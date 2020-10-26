The legal status of the Affordable Care Act (NYSE:ACA) is widely-used as a shorthand of the diverging plans for healthcare reform from prospective Trump or Biden Administrations. While Trump has maintained efforts to repeal the ACA since the beginning of his presidency, his administration has chipped away at some of its key provisions, including the individual mandate penalty, while not entirely dismantling the legislation. On the other hand, Biden intends to keep the legislation in place and even expand on it to create a “public health insurance option like Medicare.” As polarized as their approaches to healthcare might seem, both candidates have some overlapping ideas on how to reduce drug pricing. While their relationships to the Obama administration’s legacy healthcare reform helps shape expectations around how their approaches may impact patients, e.g. increasing healthcare access or ensuring coverage for pre-existing conditions, it is less clear how reforms promised by either campaign may impact the biopharma shares. We speculate drug pricing policy may actually provide the clearest insight into potential head- or tailwinds faced by small- to mid-cap (often pre-revenue) biotech companies.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has used executive orders to set policy directions. For example, thee September 13, 2020 executive order provided a direct mandate to reduce the price of prescription drugs or biologics covered under Medicare Part B. Similarly, the executive order signed on September 24, 2020 reads like a platform for healthcare reform. It gives both a description of his past and current healthcare policies such as eliminating surprise medical billing. The order intends to guarantee protection for people with pre-existing conditions, regardless of the fate of the ACA. While the policies communicated by these executive orders are relatively unambiguous, their ability to compensate for gaps that would be created by the erosion of wholesale repeal of the ACA may fall short in practice, as their legal status continues to represent a source of debate.

The Biden team maintains a healthcare platform on his campaign website. Broadly, his plan amounts to reinforcing the ACA with the addition of a public health insurance option reminiscent of Medicare system. As a plan covering approximately 15% of the US population (44 million beneficiaries), the Medicare system can leverage economies of scale to secure lower prices for medications by negotiating prices with hospitals and healthcare providers. His proposal suggests expanding Medicare’s ability to negotiate prices by eliminating existing legal barriers to negotiating directly with biopharma. He also proposes a cap on public option premiums which would be set at 8.5% of income. People offered insurance through their employer would still be free to select the public option.

While the Biden campaign has offered more the more granular detail on how to aims to depress drug pricing, we observe that pharmaceutical industry campaign donations have heavily favored Biden ($5.9 million) over Trump ($1.5 million). While this may reflect the industry’s expectations around which candidate is likely to win in November, it does not necessarily provide insight into which administration would foster more favorable market conditions for biopharma.

Overall, we predict that, should either candidate win, the US healthcare system will not reach a steady-state condition until long after the election. Considering the legitimate uncertainties by both political and market analysts regarding the magnitude of ideological differences between the two campaigns, it is perhaps most useful to note their similarities. Trump’s Most Favored Nation Rule and Biden's plan to create an independent review board to set drug prices both rely on external price referencing. The candidates have also demonstrated intentions to allow US citizens to purchase drugs from other countries certified by US Health and Human Services, commitments to price transparency and simplification of the healthcare system, and a stated desire to promote the development of generics as an effort to decrease drug prices and improve healthcare quality. These issues are likely be useful as predictors for the general direction of US healthcare reform regardless of election outcome, as any structural changes in healthcare reimbursement policy will certainly play out over a period longer than a single term.

Based on the importance of these similarities relative to their differences, combined with uncertainty of either candidate delivering on campaign rhetoric, we do not expect the election to have a significant impact on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical market as a whole in the short- to medium-term.

Trump Biden Working towards appeal of ACA Eliminated the fine for failure to obtain health insurance (known as the individual mandate provision of the ACA) Executive order for protection of people with pre-existing conditions

Various executive orders addressing drug pricing and transparency Executive Order on America-First Healthcare Plan

Plans to protect the ACA

Creating a public option for healthcare modeled after Medicare Broadening Medicare's price negotiation capabilities to include drug manufacturers on top of existing ability to negotiate with hospitals and healthcare providers

Tax credits to lower insurance premiums

Selected Commonalities External price referencing

Purchasing drugs from other countries where they are priced lower than in the US

Price transparency and simplifying healthcare systems

Promoting use of generics to lower drug prices

