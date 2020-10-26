Investment Thesis

Based in Charleston, West Virginia, United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) is a $26.2 billion asset holding company and parent to United Bank. UBSI has 212 branches throughout West Virginia, Washington D.C. area, North Carolina and South Carolina. In fact, most of the Carolina operations came from the Carolina Financial merger which closed on May 1, 2020.

Being that the bank just had a pretty sizable merger, I think it makes sense to revisit the loan portfolio. At the end of the second quarter, the $18 billion loan portfolio had a commercial real estate exposure of 36.8%, commercial loans made up 15.8%, PPP loans totaled $1.27 billion (or 7%), while residential mortgages made up 23.9%. The remaining segments are construction (9.8% of portfolio) and consumer at 6.6%. When I see a portfolio like this, I would classify it as pretty standard but with a residential mortgage tilt, which more often than not helps support the net interest margin (NIM) at low levels.

While I do believe that UBSI is structured to grow a little slower than regional peers, at least on an organic basis, I can’t help but be bullish on the shares. In my mind, there are two reasons to own this stock today. First, the current valuation is (basically) at 20-year lows while the banks continues to earn a solid profit. In fact, in terms of future profitability, l believe we are nearing the bottom for this economic cycle. While most banks will have a hard time with managing costs lower, UBSI just completed an acquisition and “finding” expenses to cut is much easier now that there is a clear catalyst to justify larger measures.

Second, while I understand the skepticism around the banking landscape as a whole, UBSI has proven itself to be a solid underwriter and it fared very well in the last recession. UBSI currently trades at 1.35x price to tangible book value, while peers are closer to 1.2x today. In my mind, I believe UBSI warrants a much higher premium due to its clean credit profile and future margin expansion potential.

Data by YCharts

The Revenue Dynamic

The second-quarter spread revenue amounted to $170 million, up a little more than $29 million from the first quarter. While these results might look impressive, one must realize that the addition of Carolina Financial boosted second-quarter results. While the NIM did fall from 3.30% in the first quarter to 3.18% in the second quarter, I believe we are nearing the end of long-live margin compression trend (explained below).

In terms of recent balance sheet changes, UBSI saw much more than most Atlantic coast peers. Driven by PPP and the recent merger, average net loans increased more than $2.3 billion from the first quarter into the second. On top of that, since most PPP related deposits were put into bond investments, UBSI saw 117% growth in its short term investment portfolio.

While the portfolio growth was rather impressive, fee income broke historic records on a much more organic basis. The second-quarter noninterest income was $88 million, up more than $48 million (or 122%) from last year. UBSI, like most every other bank, saw a substantial increase in its mortgage business. For UBSI mortgage was up $50.6 million from the first quarter levels, which were largely driven by increased production volume and a linked quarter gain on sale improvement.

Source: SEC Filings

Based on other bank results I have seen for the third quarter, I believe that UBSI is likely to see a slight NIM contraction when it reports earnings. From there, however, I would venture to say that the third quarter is likely the bottom for this economic recession.

I believe the fourth-quarter margin is likely to increase from third-quarter levels for two reasons. First, PPP loans are likely to be forgiven toward the end of the year. That in and of itself will pull future unearned revenue forward (thus boosting the NIM). Second, any excess liquidity from the second quarter is likely to be put into more productive earning assets in the middle of the third quarter. While the third quarter will see some benefit, the fourth quarter will see the entire upside.

From a fee income perspective, I think mortgage likely starts to cool down sometime around December. While it has been an incredible summer for the mortgage business, I am under the assumption that we are nearing the end of the recent boom. While I don't believe it will totally regress back to 2019 levels, I do believe it will work lower and show negative year-over-year growth starting in 2Q21.

Deep Dive Into Credit

As one can see below, UBSI never really had any major credit problems during the last recession. While no bank was completely unscathed, UBSI proved to be a conservative underwriter when it mattered most.

For this recession, past results give me the most insight, mainly because this economic downdraft happened so quickly. Often times banks have the ability to tighten up loan covenants about a year before the recession hits. While things were starting to slow in 2019, most people just assumed slower growth, but growth nonetheless.

Source: SEC Filings

At the end of the second quarter, nonperforming loans (NPLs) totaled $156.3 million, up a little more than $25 million from the first quarter. While that might be somewhat alarming, Carolina Financial brought over $37.9 million of its own, which indicates that legacy UBSI cut its NPLs from the first quarter into the second.

Source: SEC Filings

While the current reserve is 1.20% to total loans, I feel pretty comfortable with that setup when juxtaposed against criticized loans. As one can see from the chart above, criticized loans have continued to work lower, in terms of both dollars and percentage to total loans, even as the bank has grown in size.

When I think about UBSI, one of the first things I think about is the strong credit history. While slower loan growth might be a byproduct of heightened credit underwriting standards, I believe investors are likely to reward that more today now that we are in the middle of a recession.

My Closing Thoughts

In my mind, because of government assistance and legislative backing, this recession is likely to be shorter than most. However, for those very same reasons banks are likely to have to deal with credit charge-offs over a longer period of time. Because of that, it's difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel for meaningful valuation expansion for the entire banking sectors.

Personally, I am under the assumption that banks with the least amount of credit problems are likely to return to their pre-COVID valuations first. While many banks have indicated that net charge-offs could linger around for the next 12-18 months, I don't believe UBSI is likely to see that scenario. Based on my credit assessment and its past underwriting history, I believe UBSI is likely to see limited credit headwinds, which should be more than enough to justify future outperformance when compared to bank peers.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.