The reaction to the latest Domino's Pizza (DPZ) print was negative, though the magnitude of the reaction struck me as unwarranted. Yes, the company will need to take a step back in the international unit growth algorithm, but the underlying unit economics remains very compelling. I continue to view DPZ as particularly well-positioned to leverage its strong tech capabilities and strong franchise system to extend its long-term growth runway post-COVID. I would use any dips in the meantime as potential buying opportunities.

Global Store Growth Trends Positively

3Q20 was business as usual, with the US system adding 42 net stores to its 6,195 stores coming into the quarter. International was a bit spotty, with the 162 gross openings in 3Q20 outweighed by an additional 123 closures (mainly India), driving 39 net store additions.

Going forward, the US seems on track for further accretive expansion, while the improvement in international system sales across markets like China bodes well for future unit development. On the other hand, master franchisees in certain large markets such as India and Spain continue to face negative sales trends but should continue to reopen stores once the COVID impact fades.

Another Record SSS Performance

DPZ posted domestic same-store sales of +17.5% in 3Q, marking its best SSS performance in the last decade, though some of this was due to the pandemic's positive impact on the pizza category. That said, the drivers of the US SSS strength were broad-based, with contribution from both traffic and average check size. If anything, the pandemic has highlighted DPZ's best in class delivery capabilities, with delivery growth outpacing carryout and emerging as the primary driver of traffic.

In addition, DPZ has seen strong loyalty member growth throughout COVID, with frequency up across cohorts (i.e., light, medium, and heavy frequency) and retention also moving higher. Thus, while the current macro backdrop has driven much of DPZ's sales growth, I see DPZ retaining much of the gains seen in customer acquisition and rewards members post-COVID as well.

Underwhelming 3Q Store Margins Should Prove Transitory

Store margins were pressured in 3Q20, contracting to 21.5% (vs 24.3% in 3Q19). I wouldn't be too concerned, though, as much of the margin pressure was down to cheese prices (commodity basket was up 3.8% due to cheese). Thus, EPS of $2.49 also missed consensus despite the blowout SSS (domestic +17.5% and international +6.2%), as additional one-off expenses such as COVID-related costs (~$11m) weighed.

That said, the store-level cash flow at Domino's remains very strong, which should allow the company to maintain its value leadership through short-term commodity price volatility. I see margins continuing to improve long term as we emerge from the pandemic, though investors should be prepared for elevated costs in the interim.

Menu Innovation is Paying Off

On a positive note, the revamped chicken wings launched in July, as well as the new specialty pizzas (chicken taco and cheeseburger) launched at end-3Q, are performing well. Not only are these offerings gaining traction with consumers, but management also noted the accretion potential. The wings, for instance, reduce operational complexity, while each specialty pizza only requires one ingredient not already present on the make-line. As premium specialty pizzas go for ~$11.99, the offering represents a margin opportunity on the upsell.

Hitting a Temporary Pause on International Growth

While DPZ maintains strong unit economics (particularly in the US), global unit growth appears to be more of a challenge as the pandemic has led to construction delays and a refocus toward reopening and recapturing sales momentum (vs. opening new stores). For now, it makes sense, in my view, that franchisees are focused on getting back to normal (as opposed to making up lost ground).

Thus, DPZ reviewing its 25k unit goal (previously targeted for 2025) strikes me as sensible. While the stock sold off on the news, I would expect any delay to be relatively minimal, given key markets such as China are already regaining momentum. Further, I don't think a 1 to 2-year delay in the runway changes much in the long-term story. So while I am penciling in lower unit growth estimates in-line with the international delays, I see DPZ's strong franchisee proposition as intact.

The Song Remains the Same

DPZ has had a good run YTD, but I think the stock still has legs. In sum, DPZ is well-positioned for further category share gains coming out of the pandemic, with its compelling unit economics underpinning further upside from here. Assuming DPZ commands a premium ~35x multiple to two-year fwd EPS of ~$14, and adding excess cash, I think DPZ as a clear path to >$500/share from the levels.

The virtual analyst day on November 12th is a potential catalyst to watch out for. Downside risks include increasing competitive pressure and a prolonged COVID resurgence.

