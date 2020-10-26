The airline should reduce daily cash burn to negligible levels while having nearly $1 billion cash to survive.

The island has seen daily traffic rebound to 20% of 2019 levels before implementing direct flights from New York and Boston.

While the whole airline sector has been hit hard, Hawaiian Holdings (HA) felt the brunt of the shutdown due to a 14-day self-quarantine requirement in Hawaii. With new rapid tests allowing tourists to visit the islands without quarantines, the stock is more appealing now. Hawaiian Holdings is positioned for a catchup trade with other regional carriers along with a further rebound in the sector. My investment thesis is more bullish on the stock after an original tepid view due to the restrictions.

Image Source: Hawaiian Airlines website

Rapid Tests

Last week, domestic traffic topped 1 million daily passengers for the first time since mid-March. While the mainland airlines have seen traffic return to 35% levels with airlines flying at capacity levels closer to 50% of 2019 levels, Hawaii Airlines was recently flying with capacity down 85% from those levels.

With flying having been proven safe, travelers' willingness to fly depends entirely on the openness of destinations. Hawaii hasn't really been open to tourists so the introduction of rapid tests allowing travelers to bypass the self-quarantine requirement is a game-changer for Hawaiian Airlines.

The State of Hawaii implemented new COVID-19 guidelines allowing travelers from mainland U.S. who test negative within 72 hours of departure are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement. For this reason, Hawaiian Airlines and other airlines have implemented testing procedures allowing passengers to obtain tests at approved labs. Hawaiian has a deal with Worksite Labs for a drive-through PCR test costing $90 for 36-hour results and $150 for day-of-travel express service.

While these drive-through tests have some limitations to only the Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) gateway airports, another test from Vault Health allows for mail-in saliva tests for all passengers including those not departing from the California cities to obtain tests allowing exemption from the self-quarantine. The test costs $150 so the solution has some limitations for cost-conscious travelers, but Hawaii should find plenty of travelers looking to escape New York and Boston on flights starting back up in December.

While testing requirements aren't ideal and they definitely increase the costs of trips, the process does open up travel to Hawaii and should eventually reopen a lot of international travel as rapid tests become more prominent and at lower costs.

After opening up the state for quarantine-free travel on October 15, ~31K travelers flew to Hawaii over the first 5 days. Typically, the state averages somewhere around 30K passengers per day during this seasonally slower period placing traffic at ~20% of 2019 levels.

Source: Hawaii Dept. of Tourism

Regardless of the relative numbers to 2019 passenger levels, counts are up from meager levels prior to implementing the new testing requirements. Successful implementation should lead to constant enhancements including driving the costs down from prohibitive costs at $150 and adding other destinations like New York.

Survival

While the traffic numbers still aren't the greatest, the airline has better survival potential now that a testing system has been implemented to encourage tourists to return to the Hawaiian Islands. In September, the airline agreed to a $420 million loan agreement with the U.S. Treasury. Hawaiian Airlines initially borrowed $45 million under the agreement and has until March 26 to decide on additional borrowing amounts providing ample liquidity.

The company ended August 31 with a cash balance of $997 million with a daily cash burn for July and August of ~$2.7 million. The airline saw minimal revenues in those months at $0.2 million and forecasted a $3.0 million daily cash burn rate for September.

Through August 31, revenue passenger miles were down ~96% from 2019 levels. A big key to the Hawaiian Airlines story is the airline finally being able to transport meaningful passenger loads. The airline was burning up to $90 million per month and guidance surrounding current levels should see a drastic improvement.

Hawaiian Airlines Q2 revenues were $60 million and analysts expect the airline to reach $103 million in Q3. The airline appears unlikely to see this rebound with RPMs down 96%.

The bigger key is the rebound in Q4 appears highly possible with this new testing system implemented on October 15. The airline should have 75 days with revenues at far higher levels than Q2/Q3 levels.

With the stock under-performing the other regional airlines this year, Hawaiian Airlines appears set for a catchup rally going forward. The stock is down over 47% while Alaska Air Group (ALK) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) are only down 39% and 28%, respectively. Only Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has seen a larger loss at 54%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hawaiian Airlines is a strong rebound play. The market can now view the survivability of the airline as likely as improved testing and a vaccine will greatly increase travelers to the islands and reduce the daily cash burn. The airline is a Buy still down nearly 50% from the start of 2020.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.