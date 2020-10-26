The Direxion ETF is not only a short-term bet on optimism in the semis market, but can also be used for longer-term trading provided it is handled with care.

Hence, SOXL has transitioned from being just a chip makers ETF to one which provides exposure to new generation wireless technology.

Semiconductor companies are now playing a more prominent role in the 5G sector compared to the traditional mobile equipment providers.

It will take more than just the traditional telecom equipment suppliers to spur the next wave of 5G across a broad spectrum of requirements including high speed applications needing minimal latency and exhaustive coverage.

This is the reason leaders in the telecommunications industry are turning directly to semiconductors (semis) technology providers for designing chips that can meet the demands of increasing speed and data volumes.

In this respect, allowing gains of three times on the constituents of the PHLX (Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Sector Index), the Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bull Shares ETF (SOXL) is an aggressive investment tool to take advantage of forthcoming bullish news in the industry.

Looking into the rear mirror, when there was a relatively smooth increase in the price trajectory of PHLX by 8-10% from Week 3 of October to the first week of November 2019, there was corresponding increase of SOXL by 25%-30%, that is 3 times more.

Figure 1: Comparison of performance of SOXL, PHLX and SOXX.

Data by YCharts

Now, in order to provide this level of performance, the Direxion ETF uses swap agreements and re-balances its 3x leverage on a daily basis.

This means that over a relatively long period of time, targeted returns could look significantly different due to compounding effects of the daily re-balance of SOXL as well as the nature of share price fluctuation for PHLX.

Hence, PHLX rose from beginning of April to start of July 2020 but the path was not a smooth one as there were a lot of fluctuations. Hence, while PHLX gained a full 40%, SOXL barely managed to grow 50%.

Therefore, while a smooth uptrend can result in out-performance of SOXL, it can also underperform its benchmark because of more intra-day volatility.

For this particular reason, unless you are a professional trader with an advanced set of market indicators, it is best to trade SOXL as a short-term bet (one to five days) in this highly unpredictable market.

Moreover, for those who are allergic to aggressiveness, another option would be to trade the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) as it offers the same exposure to semis but the underlying fund is unlevered. However, it does not offer the same three times accelerated performance as its Direxion counterpart.

Still, for those who like it hot, I cover the rationale for investing in SOXL in view of the forthcoming 5G developments in the semis market.

The 5G semiconductor market

IDC predicted in May that the processor market revenue will fall by more than 4% this year.

However, some of the recent earnings and revenues beats being enjoyed by semis stock prove that the prediction was not accurate and that performance will vary depending on the business sector with those having geared their semiconductor products towards 5G continuing to benefit from double-digit growth.

In this case, many experts associate only mobile equipment manufacturers to 5G development whereas buried deep inside the equipment are chips, which just like potato chips form the basis of several recipes aimed at enhancing the quality of signals subscribers receive on their phones.

Figure 2: SOXL's top 15 holdings.

Source: etfdb.com

Now 5G, as its name suggests, is the 5th generation of mobile communications which will succeed 4G LTE, the current technology prevalent in most countries today with the underlying network transformation representing a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023.

For that matter, all of SOXL's holdings have exposure to 5G, albeit at various degrees.

First Broadcom (AVGO), amid some COVID-19 delay, has been able to post some strong networking results including 5G order growth with the semis solutions segment being up 5% during last quarter's results. More importantly, the company expects mid-teens percentage growth due to surge in demand for 5G wireless handsets in the future.

Second, as for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), its Snapdragon 865 System on Chip (SoC), is used to equip the vast majority of the best Android smartphones. Also, when we talk about the Snapdragon chip, this is more than just a single processor as SoC encapsulates many essential components which makes our mobile devices function just like an advanced supercomputer.

In addition, Qualcomm's new chip-sets are designed to be used by providers of RAN (radio access networks used for cellular infrastructure) equipment to implement virtualized infrastructures for 5G. This should enable lowering of implementation costs below what is currently being proposed by the big three RAN suppliers, namely Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK) and Huawei. These offer more proprietary solutions implying vendor locked-in.

Third, Intel (INTC) has also recently upgraded its SoC package aimed at implementing VRAN (virtual RAN) base stations with the company making use of its Ice Lake processors.

Looking further, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), as a result of carrying out regular updates on its 5G base station processor design, has been able to generate double-digit sequential growth thanks to "strong 5G shipments."

According to analysts at Keybanc, Marvel is "one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from the inflection in 5G infrastructure deployments."

Now, there are companies which use chip-specialization in wireless communications to gain entry into the auto industry as it becomes more "electrified", "intelligent" and "connected".

In this respect, Analog Devices (ADI) has agreed to buy rival Maxim (MXIM) for about $21 billion, aiming to boost its market share in automotive and 5G chip making. The company's instruments address a precondition of wireless communications which is high-speed signal transmission at better energy-efficiency.

The company competes with Texas Instruments (TXN) in the global 5G RF transceiver market, which generated $112.0 million revenue in 2019 and is predicted to witness a robust 30.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Looking deeper, an increasing number of the devices manufactured by these companies should be procured for 5G infrastructures as they make equipment based on multi-chip variants.

Last but not least, NVIDIA (NVDA) has a key role in driving smartphone growth which, with video-related streaming, will account for about three-quarters of the total mobile traffic by 2025. This transformation will require performance improvement at the GPU (Graphics processor Unit) level itself to address the need for extra-low latency in cloud gaming and deep learning applications.

The company has been working with Ericsson for this purpose.

Figure 3: Mobile technology applications together with the vast number of applications made possible by 5G.

Source: Qualcomm

Therefore, SOXL has the technology names implying that more than a mere chip ETF, it has become a 5G investment tool in an industry which seems to be insulated against some of the COVID-19 induced misery.

Still, it is crucial to make sure that investors are fully aware of the limitations, done in this case through a peer comparison.

Risks and trading strategy

First, by holding high profile names like Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA, the Direxion ETF is subject to volatility risks. However, it is able to mitigate this through a process called capping or a rule which limits the capability of fund managers to expose the ETF to particular holdings.

Hence, SOXL caps the weighting of any individual stock at around 8% of the total, thus tempering the impact of sector giants.

Still, SOXL is a heavy bet on a small group of companies numbering 31 that dominate the semiconductor segment.

On the other hand, the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) targets stocks which have an established role in 5G. The ETF has 78 5G holdings.

In comparison to FIVG, SOXL is subject to more concentration risks, its issuers charge a higher fee and has a lower dividend yield too.

However, in line with my rationale that SOXL is now a 5G ETF, albeit a 5G-chip one, it is stronger.

First, its one-year returns are three times those of FIVG.

Second, from a tactical point of view, SOXL's tradability looks solid with average daily trading volumes being five times those of FIVG.

Figure 4: Comparison of key metrics for FIVG and SOXL

Source: etfdb.com

Third, the beta for SOXL is higher than for FIVG.

In fact, the beta measures how much an ETF is expected to move (up or down) on a daily basis. While more conservative investors view it as a measure of systemic risk, it can be a boon for traders looking for rapid returns.

Moreover, in the case of SOXL, it is normal to have a high beta as it is a highly leveraged tool to take advantage of market volatility.

Figure 5: FIVG holdings with many traditional 5G plays.

Source: etfdb.com

Talking volatility, as I mentioned in my thesis on Lam Research (LRCX) last month, semiconductors are highly "sensitive" to geo-political news and to that end, within hours of some sources mentioning that the U.S. was probing SMIC (a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer), there were collateral damages impacting chip equipment stocks causing a downside averaging 5-6%.

However, given the fact that the semiconductor industry generated sales totaling $193 billion in 2019 and directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the U.S. including those who work in companies which supply chip-making gear to China, it is unlikely that the U.S. authorities will undertake drastic action.

Hence using the "Buy the rumor and sell the news" principle, a trader who would have bought the ETF on September 8th at $212 and sold at $268 on October 1st could have made a whopping gain of 26% excluding fees. However, this is a maximum and in between this range, some more reasonable gains of 10% were achievable.

Figure 5: Variation in the share price of SOXL between first week of September and October.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, volatility can also be a friend if the trader understands the factors which determine the evolution of the ETF and is prepared to exit the market (after signs of a possible downside) with a small loss instead of waiting for an elusive upside.

Also, going forward, there seems to be some positive factors which could impinge on the longer-term value of SOXL.

Valuation and key takeaways

Looking at global semiconductor sales, these have risen by 4.9% to $36.2 billion in August, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Globally, SOXL has 12% international exposure in its top 15 holdings with the likes of ASML Holdings NV (ASML), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI).

Also, the global market so far has remained largely insulated from ongoing global macroeconomic headwinds and despite persisting uncertainties, we note continued demand in 5G and some pickup in the auto sector as well.

In this case, both Lam Research and Xilinx (XLNX) which have just reported third quarter results, beat earnings and revenue forecasts.

Also, talking specifically 5G, NEC Corporation (OTCPK:NIPNF) has selected NXP to supply RF (radio frequency) multi-chip modules to be used in massive MIMO 5G antennas radio unit for Rakuten Mobile (OTCPK:RKUNY), one of Japan's leading mobile network operators.

This is a typical illustration of the evolving landscape of the 5G industry with Rakuten using a fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network as from last year enabling the Japanese company to reduce both capital and operational expenditures by up to 40%.

Others are following suit too.

Therefore, changing supplier dynamics whereby mobile network operators are adopting the flexible route of virtualized solutions using commodity hardware instead of long-term binding agreements with the traditional suppliers forming part of FIVG's holdings means a more center-stage role for 5G chip-makers in SOXL's portfolio.

Hence with a P/E of 28.42, SOXL is not overvalued.

There should be an upside to the $318-320 range towards the end of this year after a retrenchment to the $279 support level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

I am long ERIC, NOK.