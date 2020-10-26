However, with debt and potential share dilution on the horizon to fund KOTH, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector for now.

We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its results is Red 5 (OTC:RFVVF). The company released its fiscal Q1 2021 (Q3 calendar year) results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 20,300 ounces, down 29% year-over-year. Fortunately, the exciting quarter operationally was offset by impressive results from the KOTH Feasibility Study, and Red 5 is investing in new equipment to improve operations at Darlot. However, with debt and potential share dilution on the horizon, while we await funding for KOTH construction, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector for now. All figures are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Red 5 released its fiscal Q1 results last week and reported a disappointing drop in production year-over-year, translating to significantly higher costs. Fiscal Q1 production came in at 20,300 ounces, down from 28,600 ounces in the year-ago period, and costs soared by 44% to $2,126/oz (Q1 2020: $1,476/oz). The good news is that the company has recognized that the Darlot Operations need work and has begun to invest in equipment to improve plant reliability and performance and provide the potential to increase throughput long term. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, gold production at Red 5's Darlot Operations has been steadily trending lower, with the second-worst quarter for production in two years in fiscal Q1. Unfortunately, this lower production has resulted in a sharp rise in costs due to the lower gold sales, with trailing-twelve-month costs sitting at $1,985/oz [US$1,409/oz]. This cost figure is more than 40% above the industry average last year, making it very difficult for the operation to enjoy any real margins. This is especially true given that more than 50% of the company's production is hedged at $2,095/oz [$1,488/oz], which is barely $100/oz above trailing-twelve-month costs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The culprit for the lower production year-over-year was grades, with head grades dropping from 4.17 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q1 2020 to 2.66 grams per tonne gold this quarter. This more than offset the 13% higher throughput of 260,000 tonnes milled vs. 229,000 tonnes processed in the year-ago period as grades were down over 35%. Unfortunately, the lower grades also led to a 210 basis point headwind in gold recovery rates (91.3% vs. 93.4%), which also hurt overall production.

During the quarter, ore was sourced from Darlot as well as KOTH Underground [UG], and the underground grades from KOTH fell considerably. As shown above, Red 5 mined ~110,000 tonnes from KOTH UG at 2.02 grams per tonne gold, comparing unfavorably to the 87,000 tonnes at 70% higher grades of 3.50 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q1 2020. Meanwhile, the addition of low-grade stockpiles didn't help, diluting grades further in the quarter. It is worth noting that a six-day shutdown for maintenance was a minor headwind in the quarter for Red 5, but this was more of a hit to processing, not mined grades.

(Source: Company Website)

The good news is that the company seems to realize that they need a change at these operations to generate cash-flow consistently, so they have begun investing in equipment at Darlot. As noted in the prepared remarks, Red 5 is investing in new Sandvik 840i Hydrocone crushers hoping that they will provide greater reliability and plant availability, lower maintenance costs, and the ability to provide a finer final product. The expectation is that these will be installed by fiscal Q3.

Meanwhile, the primary mill bearing is being upgraded, as well as a new housing design, and this should increase the operating life of the bearings and the total load capacity. The company anticipates that this will be completed by fiscal Q4. Combined with the new crushers, it should allow for a 20% increase in throughput to 1.2 million tonnes per annum. This is a very positive sign as the mine will finally benefit from some economy of scale, and increasing production/sales should drag down Red 5's extremely high costs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other piece of good news in the quarter was that the KOTH Feasibility Study was complete with the potential to transform Red 5. This is because the study envisions 146,000 ounces of gold production over KOTH's mine life at all-in sustaining costs of $1,415/oz. When combined with Darlot's costs that should be able to come down to closer to $1,800/oz long term, this would not only more than double Red 5's production, but help costs to come in below $1,550/oz. While these costs are still above the industry average, they are much more reasonable. The chart above shows how it would transform Red 5 among its peers from a production profile standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

At a conservative gold price of $2,250/oz [US$1,598/oz], KOTH has an After-Tax NPV (8%) of $520 million, which should help to put a floor under Red 5's share price around A$0.25. This is because Red 5 is currently valued at $590 million based on 1.97 billion shares outstanding, and the After-Tax NPV (8%) for KOTH alone is $520 million, or 80% of this market cap. Therefore, while the Darlot Operations are not very inspiring unless they can turn things around, it's unlikely that Red 5 will trade below the KOTH After-Tax NPV (8%) at an ultra-conservative gold price (US$1,598/oz).

(Source: Company Report)

Finally, it is worth noting that open-pit mining will begin at Great Western by March, and this will provide a new ore source for the Darlot Mill. The Great Western deposit is home to a high-grade resource open-pit resource of ~53,000 ounces at 2.4 grams per tonne gold, and this should be lower cost to mine than KOTH UG. It's also more than 40 kilometers closer to Darlot than KOTH UG, providing a small reduction in trucking costs as well for this ore. Given the investment in new equipment, added ore from Great Western, and potential to increase throughput for FY2021, Darlot is undoubtedly in a position to turn around operations over the next year.

(Source: Company Report)

So, why not buy the stock here?

Unfortunately, the Red 5 investment thesis has some uncertainty as we have to wait to see what funding looks like for KOTH construction. Currently, the company has just $106 million in cash, and the KOTH construction is estimated at $226 million. This leaves a shortfall of $120 million, but more money will likely need to be raised for contingencies, paying for company-wide G&A costs during construction, as well as any development costs that come up at Darlot. Therefore, Red will need to raise between $150 to $170 million in the next year if it wants to build its new mine, and this could come with further share dilution. For this reason, investing here does come with some risks as there's no guarantee we won't see more share dilution to an already bloated share count.

Red 5 has had a slow start to FY2021 but maintained its guidance of 94,000 ounces at the midpoint for the year. While both production and costs came in at miserable levels relative to the year-ago period, the company is finally investing in infrastructure upgrades with the hope of turning around operations. Also, the impressive KOTH Study is likely to put a floor under the stock near A$0.25, though this is offset by funding requirements, which have created some uncertainty. For now, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector, with my favorite Australian producers being Ramelius (OTCPK:RMLRF) and Silver Lake (OTCPK:SVLKF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.