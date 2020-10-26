Google's Cloud segment has two recent tailwinds which should continue over the long term and bode well for the growth of that business.

However, Google is showing an intense focus in catching up to its large competitors by spending heavily on capital expenditures, which expand their network of data centers.

Google Cloud has experienced higher growth on a percentage basis compared to their peers, but is capturing less of a current free cash flow benefit from the segment comparably.

Watching parts of the World Series Game (Major League Baseball) last night, I couldn't help but notice the heavy advertising for Google Cloud, owned by Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL). It seemed not too far in the distant past that it was Amazon's (AMZN) AWS with heavy sponsorship of the analytical-type replays and analysis for both the MLB and NFL. While obviously completely anecdotal, simple observations like these can be telling particularly if the numbers back up a changing trend. In the case of the Cloud Wars, it seems like Google is wildly spending to catch up with AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. Recent Cash Flow Statement numbers also back up that claim (tens of billions), and it's by a scale of almost 2:1.

I'll take a deep dive into those capital expenditure numbers of the big cloud players, but first let's review how GOOG's cloud segment has done lately. From the company's latest 10-q:

Google Cloud Revenue for the Quarter (ended June 30) $3,007 million +43.2% YOY

Google Cloud Revenue for the 6 Months (ended June 30) $5,784 million +47.4% YOY



The long-term trend of these revenues is most interesting to me, as we will compare to competitors and capital expenditures:

Note that Microsoft's latest revenue numbers for Intelligent Cloud were $48,366 million for 2020, recently released in their 10-k for Fiscal Year 2020 ended June 30, 2020 with its different schedule compared to GOOG's (and Amazon's) Fiscal Year reporting in its 10-k.

With Microsoft's growth slowing down and Google's speeding up, there could be some room for the catching-up that GOOG is looking for to be a major player in this space. We can see that though the growth rate on a percentage basis is much faster, Microsoft's Cloud and AWS both grew on a nominal basis higher from 2018 to 2019 ($6B and $10B respectively), and so those companies are capturing a disproportionately larger amount of free cash flows from their segments even though GOOG has the higher percentage growth (that's compounding at work).

But not to be discouraged, GOOG has also ramped up its already high capex spending in recent years, which makes sense according to the number of data centers they currently have (publicly reported as 21 recently), compared to MSFT and AMZN (who aren't as upfront about their number of data centers but I estimate it each at a little less than 50 and 100 respectively, based on back-of-the-napkin math and some reasonable average estimates on square footage and facilities usage).

I wrote an article about the physical limitations of data centers (the impact of the cloud on company balance sheets) and how the increase in data generation and consumption means real, tangible, cold hard cash investments (capital expenditures).

Capital Expenditures (Including Cloud Spend)

Here's a summary of those capital expenditures for these 3 players over the last 5 years:

Of note in particular is the compounded annual growth rate for each of these over the last 5 years, since the YOY numbers are jumpy. I calculated that as the following.

GOOG = +16.5% 5y CAGR

MSFT = +20.5% 5y CAGR

AMZN = +21.0% 5y CAGR

These numbers are not perfect representations, but they get the job done for investors trying to comprehend the true potential of cloud spend, as that trickles down to the increased spend on colocation for the data center REITS (EQIX), (DLR.PK), (CONE), and the network and servers equipment makers (CSCO), (IBM), (ANET), (INTC), and even indirect electronics suppliers (TEL), (APH), and on and on.

For GOOG, the heavy capex has now dwarfed Microsoft and should be required if they want to take their data center network reach from the current level of around 20 to the 50-100 level that MSFT and AMZN have. The extra tens of billions spent in the last two fiscal years should've helped close the gap already; don't be surprised to hear of more data centers that have popped up and start to add extra capacity and revenues to the Cloud segment.

Management's thoughts on capex through the pandemic (and something to watch in the upcoming conference call; bolded emphasis mine):

Cash CapEx for the quarter was $5.4 billion... Google accrued CapEx for the quarter was $4.8 billion, reflecting investments in servers, data centers and office facilities... Turning to CapEx. We continue to expect a modest decrease in the level of total CapEx in 2020 compared with last year. This is particularly due to our decision to slow the pace at which we acquire office buildings in the near term as we focus on reimagining the optimal work environment. This also reflects the slower pace of ground-up construction for both our office facilities and data centers due to COVID-19.

So while the "food chain" quoted above is likely to see continued long-term growth from GOOG in the way of their data center spending needs (to catch up on a facilities level), there might be some hiccups in the short term which might not be reflected in current earnings results being released here in the last few weeks of October 2020.

Two Recent Tailwinds for Google Cloud Which Should Continue

From the company's latest conference call, CEO Sundar Pichai had this to say (tailwind #1):

First, the future of business will be more digital. Customers are choosing Google Cloud to either lower their cost by improving operating efficiency or to drive innovation through digital transformation. Brands like Keurig Dr. Pepper, Deutsche Bank, Lowe's, Telefónica, Orange and Group Renault. And we are helping many government agencies deliver care for their citizens...

I think this one is a no brainer that surprises nobody, and is a tailwind for every company in the space. One element of this that maybe has caught some people by surprise is the shift to digital not only by companies and corporations, but also in political ad spend, as reported by Seeking Alpha as political spending reached a record $6.7B, with digital at an 18% share. While not a direct flow through to the company's Cloud segment, the transformation to digital over time leaks into all aspects of many companies' business models, making that spend an increasing priority moving forward.

The 2nd tailwind as it relates to GOOG:

Second, the future of work will be more collaborative... In Q2, we saw continued demand from customers using G Suite to help their employees work from home, including Wipro in India and expanded our relationship with the state of Arizona here in the U.S... In Q2, we peaked at more than 600 million Meet participants in a single week.

The stickiness of enterprise cloud and thus huge pricing power that's accompanied with those types of related products powers the data center/ cloud tailwinds, as a rising tide lifts all boats. Remember also that the G Suite set of products gets recognized in the Google Cloud segment, and should carry similar tailwinds to more recently "hot" productivity names like Zoom (ZM).

GOOG, GOOGL Valuation Estimate

Now I will examine where Wall Street is pricing Alphabet's growth potential in the market today using a reverse DCF. For this reverse DCF, I will be assuming a discount rate of 7%. Though in my latest articles I've been using a discount rate of 6%, the 10y Treasury has been on an uptrend and is approaching pre-pandemic levels (today at 0.82%). With Alphabet's current WACC (weighted cost of capital) at 7.31%, this seems like a reasonable estimate right now.

I will provide two free cash flow estimates, one for TTM and one for FY 2019:

FCF = $42.99 per share, Implied growth = 16.6%

FCF = $44.34 per share, Implied growth = 16.2%

GOOG is currently priced for very high growth in the years to come. If the power of cloud really does perform like many research firms project-- CAGRs of 20-25%+ for spending, PaaS markets, data consumption etc.-- then investors paying this price could win out in the end.

It really depends on how you see the future growth of not only Alphabet, but its bets on the Cloud (and "Other Bets"). When future growth is high, then compounding can overcome almost all sorts of obscenely high valuations. But if that high double digit growth doesn't materialize... watch out below.

***If you'd like more deep dives into company filings like this one, please do consider Following my profile with email alerts. To see how my picks for the Real Money Portfolio have done, check out: Post-Pandemic Performance***

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.