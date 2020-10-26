On Oct. 29, the management team at General Electric (NYSE:GE) is expected to release financial results for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. As we near that time, and especially during a year where the company, its industries, and the broader economy have all suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, investors are likely worried about what the future holds. Given the uncertainty, there really is no telling what will transpire when the company does report, but it would be wise for investors to keep an eye out on a few key issues that will go a long way toward determining the industrial conglomerate’s health.

Watch Aviation and Power

Though General Electric has multiple operating segments, its two key lines of business are Aviation and Power. Aviation deals largely with the construction and sale of plane engines, most notably these days the LEAP. For years, this segment has proven to be the crown jewel of the conglomerate, generating strong sales growth while boasting robust margins. Catering to both the commercial and military aviation markets, it seemed unlikely the segment would ever suffer a downturn, but the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737-Max aircrafts, created the perfect storm for the firm.

In the latest quarter, revenue for Aviation was $4.38 billion. This was down 44% compared to the $7.88 million seen the same time last year. A loss of $680 million (due in large part to non-cash charges) was worse than the $1.39 billion seen in the second quarter of the business’ 2019 fiscal year. For the first full half of 2020, revenue of $11.28 billion was below the $15.83 billion seen in 2019, while a net profit of $325 million fell far short of last year’s first half profit of $3.05 billion.

The other segment in pain has been Power, but that’s not anything new. For years, General Electric’s Power segment has been on the decline due to weak industry demand. The COVID-19 pandemic almost certainly made this situation worse, with revenue in the latest quarter down to $4.16 billion. This is 11.2% lower than the $4.68 billion seen a year earlier. During this timeframe, the company’s net profit for the segment declined from $117 million to a loss of $40 million. Year-to-date sales of $8.18 billion for the segment, meanwhile, were lower than the $9.30 billion seen a year earlier, while the loss of $168 million year-to-date was far worse than the $228 million profit seen in 2019’s first half.

Due to the state of the economy, the continued grounding of the Boeing 737-Max, and the significant reduction in the number of flights taking place this year relative to last, investors should expect both segments to continue to perform poorly on a year-over-year basis. In fact, due to the nature of these segments, where contracts are long-lived and work ordered today won’t generally affect financial performance until some point months or even years into the future, it’s probable that third quarter performance, on a year-over-year basis, will be just as bad, if not worse than, the second quarter was.

Expect one future indicator to point down

Revenue is a sign of activity happening now, but General Electric also has a couple of financial metrics that indicate what the future might hold for the firm. The first and most significant of these, from a long-term perspective, is backlog. High and growing backlog indicates the future is bright, while declining backlog indicates reduced revenue, likely, in the future. In its second quarter, the company reported a backlog of $380.5 billion. Although this is significant in size, it represented a decline of $20.6 billion, or 5.1%, over the $401.1 billion in backlog General Electric reported in the first quarter this year. It’s also lower than the $404.6 billion the industrial conglomerate left 2019 with, though it's marginally higher than the $375.3 billion in backlog recorded for the second quarter last year.

It’s highly likely that when management reports financial results for the third quarter this year, that backlog will end up being lower than it was in the second quarter. Not only that, I believe it will also, in turn, be lower than the $386 billion seen in the third quarter last year by a significant margin. I do not want to put a number on it because that would be speculative, but given the state of the industries General Electric is presently exposed to and the decline seen in the second quarter alone, a drop of $20 billion to $25 billion would not be shocking.

Though backlog is almost certain to decline, one metric that could go either way is what feeds backlog: Orders. In the second quarter, the company reported orders of $13.9 billion. This is far lower than the $21.3 billion seen a year earlier. At some point, before backlog begins to recover, orders will start to rise. They must by definition. I would be surprised if orders are much higher than they were in the second quarter, but if they are then it could mean that the markets General Electric plays in are showing signs of stability. That would be a great indicator for the firm and its shareholders. This is especially true if the orders are associated with its high-margin Aviation segment.

Management’s take on the SEC

The last big thing investors should pay very close attention to is what all is transpiring regarding the Wells Notice General Electric received. Though this occurred subsequent to the third quarter’s end, it’s a significant development for the business and relates to the $15 billion in cash payments the industrial conglomerate announced last year it will have to pay to cover underfunded insurance policies over the next few years. The Wells Notice indicates that the investigation into the business for securities law violations may result in civil action against the business. While it's entirely possible that a fine will be small relative to General Electric’s overall size, bears will see this as yet another "death by thousand cuts" moment for the firm.

Takeaway

At this moment, General Electric is an interesting prospect that investors should take into consideration. The company does have some problems and this quarterly release will go a long way, I think, toward determining how much longer these problems will persist. If results for General Electric end up coming in poorly, then it could represent a "lower for longer" moment for the business, both fundamentally and from the perspective of its share price. However, any decent signs of improvement could serve as a catalyst that the worst is now behind us.