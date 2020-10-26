What could PINE do to win the market's affection? I argue that the REIT needs to carve out a niche for itself, and management needs to articulate its competitive advantage.

PINE will soon reach the upper limit of its leverage comfort level, and the stock price needs to cooperate in order to grow further after that.

But the REIT's impressive growth and rent collection stats this year have not translated into a rising stock price.

Investment Thesis

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) is the high schooler of the net lease real estate investment trust space. It is still trying to decide what it will be when it grows up. When it matures into "adulthood," what kind of net lease REIT will it be? What will be its specialty? What will define it and set it apart from its peers? What niche will it carve out to call its own?

Will it focus on quality or value? External growth through portfolio expansion or internal growth through smart capital recycling? Primarily retail-oriented or inclusive of office, industrial, and other property sectors?

In short, I think PINE needs to answer the question...

Without a clear answer to that question, it's difficult to be unreservedly enthusiastic about the stock. That said, after some further exploration of PINE's teenage identity crisis, I'll explain why I remain bullish on the stock anyway, if for no other reason than the dividend.

What Will PINE Be When It Grows Up?

This is a question I've been asking since I discovered PINE earlier this year. As I wrote in a bullish article on PINE back in August,

While net lease peers struggle to figure out what to do with their dozens of pandemic-susceptible properties and tenants, PINE is fortunate enough to have mostly put these worries behind it. The REIT can now focus on constructing a portfolio, piece by piece, that will not only withstand COVID-19 but also thrive in the post-COVID-19 environment. The only question is: What kind of portfolio will it construct?

If one looks only at Q3, it seems the kind of portfolio PINE wishes to construct consists of properties leased to investment grade retailers with mostly flat leases (few or no built-in rent escalations). All of the 15 properties acquired during the quarter are leased to Dollar General (DG) or Advance Auto Parts (AAP).

So is PINE pursuing a quality tilt like Agree Realty (ADC) or fellow net lease REIT newcomer, NetSTREIT (NTST)? Well, not really. Not if one considers the full portfolio.

PINE now owns 45 single-tenant net lease properties spread across 17 states, and 87% of those properties are triple-net leased, meaning that the landlord has no financial responsibilities for the property at all. (Many net lease properties are double-net, implying that the landlord has some maintenance responsibilities such as roof, structure, and/or parking lot and common areas.)

Other than those parameters, PINE's portfolio strikes me as an odd assortment of various types of properties and tenants. It owns some real estate leased to high-quality, investment grade, omnichannel retailers like Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Walgreens (WBA), and Best Buy (BBY). But it also owns gas stations, restaurants, fitness centers, dollar stores, furniture stores, and movie theaters. It owns a Jo-Ann Fabric store, a Container Store, an Old Time Pottery store, an outdoor concert amphitheater, and office buildings leased to Hilton Grand Vacations (HLT) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

What cohesive philosophy of tenant selection would put all these diverse retailers together into the same real estate portfolio? I'm not sure. In fact, I'm not sure if PINE has a tenant and property selection philosophy — at least not a very well defined one.

As with other highly diversified REITs, I wonder if PINE's diversification has veered from a strength to a weakness — from diversification to di-worse-ification. The presence of some lower quality retailers in the portfolio could be hindering investor interest, thus preventing the stock price from rising and widening its cost of capital disadvantage against peers.

Then again, the REIT does have plenty of redeeming values. Let's get to those.

Company Overview & Update

As of the month that I'm writing this, PINE (or rather CTO Realty, the company that is externally managing PINE for the first five years, hopefully just until the portfolio is big enough to justify internalization of management) has hired a new CFO, Matt Partridge.

As you'll see above, Partridge has some good experience, including time spent as Executive VP, CFO, and Secretary of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), which I consider the pinnacle of quality in net lease REITdom.

The addition of Partridge to the management team is a confidence boost.

Now, back to the portfolio. It is a grab bag. The top two tenants by annual base rent are large, single-tenant office properties, while the rest of the portfolio is virtually all retail, restaurant, and entertainment.

Of PINE's 45 properties, 72% are classified as retail, while the remaining 28% is office. 43% of rent comes from investment grade tenants, 47% of leases have rent escalations, and the portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.6 years.

As previously mentioned, PINE acquired 15 properties in Q3 for a weighted average cap rate of 6.8% and a combined purchase price of $23.9 million. All Q3 acquisitions were Dollar General and Advance Auto Parts properties, both of which are investment grade rated tenants.

PINE raised investment guidance from $105 million to $110 million, after already closing on $99.3 million of acquisitions in the first three quarters of 2020. The remaining amount needed to get to their investment guidance is a mere $10.7 million — less than half the acquisition volume of Q3 — so they could probably beat their full-year acquisition guidance pretty easily, if they wanted to.

In the Q3 earnings conference call, CEO John Albright characterized the acquisition pipeline as strong, with "high quality credits and good locations" and 100% retail, stating that they are currently in negotiation for properties amounting to more than their guidance. Some of those offers won't make it to closing, though, so perhaps the guidance of $110 million will turn out to be about right.

PINE targets an acquisition cap rate range of 6.5% to 7%, and the average this year has been around 6.9%.

The REIT also sold one property, an Outback Steakhouse, for a cap rate of 5.75%. That's a healthy spread between disposition cap rate and acquisition cap rate, implying that PINE would be able to profitably monetize other properties for the sake of capital recycling, if they so chose.

For Q3, rent collections came in around 5% lower than they were prior to COVID-19 due to deferrals and abatements — or what contractual rent would have been if not for the pandemic.

The good news is that most of that 5% of rent will eventually be paid back due to the deferral agreements. PINE expects to receive all of the deferred rent by the end of 2021, which will provide some small boost to revenue and AFFO until then.

AFFO per share came in at $0.34 in Q3, compared to a dividend payout of $0.20 per share. That represents a Q3 payout ratio based on AFFO of 58.8%, significantly lower than the long-term target range of 75% to 85%.

Year to date, PINE has paid out 87% of AFFO. Assuming a 2021 AFFO per share of $1.44 (40% higher than the midpoint of 2020's AFFO guidance), a 75% payout ratio for 2021 would amount to a $1.08 dividend (22.7% higher than the annualized Q4 dividend). That payout would amount to a yield-on-cost, based on the stock price at the time of this writing, of 7%.

A plausible 7% yield-on-cost in a year. Not bad!

But that's assuming that management / the board chooses to raise the dividend by that much, which they may not. They may decide to retain a larger portion of recurring cash flow in order to plow that cash into more acquisitions. Raising the dividend more slowly next year (by maybe 10-15% instead of 22.7%) would probably be the more prudent decision, not only for the sake of funding growth but also to maintain a margin of safety.

With only a low-cost credit facility for debt, PINE still maintains relatively low leverage. Net debt to total enterprise value is 39%, and net debt to annualized Q3 EBITDA is 5.8x. This is coming close to PINE's long-term target average net debt to EBITDA of 6x, though the REIT may overshoot that in the short-term for the sake of growth.

With $61.7 million remaining undrawn on the credit facility, PINE isn't in danger of running out of dry powder anytime in the next year or so. But management doesn't want to rely too heavily on debt. Thus, PINE's future growth depends a lot on its stock price — whether or not it rises to a high enough level to make equity issuance worthwhile.

Luckily, the credit facility doesn't expire until 2023 (or 2024 if PINE chooses to exercise its option to extend it by a year), giving the REIT plenty of time to convince the market of its merits. Likewise, there are no lease maturities until 2024.

Conclusion: The World Is PINE's Oyster, For Now

What will define PINE as a listed REIT in a broadening field of competition? What will make the company shine after it hits its self-imposed limit on leverage and the proceeds of its IPO run out? I continue to ask myself that question as I assess whether to allocation scarce capital to PINE or to another net lease REIT with a clearer sense of identity and specialty.

There are three reasons I continue to hold PINE shares and buy more on dips:

Growth — Few REITs are small enough or capitalized well enough to double the size of their real estate portfolio in a year, as PINE is set to do this year. Margin of safety — PINE is not overleveraged, nor is the payout ratio high, as is the case with many other externally managed REITs. Value — PINE stock is trading at around 14.3x the AFFO that I expect for this year, and 10.7x expected 2021 AFFO.

PINE will need to win over the market in the next few quarters in order to continue its external growth streak without pushing debt levels too high. In my opinion, management needs to articulate a clear vision of what they envision for the REIT — what they want it to be when it grows up. It doesn't have to be strictly investment grade retailers, because heaven knows there are much lower cost of capital competitors for those properties out there. But it needs to be something specialized and compelling. Some sort of competitive advantage.

Then I think we'll see the market hop aboard and give the stock a boost.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see how this teenage REIT grows up.

