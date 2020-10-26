Nintendo would also make an incredible acquisition target if they ever decided to sell.

Ryan O'Connor, founder of Above Average Odds Investing and Crossroads Capital, discusses his bull thesis on Nintendo. Our discussion focuses on all of the optionality Nintendo has, including what would happen if Nintendo licensed their games to Microsoft or Sony, how Nintendo cold roll out a subscription style business, and the upside as Nintendo continues to expand their IP into theme parks, movies, and TV shows.

We also talk about the company's mobile strategy and how the continued evolution of Mario Kart World Tour could lead to a huge hit. We also discuss his background and his investing style, including his big win this year investing in Gan (GAN).

Contents:

0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Ryan's investing style

32:10 - Nintendo bull thesis

You can find Crossroads Capital 2018 Annual Letter (which includes its Nintendo bull case) here.

