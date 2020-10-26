Eli Lilly (LLY) had its Covid-19 study paused over possible safety concerns. Enrollment is paused for now and this study hangs in the balance of whether or not it will resume. The good news is that there are several other ongoing trials for Covid-19 treatments. Having said that, the company is already looking towards the future with its latest acquisition. It made an agreement to acquire Disarm Therapeutics, which deals with several neurological disorders. It has discovered the use of a SARM1 inhibitor to target axonal degeneration. This drug has potential because being able to stop axonal degeneration in patients may lead to a disease-modifying drug. Because of the mechanism of action, the drug being developed can target the central, peripheral and ocular nervous systems. That's important, because of the ability to target these multiple multibillion dollar markets that deal with neurodegenerative diseases has massive potential for future product revenues.

Massive Deal That Will Have Enormous Potential With New Technology

Eli Lilly acquiring Disarm was made in such a way that only a small upfront payment would be required to initiate the transaction. Eli Lilly will acquire the company only for $135 million. However, the other $1.225 billion in future payments to stockholders will only be paid as milestones are met. This is the typical development, regulatory and commercial milestones that are included in these types of deals. Scientific founders of the company found that SARM1 is what causes the destruction of axons in the nervous system. Axons are nerve fibers that act as transmission lines between neurons. By inhibiting SARM1, that could put a stop to the destruction of axonal degeneration. Why is this groundbreaking? That's because this is the first science of its kind where a target has been found to specifically go after axonal degeneration. Besides the science component of it, it is the adaptability of it being able to target multiple types of neurological disorders. Especially indications that don't have many treatment options for patients. Two target indications in mind are multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). These are billion dollar market opportunities. Multiple Sclerosis is a disorder where the immune system attacks the myelin that covers nerve fibers. In turn, this causes communication issues between the brain and the body. It is estimated that the global multiple sclerosis market could reach $23.5 billion by 2025. ALS is still a big problem, because there aren't many treatment options for it. Matter of fact, there are only 2 approved drugs for ALS. One of them is Riluzole which has been approved by the FDA to increase life span for these patients by a few months. This drug is a bioequivalent to Sanofi (SNY) Rilutek (liquid version of Riluzol). Then, there is another drug by the name of Radicava (edaravone). This drug has also been approved by the FDA for ALS, but in essence helps patients function a bit longer as the disease progresses. The ALS market is expected to reach $885.5 million by 2026. The ability to stop axonal degeneration might be a new superior way of treating these diseases.

Setback On Covid-19 Trial Combination Treatment Is Only A Minor Issue

The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. There is a race to get a working treatment option to patients as quickly as possible. Well, for Eli Lilly it wasn't good news when it had to announce that it had to pause a combination study. This involves the use of its monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) in combination with remdesivir to treat patients with Covid-19. The goal of this combination regimen is to reduce the recovery time for these patients. This study was being sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. It is bad news that the study had been paused because of safety concerns. Eli Lilly isn't the only one that had setbacks developing a treatment for Covid-19. Both Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) had their studies paused as well. Eli Lilly's ACTIV-3 study that was paused was based on a recommendation from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). It is typical sometimes to pause a study where there is a safety concern. In my opinion, it was done under the abundance of caution. I make that claim because, as noted by the company, this ACTIV-3 study is for patients who are hospitalized. Therefore, along with the DSMB, they want to be cautious that no major safety issue occurs. Having said that, Eli Lilly is still exploring a few other studies in Covid-19 patients in earlier trial settings. You have other studies such as:

BLAZE-1 phase 2 study using bamlanivimab alone and in combination with estevimab ((LY-CoV016)) in patients recently diagnosed with Covid-19 in ambulatory setting

BLAZE-2 phase 3 study using vamlanivimab for prevention as a prophylaxis of Covid-19 patients and staff at long-term care facilities

ACTIV-2 study from NIH using Bamlanivimab alone in treating mild to moderate Covid-19 patients

The bottom-line is that Eli Lilly still has several other studies for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Risks To Business

The risk as it relates to Eli Lilly and Disarm is that the inhibiting of SARM1 needs to be explored through multiple studies. The science is promising indeed, because it is the first of its kind where a target has been found to target axonal degeneration. It is too early to say how well targeting SARM1 will work out, but lots of work needs to be done. The initial indications being explored, such as MS and ALS, are billion dollar market opportunities. Another risk would be the Covid-19 program. The pause was placed to determine if the combination of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) and remdesivir cause any major toxicities for patients with Covid-19. It is probable that the pause was placed as a precautionary measure, however, there is no guarantee that the pause will be lifted. Especially, if there are other safety issues noted from any other patient in the study. The good thing is that Eli Lilly still has several other ongoing studies targeting other types of Covid-19 patients. These include patients who have mild/moderate disease.

Conclusion

It is good to see that Eli Lilly is expanding its ability to target neurodegenerative diseases where there are limited treatment options. Both MS and ALS patients need new treatments they can choose, besides the ones currently available. The targeting of SARM1 for potentially stopping axonal degeneration might become a superior approach to treating these patients. It is a new science and must be tested thoroughly, but the potential is definitely there. Eli Lilly seems to believe in this new approach, because it has given Disarm a $135 million upfront payment for it. From there, it intends to give up to $1.225 billion in milestone payments as they are met. The covid-19 program suffered a setback with the pausing of the combination study using bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) and remdesivir. However, without any other potential safety issue arising, I believe the pause is likely to be lifted. As I stated above, I believe the DMSB considered this action as a precaution for the patients. Safety data will be evaluated by the DMSB and as long as there aren't any other adverse events that would raise major concern, then the pause should eventually be lifted. I feel that Eli Lilly is still making traction in other areas. While it will be great to help the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing, it is still investing resources towards other promising technologies that have not been done before.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.