclusively on retailers to sell their products.

An ever-growing dividend

Dividends are a fundamental ingredient to any dividend growth portfolio. It essentially allows investors to enjoy a portion of the profits from every share of the companies owned, and reinvest a portion of these resources if wished. In addition to receiving a portion of the profits from a company in the form of dividends, it is very important that they increase over time.

Data by YCharts

Certainly, Kellogg has been slowly and steadily increasing the dividend payout over the years. It is very fair to say the stock has been a nice one to own and hold. The current dividend yield of 3.45% is in the upper range if we look back, which suggests it could be a good time to acquire this company for those who added it to their radar when it was more expensive. The fact that the dividend yield is above average suggests that the market foresees that the company will find difficulties in the future to continue increasing it, and it is certain as the company has officially entered an aggressive deleveraging mode. Anyway, the surge in the dividend yield suggests that's priced in, so it is a risk which we are getting rid of.

Data by YCharts

Since 2017, the free cash flow hardly covered the dividend expenses. Interest expenses (which currently add an aggregate 34.40% to the dividend expense) weighed down any margin for action by the company, as there was no money left after dividends and interests were paid. Thus, the company kept increasing their leverage, causing investors to lose their appetite for the stock. That is why the share price peaked at $86.98 on July 19, 2016.

The tailwind that results from increasing demand from staying-at-home measures taken by governments around the globe have boosted free cash flow, the dividend is again easily covered, and debt is being paid down after interest expenses are paid. Even so, we have to bear in mind that it is a temporary tailwind that, although it will create profound changes in our habits in the long term, they will not have an impact as pronounced as the one it has had throughout the first half of 2020.

From here, any considerable increase in the dividend should have to wait. Personally, I believe a sizeable increase would be too risky at this point, and I would personally not expect any increase until net debt is reduced to at least $5 billion, which should take about two years. It seems that this possibility is priced in, as these yields have rarely been seen in Kellogg before. In the meanwhile, enjoy the dividend and wait peacefully.

A very old buyback tradition

It is very important to take buybacks into the payout ratio we expect from a company since they are a way to pave the way for future dividend increases as they reduce total dividend expenses.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Shares outstanding 361,686,112 356,571,864 350,257,015 351,139,083 345,748,749 343,894,654 342,054,365 Change -0.06% -1.41% -1.77% +0.25% -1.54% -0.54% -0.54%

Source: 10-K filings

Traditionally, Kellogg has been a stock repurchaser. Back in the 90s, the company was already committed to decreasing the number of shares outstanding. Share buybacks represent a reward a company pays to shareholders in form of share reduction. Since the company's outstanding shares are reduced, profits are distributed among fewer shares, thus improving per-share metrics. Share dilution (the opposite from share reduction), although happened in very specific moments, has been very rare for Kellogg. Given the current company's overleverage, the management has decided to pause share buybacks and focus on debt reduction. I honestly think it is a good measure in order to preserve the company's balance sheet health.

Below operating profit, we continue to prioritize debt reduction, making no share buybacks in the quarter and reducing our interest expense on lower net debt. Amit Banati: Q2 Earnings call

On the other hand, I must admit that the timing for past repurchases hasn't been bad. It seems that they are taking advantage of the temporary increase in sales to reduce the debt as much as possible, in order to have more room for maneuver in the future.

Risks worth considering

Kellogg products share shelf space in supermarkets and convenience stores with private labels. This competition is natural in the CPG market since the '70s, and major food manufacturers have kept the recipe of their products secretive while looking for ways to differentiating them via premiumization to compete. As early as February 2020, Kellogg has completed a deal to supply Aldi's private-label products. This is the first time Kellogg supplies store brands for a supermarket chain, at least publicly. Until now, it is an open secret that many of the large national brands that we know have supplied store brands secretly. As more and more people turn to private labels, I expect similar deals in the medium term for many big consumer packaged goods companies.

Another risk is debt. Although easily covered thanks to a surge in sales, debt is indeed high and was difficult to manage prior to the pandemic crisis. This risk is fading very fast as the company has decided to invest everything they can on paying it down before sales stabilize. I would personally not worry too much about debt, as current tailwinds are paving the way for paying it down with relative ease, but neither I would forget that it is still there.

Lastly, let's not forget volatility is still high these days. Nobody knows what will happen in one or two months, and things are changing at a tiring pace. We may see share prices drop from here, especially if COVID-19 cases keep increasing, even if this means the company's performance will get a new boost. That's why averaging down is always a good way to minimize volatility risks.

Conclusion

The Kellogg Company is a century-old company that packages and sells all kinds of food products and is strongly focused on new trends. In recent years, net sales have remained stagnant due to changes in consumer habits and a strengthening dollar.

Lockdowns all over the world have boosted organic sales since it has reinvigorated the traditional habit of having breakfast at home. With the forecasted surge in teleworking in the years to come, the days of having breakfast at the office are over for many. The coronavirus crisis has exposed the underrated capacity of many workplaces to be performed from home, partially or completely, and recent positive performance in sales shows Kellogg is poised to absorb much of this change in trends.

The dividend yield of 3.45% is easily covered, debt is being paid down to absorb recent acquisitions, changes in trends will likely benefit sales, and the company has a very long track record of success. From here, I believe it is a good moment to add this stock to any dividend growth portfolio, but would also be wise to keep a bullet in case we see further price drops in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.