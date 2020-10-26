Given the terrific economics of SafePath and multiple additional opportunities for the company the potential reward remains as huge as ever.

Just a single new deal would go a long way in de-risking the shares, bar some epic market sell-off.

The company is very likely to bag several new carrier deals for its SafePath app and the signs are things are getting fairly imminent.

For us it's all about risk versus reward and we don't see a better risk/reward proposition than Smith Micro.

Smith Micro (SMSI) is showing signs of life, finally as the stock has been left for dead (or at least in hibernation) for months on end while much of the rest of the market rallied strongly from the March lows.

Investors are waiting for carrier deal announcements (more especially for its family app SafePath), something that isn't really under management control.

We see numerous reasons to buy, but importantly, this is all about risk/reward:

The stock price has been depressed for months, not participating in the market rally at all Revenues rapidly scaled with Safe&Found at Sprint. Through acquiring Circle Labs, the company already has T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sky UK as new customers Multiple deals are in advanced stage Word of these is starting to get out The economics of SafePath are terrific The company is financially healthy There are lots of carriers in the world The has additional opportunities (IoT products, SafePath Home, ViewSpot) One of the best risk/reward situation we see

Depressed stock price

The shares have gone sideways since March and this isn't a surprise. We know that the sales cycle in the industry are notoriously lengthy; 12-18 months is usual. We also know from several CCs that more deals are in the works.

This isn't just management hyping, the company hired something in the order of 80 additional engineers over the past 12 months, increasing R&D spend by almost $1.9M in Q2 (y/y) in the process, as new deals require a lot of pre-deal plumbing.

So it was always likely additional deals were a matter of time, and with the passing of time they are coming closer. This is why the stock price is showing signs of life recently.

We would argue that valuation is also pretty depressed. The numbers below are in GAAP and backwards looking.

Data by YCharts

For reasons set out below, next year will likely produce a resumption of growth in revenues from Sprint subscribers, with added T-Mobile subscribers and Sky UK, and almost certainly one or more additional carriers. Given the economics of SafePath (see below), that will quickly add up.

Sprint rally

Take a look at the following figure from a Smith IR presentation:

Revenues scaled with Safe&Found at Sprint (SafePath is a white label solution at Sprint it's called Safe&Found), from $2.1M in Q1 2019 to $7.8M in Q1 2020.

After that it was rudely interrupted by the merger and the pandemic, but there is no reason to assume that the growth could not have continued in that fashion.

Sprint had an older legacy product with many more subscribers, and although they didn't sunset that as was the original idea, it gives you a feeling about the quantity of carrier subscribers that is interested in such product. Penetration even at Sprint has hardly scratched the surface.

Other carriers

There are lots of carriers in the world and it's a competitive industry which requires big up-front investment in new technology (like the spectrum and infrastructure for 5G).

Anything that can produce additional revenue streams from their subscriber base is likely to be embraced by carriers around the world. SafePath is such a product. and with the enhanced version ready (it has incorporated the Circle Labs parental control features into SafePath 7.0) it has an interesting revenue sharing proposition for carriers. Which ones? For starters:

T-Mobile

Boost

Telus

Sky UK

Ooredoo Oman

Multiple other carriers around the world

T-Mobile is already a customer as Smith bought the relevant part of Circle Labs, which is the solution T-Mobile (TMUS) uses. We think it's very likely that there will be a conversion path for these as the rollout of SafePath 7.0 starts, probably early next year. From the Q2CC:

Planning efforts for the launch of SafePath 7 at both T-Mobile and Sky, the acquired customers for the Circle acquisition, are moving along nicely.

We also think it's very likely that this will be on new contract terms, replacing the fixed fee contract that existed between Circle Labs and T-Mobile with the revenue sharing contract that exists between Sprint and Smith Micro. Why? Simple, the latter has been much more successful.

Sky UK also used Circle Labs, so this too has converted to a Smith customer. We don't know the contract terms Sky had, but here too Smith has already an entry to be able to repeat the successful experience with Sprint.

Boost is a customer on the same terms as Sprint (it used to be Sprint's pre-paid brand before Sprint was acquired by T-Mobile), but is now part of Dish, which is emerging as the fourth US carrier.

So essentially Smith is likely to have SafePath in two of the big four US carriers already, T-Mobile and Dish, and they have been tooling for additional wins (Q2CC):

we have also developed several new platform features that we’ll debut with the launch of SafePath Version 7 in the near future. These features are critical as they tie directly to the customer opportunities we are pursuing.

Internationally, there is no reason to assume they can't repeat some of its US success. They already have a considerable foot between the door at Sky UK. But look at this, from Ooredoo, a big carrier (120M subscribers) in the Middle-East (Qatar, Oman, Kuweit, Iraq, Palestine, UAE) North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Tunesia) and Asia (Myanmar, Indonesia, Maldives).

Now, this terms of service is only for Oman, but it is a clear indication that Smith has gotten a foot between the door at Ooredoo as well.

The company announced a contract with Canadian Telus not so long ago, even though this is just with respect to their tracker (an IoT device with which you can track objects through the SafePath platform).

That is, they have a foot between the door here as well and hopefully they can extend this to a full SafePath contract.

The company actually has several interesting avenues to land additional carriers for SafePath through other products and partners, like:

ViewSpot

Coolpad

ViewSpot is another product that Smith Micro offers carrier customers and apart from generating revenue from its own adoption, it could also function as a way to open doors for SafePath.

The company has revamped ViewSpot on customer demands after a series of trials and it has gained a contract with

Coolpad, a maker of consumer electronic devices, selected SafePath as the platform for their IoT and mobile devices earlier in the year. The tracker that Sprint and Boost use is a Coolpad device, which has no been extended to Telus.

Word is getting out

From the Lakeside report (The Fly, our emphasis):

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi initiated coverage of Smith Micro Software (SMSI) with a Buy rating and $7 price target. The analyst views the current stock as "depressed" and expects more carrier wins over the next 30 days. The onboarding of new subscribers with new carriers will decrease Smith Micro's T-Mobile (TMUS) revenue concentration, Martinuzzi tells investors in a research note.

"Carrier wins" plural and "within the next 30 days," that sounds pretty good to us. What's more, we argue that even a single deal would suffice to all but remove the downside risk.

And with the word getting out the shares have broken out of their downward trajectory (see graph above).

High margin

New carrier deals require a lot of up-front investment in the plumbing. The company has hired in the order of 80 additional engineers, which is one reason we are confident new deals are coming.

The GAAP operating margin fell back quite a bit as a result of all the hiring, but it is still solidly positive:

Data by YCharts

But once these deals are in place, the amount of additional cost they incur for the company is fairly minimal whilst the revenue stream comes in at 90% gross margins.

That is, once carrier subscribers are starting to subscribe to SafePath (or under whatever name it's branded at the carrier in question) the most of the revenues coming in are going straight to the bottom line and we'll see very substantial operational leverage whilst the engineers will be freed up to do the plumbing for new carrier customers.

IoT products

Here is the CEO from the Q2CC:

the modular architecture of SafePath enables us easily expand the offering once it's installed at a wireless carrier. The subscriber value and revenue potential of a SafePath based solution will only grow as the carrier implements additional modules, whether it's supporting another IoT use case or launching SafePath Family or SafePath Home. It's easy for us to ramp these deployments once the relationship is established. Several integration efforts are underway to continue the expansion of capabilities and customer base of SafePath. These endeavors will broaden the amount and type of connected devices that states that have IoT cansupport. For example, we are currently expanding our platform to bring to market a wearable location device in the coming months. Currently, there are several devices that are well entrenched that we expect to support.

The company had a considerable success with the tracker at Sprint. Not only can this be repeated at other carriers (like Telus, which have adopted it) but there are other IoT devices that are waiting in the wings. From the Coolpad PR in January:

Coolpad has already incorporated Smith Micro's SafePath technology into Tracker, establishing robust safety and seamless connection. Coolpad plans to continue leveraging this platform for future devices, including the next generation Tracker and Dyno™ 2 Smartwatch for kids.

And from Coolpad's website:

SafePath Home

SafePath 7.0 basically has three parts, Mobile, IoT and Home. The latter is pretty interesting as it could gain a place on carrier routers. These are set to proliferate in the broadband to home (and small businesses) with the advent of 5G, which enable the carriers to take on the cable companies in this market.

We already covered that in two previous articles (here and here), so we'll leave it at that. This is potentially a huge opportunity as it enables customers to control all kinds of smart devices from a single mobile platform.

Financially healthy

Data by YCharts

Despite all the hiring of new engineers, the company stayed cash flow positive in H1, producing $4.3M of operational cash flow and it gained another $4.2M from warrant conversion.

The company had $23.6M in cash left with no debt despite paying $12.15M for Circle Labs in cash. In short, the company can weather almost any storm.

Risk/reward

We mainly look for stocks which we like from a risk/reward perspective, and in rare occasions one is confronted with situations where the risk really is very small, and the potential reward very large.

When these situations occur, you have to take maximum advantage.

We give you the example of Intrusion (OTC:INTZ) People might have noticed that we bought multiple (5) tranches in quick succession in our old, public portfolio.

The reasoning was simple, at $4 and change, there was basically no risk as their legacy forensic business with DoD departments is worth $4 (and probably double that in normal, non-Covid times).

The introduction of Shield added open-ended upside to that. So we were faced with a situation where the risk was very low, and the potential reward very high. Basically a no-brainer.

The situation with Smith today looks really quite similar to us. One additional deal will really eliminate much of the downside, while the upside is pretty open ended. There are a lot of carriers in the world looking for additional revenue streams.

What can go wrong?

It seems almost inconceivable to us that Smith will not bag one, if not more additional carrier deals in the coming months, but unless the signed contracts appear in public, one never knows with 100% certainty. But keep in mind what our respected SA colleague Aaron Warwick argued:

by the time a carrier reaches the contract negotiation stage with SMSI, they cannot easily walk away from the deal and duplicate the product in-house or with an SMSI competitor—nor would they want to. By the time SMSI reaches contract negotiations, they have proven their value to the carrier, built a strong relationship, and are beginning to make initial plans for product(S) rollout.

Because Sprint has been preoccupied with the merger and the pandemic, Q3 figures are likely to be soft and if there is no deal announced by then, this could lead to a soft market reaction.

The latter seems unlikely, albeit not impossible to us, the CC will no doubt feature bullish comments about upcoming events, and by then, many investors are aware of the imminent likelihood of one or more deals.

The biggest risk is a general market sell-off. There is still no stimulus deal, the US election is full of uncertainties and imponderables and the pandemic is reasserting itself in Europe and the US.

But on the other hand, what's the alternative to investing in stocks? And Smith hasn't participated in the rally since March, we still think that a significant improvement in their prospect would limit the downside in magnitude and time from people who either want out or are forced to sell in a general market selloff.

Conclusion

Even a single additional SafePath carrier win will de-risk much of the shares, in our view, but it's likely they will announce more than one deal in the coming months.

Not only will that eliminate much of the downside (bar a major market implosion), given the economics of SafePath, where most of the cost is incurred pre-launch and the launch generates recurring revenues at 90% gross margin, is highly attractive and produces an open ended upside.

Add to that the opportunities with IoT products ViewSpot, even more carrier wins and SafePath Home, and the shares become a no-brainer risk/reward like Intrusion at $4 earlier in the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.