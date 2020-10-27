Founding A Retirement Legacy

Founding a legacy is important to many when it comes to investing.

What we leave behind does not impact us, but our lineage.

I enjoy reading well-written books. Together we've touched on John Bunyan's The Pilgrim's Progress before, for example. Another book (and consequently movie) that I've enjoyed is The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

In this book, among other various plots and details, arises a hostility between "Old Money" and "New Money." Gatsby is of the "New Money" crowd or those who only recently came into being rich. Meanwhile, one of the main antagonists is from an "Old Money" lineage with his money passed down by family.

Retirement ideas have changed a lot over time. Throughout my life, I have seen the primary focus of retirees transition from leaving behind a meaningful inheritance to spending it all before passing on.

A Gallup survey from 2007 shows that the younger you are, the more likely you are to expect some level of inheritance. The average inheritor is 51-years-old. This means as your children get older or you get older, the realization you most likely will not receive an inheritance gets larger.

Retirees are more and more focused on spending their hard-earned money here and now. Can you really blame them? It's theirs to spend! Yet, a portion of retirees is looking to do something more meaningful for their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

They want to found a legacy. Through their choices and investments, they want to help transition their family toward having lasting, long-term wealth generation.

Breaking The Cycle - Starts With You

Some of you come from families stuck in what feels like a cycle of poverty in retirement. If you're reading this, you're already in the mindset of making a change. You don't want to rely on government handouts that can change on the whims of the political class.

Investing for retirement should focus on a growing income stream. Why? Because an income stream that overcomes expenses is the simplest form of net-assets appreciation. If you have $500 a month coming in and $400 of expenses, your total net worth grows by $100 per month.

To put it in larger terms, Static Wealth - riches - are a net product of a rising Functional Wealth - income greater than expenses. Now, you've been schooled for a long time that you must amass a great pile of cash to be rich. Rich people are therefore wealthy is the built-in assumption. Yet often we hear of rich people becoming poor. How is this possible? Because they were rich, but not wealthy. They had a big ol' pile of money, but when it's spent, they had no more coming in.

Planning for your future, you need to get it straight. Develop a large income stream and your net worth will sort itself out. Wealth begets richness. Richness does not always beget wealth.

Starting a legacy in your family means breaking free of the cycle of aiming to develop a large pile of cash and entering into a wealth mindset. Every dollar you earn should be actively working to earn you another dollar. It shouldn't be sitting on a throne in your heart idly demanding you accumulate more on your own.

Invest with a Forever Horizon

As humans, we have a terrible habit of focusing only on the "here and now." We hate to wait. Hate to set side fleeting pleasures for long-term enjoyment.

Income investing for the normal investor requires patience. Compounding dividend returns are not immediate, but overpower other types of investing as your time horizon expands. Building a portfolio to establish a legacy of wealth generation, your horizon expands into εἰς τοὺς αἰῶνας τῶν αἰώνων. Wait, what?

εἰς τοὺς αἰῶνας τῶν αἰώνων - is a Koine Greek idiomatic expression of forever and ever. It literally translates as "into the ages of ages." Try dropping that into your everyday speech. "Hey man, this computer is taking into the ages of ages to load Seeking Alpha!"

This means your investments are not governed strictly by what's "cool" or "hip" now, but what will produce meaningful income in the long run. For wealth-focused individuals, boring is exciting. Defensive is a way of life. Fixed income often is more important than common equity.

With a forever horizon, you are able to stop worrying about short-term or even mid-term market gyrations. Volatility will happen, over the long run, small bumps and even many larger drops will be smoothed out by years of dividends and time.

The S&P 500 is a great example of this. Over time the daily gyrations of volatility get smoothed out as the market proceeds to climb higher. Yes, big drops occur, but it's all part of the process.

Likewise, investing for income and to found a legacy of breaking out of a cycle of subsistence retirements means letting go of emotional investing. The average investor fails to beat the market because they cannot beat their own emotions.

Start With a Foundation of Fixed Income

Any good portfolio needs a foundation, having 45% of your portfolio (or higher) invested in reliable-paying fixed income securities is a good place to start. I personally hold many baby bonds, preferreds, and bonds in my portfolio. At High Dividend Opportunities we specialize in finding new unique "under-priced" opportunities in this space. The goal is to hold them, get the income, and watch them mature as we reinvest into new opportunities. Our Model Portfolio, with an average yield of +9%, tracks all the various opportunities we have found to help you reinvest that interest income into more great opportunities. You have got to keep feeding your portfolio to keep the income stream growing larger and larger.

Fixed income benefits from being higher in the capital stack, having lower volatility from lower volume, and unable to have dividends or interest payments cut. Preferred securities can see their payments suspended, but focusing on cumulative preferred securities can help eliminate this problem long term.

The Next Step is Up to You

Will you take it all and spend it all, or will you establish a portfolio that future generations will enjoy as well? You could be the start of your family's transition to long-term wealthiness by changing your mindset, changing your horizon, and establishing a foundation for the ages.

Income investing is the perfect format for legacy minded investors, as even if you can't add additional capital now, your portfolio is doing it for you. One day your name might join the ranks of "Old Money" families that understand that Functional Wealth begets Static Wealth.

Your desire for how your legacy will be established will impact your decisions today, tomorrow, and next week. Don't miss the opportunity to create new opportunities for your heritage.

