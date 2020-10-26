Source: Splunk

Splunk (SPLK) recently had its annual investor and analyst session. Before the session, Splunk was already doing a great job at communicating its evolving cloud strategy in the face of growing innovation from competitors. The session highlighted Splunk's progress towards achieving its cloud migration strategy. Splunk introduced a couple of innovative offerings during the session, provided a roadmap for its cloud migration, and highlighted the impact of the migration on its financials. Splunk also shared its long-term financial projections. This article explores the new capabilities and the implication of its improved go-to-market strategy and long-term financial forecasts.

Splunk is an enterprise software platform that provides cloud and on-prem solutions for IT teams. The vision for its data-to-everything platform is to provide solutions that meet the data needs of its customers. This vision explains its recent expansion into the security operations and observability verticals. The goal, I believe, is to help customers make better use of their data.

The growing volume of cyber attacks, data breaches, security regulations, standards, and the fast-evolving threat landscape are some of the trends driving the demand for cybersecurity solutions. Splunk provides solutions that address a wide array of problems in the cybersecurity space, including fraud detection, threat detection, forensics, security operations, security automation, instrumentation, response, and orchestration. At the heart of its security strategy is its cloud SIEM (security information and event management) solution. Splunk's unique capabilities in data analytics and log management have been differentiating factors as it enters new verticals. This isn't different in the security vertical as enterprises rely on its SIEM solution to correlate security logs, alerts, and analytics.

In the observability space, the need to adopt agile software development methodologies to meet the fast pace of innovation in the IT space has driven the adoption of observability platforms. Enterprises now have to monitor apps, cloud infrastructure, user experience, and network traffic at a large scale with multiple development iterations. The need to monitor the reliability and availability of enterprise apps and workloads means observability vendors have to evolve their capabilities to provide valuable offerings to enterprises. These include the provision of flexible pricing options, extensible APIs for data sharing, cross-platform integration with other IT tools, and support for open-source platforms. Splunk has acquired capabilities to solve most of these problems largely from its acquisitions of SignalFx and Omnition in 2019.

In IT operations, Splunk provides capabilities such as event analytics and management, service monitoring, incident response, and AIOps. Besides complementing DevOps and security teams, ITOps also helps enterprises to evolve fast in a workplace that is becoming more distributed. By providing intelligent IT services and support offerings, Splunk can help enterprises solve their growing IT challenges.

Observability (DevOps), security operations, and IT operations are segregated into standalone categories called buying centers. In the future, the consumption of solutions in each of the buying centers is expected to converge in a trend called DevSecOps. This trend is expected to improve Splunk's platform strategy while aiding its cross-sell motion.

Readers will recall Snowflake's (SNOW) recent IPO, which drove data platforms to the limelight. I expect Splunk to evolve capabilities similar to Snowflake in the future. Splunk already has a streaming engine, like an ETL (extract, transform, load) tool for moving data between cloud and on-prem networks. This capability gives a peek into how Splunk can play in the data management space.

Splunk highlighted most of the benefits of being a cloud-native platform, including faster time to value, greater business continuity, accelerated innovation rate through faster releases, and tailored machine learning insights gathered from its customer base. Splunk highlighted some of the things it did differently when architecting its cloud platform, including the separation of compute and storage, improving its query language to include support for more languages, the improvement of its streaming engine, and new partnerships with cloud providers. Other updates are geared towards providing better value to customers in the area of platform performance and return on investment.

Currently, over 50% of bookings are cloud-based. In Q2, cloud ARR grew at 89%. These impressive numbers ensured Splunk remains ahead of its cloud migration target. Splunk's current support for hybrid cloud deployments and on-prem deployments remains a unique capability as it increases the number of customers it can serve. This support is also critical to its competitive positioning, given the rise of cloud-native platforms like Datadog (DDOG) and the growing competition in the observability and security operations segments. While the market opportunity is huge, it is worth highlighting that competitors like Datadog, Sumo Logic (SUMO), Dynatrace (DT), and New Relic (NEWR) are laser-focused on innovating in observability. These competitors are expected to release new capabilities at a faster pace, given their huge dedication to research and development. While Splunk has been swift to respond to moves from competitors, I expect it to face intense pressure while expanding its innovation roadmap across the broad IT segments it serves.

Workload-Based Pricing

One way for IT vendors to add value to customers is to provide flexible pricing for the consumption of IT resources. The introduction of workload-based pricing puts Splunk at parity with most of its cloud-native competitors who have adopted this granular pricing model. Workload-based pricing means customers only pay for what they consume. Splunk highlighted some of its observations as enterprises adopt workload based pricing. This includes a growth in data ingestion, data search, and a drastic decrease in cost per gigabit consumed. This capability is important as Splunk migrates customers to the cloud as most cloud providers already provide competitive resource-based pricing options.

The acquisition of Plumbr & Rigor

Splunk highlighted the uniqueness of its strategy. Its ability to provide security, IT operations, and observability solutions for on-prem and cloud customers is a rare combination of capabilities. Readers will recall that Splunk's capabilities extend into the data management space where it can play in segments like data preparation and data analytics. However, breadth is not enough. After acquiring SignalFx to build its observability strategy, Splunk also added Omnition for distributed tracing in September 2019. Still, some capabilities appear to be missing. I highlighted some of these in my previous thesis, and Gartner also echoed it. The acquisition of Plumbr improves upon Splunk's APM capabilities in the area of auto-instrumentation, real user monitoring, and deep performance insights into enterprise apps. Real user monitoring involves the passive monitoring of the behavior of users as they navigate an app or web page. It helps to measure user experience by monitoring metrics such as page load time and failed login attempts.

Rigor adds digital experience monitoring by providing advanced synthetic monitoring capabilities. Unlike RUM, Synthetic monitoring is an active monitoring technique that simulates the behavior of a user through a web page.

With these capabilities, Splunk significantly closes its competitive parity with capabilities offered by fast innovators such as Datadog. Improving its competitive parity will improve the job of its sales team, selling its cloud offerings. It will also plug churn from customers expanding their digital transformation strategy. The prospect of losing customers to cloud-native platforms is one factor driving the depressed valuation factor of enterprises migrating customers to their new cloud architecture. Readers will observe that Dynatrace, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Cloudera (CLDR), to name a few, all trade at a discount to their cloud-native competitors. Yet, taking a closer look, these platforms actually offer the cloud capabilities that are driving the momentum of their competitors.

Splunk Machine Learning

This is another area in which Splunk differentiates itself from competitors. Its ability to ingest and transform data means Splunk can also evolve solutions for data scientists and engineers. Splunk highlighted the continuous learning capabilities of its ML offerings. Since Splunk has a cloud offering, large enterprises can take advantage of its ML offering at scale and at a reduced cost. Other tweaks to this offering include the benefit of a 400% platform performance increase and the addition of more ML algorithms.

Sales

Source: Splunk

Splunk has a new Chief Revenue Officer. Christian Smith has over two decades of experience in the technology industry. He was previously the Chief Revenue Officer of Nitex, a workflow automation company. He has held leadership roles at Oracle and AT&T. He has also help internal roles at Splunk over the past four years. The CRO laid out the go-to-market strategy to help customers in their cloud adoption and migration journey. Besides helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, Splunk will also anticipate new use cases and evolve new capabilities. This is important to monetize its platform/other segments, pegged at a total addressable market of $19b.

Splunk's platform already covers 90% of its anticipated use cases for its offerings. Anticipating new use cases means providing specialization at scale. This is a huge task given the volatile macro environment as customers demand fast solutions to their IT problems.

Financials

Splunk plays in a lot of fast-growing segments in the IT space. Given its added capabilities in observability, security, and ITOps, its total addressable market now stands at $81b. This is projected to grow to $114b by 2023. The TAM breakdown included $28b from ITOps, $17B each from observability and security operations, and $19b from platform/other. The platform/other segments could grow even bigger, given the size of the data management market. Splunk has only penetrated 2% of its overall addressable market, demonstrating the ample runway ahead.

Source: Author (chart from Barclays)

Enterprises are in the early innings of their digital transformation and cloud migration journey. Therefore, I expect Splunk to continue to win new customers and experience strong usage expansion and cross-sell across its offerings.

Growth is expected to come from a huge renewal base, driving a strong expansion opportunity. Splunk shared a cohort analysis that demonstrated the ARR expansion of its FY'19 already at 1.4x. The FY'10 cohort is already at 37x. This demonstrates the huge usage expansion opportunity for recent customer cohorts.

Another area of growth is cloud migration. Unlike on-prem licenses, Splunk observed customers adopting its cloud solution growing ARR at a faster rate. Customers grow average ARR by 2.6x in the first year after their first cloud purchase. This expands to 5.4x by the third year. Going forward, Splunk is expecting cloud ARR percent of overall software bookings to be at 80% by FY'23. This metric currently stands at 53%, demonstrating the huge opportunity ahead.

The cross-sell opportunity is also huge. Today, only 72% of customers have adopted one of Splunk's three buying centers (DevOps, SecOps, ITOps), while less than 10% have adopted all three. Splunk observed that average ARR grows by 2.3X when customers adopt more than one buying center. This grows to 6.3X by the third year.

Key cloud activities like the ease of scalability, multitenancy, and elasticity are expected to drive gross margins in the long term. Splunk, currently, has a non-GAAP gross margin of 60% from its cloud business. This is expected to expand to 70% by FY'23. The long-term gross margin target is expected to exceed 75%.

Splunk reiterated an attractive ARR CAGR of 40% into FY'23. This demonstrates its conviction in its products, sales, and competitive positioning towards driving solid growth. Due to the unpredictable nature of revenue, Splunk adopted the ARR (annual recurring revenue) metric. This metric was also used to forecast its long-term operating model. Non-GAAP opex % of ARR is expected to improve to 60% by FY'23 (versus 99% in FY'20). This improvement will drive FY'23 non-GAAP operating margin of 20%, which is expected to expand to over 25% in the long term.

Valuation

With its robust capabilities, Splunk can grow as fast as some fast-evolving cloud-native platforms. Splunk highlighted its attractive cloud dollar-based net retention rate (DBNRR), which stood above 130% despite its size. Most companies witness a significant decline in DBNRR as they approach the $1b ARR mark.

Splunk's data platform remains a solid differentiating factor. This is complemented by its support for hybrid cloud workload deployment. This flexible cloud support opens up more monetization opportunities into highly regulated verticals that will keep workloads on-prem and across multiple cloud platforms. This strategy significantly expands Splunk's monetizable total addressable market. The market is currently expecting Splunk to grow at a revenue CAGR of 19% over the next five years. The ARR projection laid out at the investor day session suggests this estimate is conservative. This consensus growth estimate is also a function of the reduced revenue growth expected in FY'21 as Splunk completes its cloud migration. Splunk's guidance means ARR will compound to $4.6b by FY23. The consensus estimate put revenue at $4.6b by the end of FY'23, which is in line with its management's guidance. I think Splunk will grow faster than these projections, given the huge growth options to be derived from its data platform. These options are currently responsible for Snowflake's rich valuation.

Splunk's adoption of workload-based pricing and the shift to cloud subscription means billings growth will be impacted. This impact will be felt on the operating cash flow line. The impact will be temporary as the anticipated usage expansion and cross-sell opportunity will drive margins expansion, ensuring Splunk meets its FY'23 OCF target of $1B. Assuming revenue of $4.5b to - $4.8b in FY'23, this amounts to an OCF margin of 20 -22%. Beyond FY'23, cash flow growth will be strong as the headwinds from cloud investment will be fully digested.

Risks

To evolve its capabilities, Splunk has had to raise its cost of capital. While it has enough liquidity to keep executing, the debt on its balance sheet will continue to drive its risk premium.

Competitors are innovating at a fast pace. This means Spunk has to keep investing in improving the depth of its capabilities. This will impact its operating margin and EPS factor.

Conclusion

While Splunk can't be said to be cheap for short term investors, long term investors have enough reasons to stay invested given Splunk's robust capabilities. Investors should hold for the long term while studying Splunk's ability to match its competitors' pace of innovation, especially in the observability space. Currently, there isn't sufficient evidence to show that Splunk doesn't have the resources to match any new offering introduced by its competitors. The market size is also huge, ensuring there will be more low hanging fruit to be picked.

