Purely looking at valuations, we see TWO-B, TWO-D, and TWO-E as being the most attractive options.

TWO-D and TWO-E will continue to pay a fixed rate unless shares are called by TWO.

We will be covering the preferred shares from Two Harbors (TWO) in this article. Since the question is likely to come up in the comments, we're also bullish on the common shares. Investors should be aware that the common shares of TWO carry materially more risk than TWO's preferred shares.

A key difference here comes to income investors. With the preferred shares, investors have much better stability of income and portfolio value. That doesn't mean the common dividend is unsustainable today. This article is not about predicting future earnings for TWO. This is simply a brief note on the common shares.

Two Harbors carries a mix of agency MBS and MSRs (mortgage servicing rights).

As stated earlier, we will be going over TWO's preferred shares. We believe that there are several good options here for investors interested in the preferred share space.

TWO's preferred shares

On a purely fundamental basis, TWO-C isn't as deep in the target buying range as several of the others. However, the recent weakness in the share price gives it a solid chance to bounce. That caused us to pick it today - 10/15/2020. If we were unable to access the account to take profits on a bounce, we would have preferred TWO-B, TWO-D, or TWO-E instead.

To break down why we purchased TWO-C, we will be using a $100k chart. The chart doesn't give investors the fundamentals. Instead, it enables us to spot when similar stocks are moving differently. That can draw our attention for further examination. We sold shares of ARR-C to purchase shares or TWO-C. You can see how TWO-C dropped materially more than the other TWO preferred shares:

ARR-C is the red line with circles. You can see how cheap it was at the time of purchase.

On the other hand, you can also see how TWO-C (teal line with triangles) plunged over the last month.

While ARR-C was a vastly better call on 7/20/2020, today we are favoring any of the Two Harbors preferred shares.

TWO's fixed-to-floating options

Three of the preferred shares from TWO have a fixed-to-floating rate: TWO-A, TWO-B, and TWO-C. These 3 preferred shares have call protection until:

TWO-A: 04/27/2027

TWO-B: 7/27/2027

TWO-C: 1/27/2025

Once call protection ends, they will go to a floating rate of 3-Month LIBOR +:

TWO-A: 5.660%

TWO-B: 5.352%

TWO-C: 5.011%

These three preferred shares from TWO have a stripped yield over 9%. On a purely fundamental level, TWO-B is the furthest into our buy range. As we explained earlier, our reasoning for investing in TWO-C was the plunge in price relative to peers. TWO-C also has the highest stripped yield of the three at 9.38% and a slightly higher yield if floating today.

We view all three as being a good option for investors who are willing to pick up risk rating 3 preferred shares.

TWO's fixed-rate options

TWO-D and TWO-E both offer very attractive stripped yields:

TWO-D: 8.78%

TWO-E: 8.64%

For the amount of risk in the Two Harbors preferred shares, these yields are high enough to be attractive. We believe TWO-D is the best option when compared to TWO-E but the margin is small.

TWO-D and TWO-E carry fixed-rate dividends, so even if rates remain lower for longer it would be a positive factor. The dividend rate wouldn't decrease, but there would be fewer alternatives to acquire a similar yield. When the stripped yields are extremely similar, TWO-E wins. Since TWO-D has a slightly higher coupon rate, having the same yield requires TWO-E to have a lower price and therefore TWO-E gets additional upside to call value.

At the right price, we consider the shares interchangeable. If TWO-E is bumping higher, consider TWO-D as an alternative.

Final thoughts

We are bullish on all 5 preferred shares from TWO.

We find the preferred shares from Two Harbors quite attractive. We've purchased positions in a few of them recently. They certainly carry some risk, but less than investors might expect for shares trading at such a large discount to call value. Currently, all five series of preferred shares are attractive. However, on a purely fundamental basis, we view TWO-B, TWO-D, and TWO-E as the best options.

Bullish rating on TWO and their preferred shares

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO-A, TWO-E, TWO-C, TWO-B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.