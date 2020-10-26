As Tesla grapples with the reality of being a player in a highly competitive industry, its high-flying valuation may be forced back to earth.

Tesla can find other markets to soak up Shanghai production for a while, but it is not a permanent fix; softening demand and hardening competition is already eroding Tesla's European market share.

Tesla claims it will double the Shanghai factory's capacity in 2021, but it is already struggling to find domestic buyers for its production.

Tesla (TSLA) has staked much of its future on China. The world’s second largest economy has endeavored to accelerate the electrification of its automotive sector, so it seemed like a natural fit for Tesla, which was eager to launch a second electric vehicle factory in order to keep up with its ambitious growth targets. In July 2018, Tesla announced that it would build a factory in Shanghai.

With the help of a remarkably supportive Chinese government, Tesla was able to construct its Shanghai electric vehicle factory, dubbed Giga Shanghai, in less than a year. Opening its doors in October last year to much fanfare, the Shanghai factory was in full swing a month later.

While Tesla’s triumphal entry into the Chinese market was seen by many observers as a vindication of the company’s valuation and growth trajectory, things have gotten more complicated in 2020. Of particular worry is the question of domestic demand, as signs mount that Chinese consumers’ desire for Tesla vehicles is considerably lower than the company had anticipated. If Tesla cannot deliver the goods in China, it may well find its share price under threat.

Domestic Demand Concerns Mount

According to Tesla, the Shanghai factory was going to struggle to keep up with insatiable Chinese demand, even running at full capacity around the clock. Things have played out somewhat differently in practice.

As more Chinese automakers have entered the EV market, competitive pressures have intensified. Tesla has been forced to cut prices in China repeatedly. In March 2019, unexpected price cuts sparked widespread fury among Chinese Tesla owners. But the need to move metal has meant that the price cuts have continued throughout 2020. In April, Tesla cut the price of the China-made Model 3 by 10%. In October, the Model 3 saw a further 8% price cut.

Thus far, price cuts have failed to solve Tesla’s problems. Indeed, even as a broader Chinese EV market rebound has transpired over the past couple months, Tesla has continued to struggle. In September, Tesla delivered 10,883 Model 3 sedans in China, a 5.7% decline from the month prior.

Tesla’s China sales have failed to keep pace, either with its own optimistic projections, or Wall Street analysts’ expectations. A number of analysts are already sounding the alarm in the wake of Tesla’s Q3 earnings report. In his post-earnings investor note, Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne observed that Tesla appears to be losing Chinese market share to domestic EV rivals. GLJ Research has also called out this trend:

Source: GLJ Research

Faced with a clear domestic demand problem in China even after slashing prices, Tesla has been forced to change course.

Turning To Export Market For Salvation

Tesla has turned to the export market to sell off its Shanghai production surplus. Beginning this month, Tesla will ship China-made Model 3 sedans to a number of European markets, which is a stark reversal from its past claims that domestic demand would overwhelm supply indefinitely.

Tesla’s decision to begin exports in earnest is no doubt connected to the financial obligations embedded in its contract with the Chinese government and local banking institutions. In order to make the Shanghai factory possible, the Chinese government arranged for a Tesla subsidiary, Tesla Shanghai, to receive a five-year $1.26 billion factory loan and a one-year $315 million working capital loan. Another subsidiary, Tesla Beijing, received a further loan of $700 million.

While a sweetheart deal on its face, the contract also requires Tesla to achieve a certain level of sales volume. As Montana Skeptic, the doyen of Seeking Alpha Tesla analysis, calculated in an April article co-authored with prolific Seeking Alpha commenter MaxedOutMama, Tesla’s contract requires it to move a lot of metal profitably by 2023:

“With the annual sales requirement of no less than RMB 75 billion by 2023, and Tesla vehicles at an ASP (average sales price) of, say, RMB 250,000 ($35,000), Tesla Shanghai will need to be selling 300,000 vehicles per year to meet the requirement. If we use the current lowest price of approximately RMB 300,000 for an MIC Model 3, the requirement dips to 250,000.”

Following its most recent price cut, the starting price of a China-made Model 3 has fallen to RMB 249,900, or just over $35,000. Given the price cuts to date, it is not unreasonable to expect more to come over the next few years. That means Tesla Shanghai may very well need to be selling upward of 300,000 vehicles per year by 2023. That will require increasing production capacity, which stands at 250,000 vehicles per year according to Tesla’s Q3 earnings report. With current domestic demand apparently insufficient to absorb Tesla Shanghai’s current output, the move into the export market makes sense.

Investor’s Eye View

Based on its public pronouncements alone, one might well conclude that Tesla’s enthusiasm for the Chinese market is as strong as ever. During the Q3 earnings call on October 23rd, CEO Elon Musk was all enthusiasm:

“We're continuing to expand Shanghai significantly, which is going incredibly well at Tesla China team. It is just, I mean, incredibly good. Super smart, work hard. It's like I'm always amazed by how much progress the Tesla China team makes. It's beyond all reasonable expectations.”

While Tesla has been ebullient in its praise of the Shanghai factory’s progress and performance, it has had less to say about the Chinese demand issue. Indeed, the company barely even alluded to it in either its Q3 earnings report or investor call, with the exception of a reference to the reduced starting price of the Model 3. However, that was attributed to efficiency gains and lower input costs, not demand weakness or competitive pricing pressure. As for the move to begin exporting China-made vehicles, Tesla offered no comment.

Despite Tesla’s reticence to admit the challenges it is facing in China, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Tesla was supposed to assert its dominance in the Chinese EV market, but so far it has found the going tougher than expected. A turn to the export market makes sense as a way to sell its excess capacity, but that may only offer a temporary respite. Tesla is shipping China-made vehicles to Europe, but that market has also gotten tougher for Tesla. Sales in Western Europe were down 18% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Intensifying competition has seen Tesla’s share of the European EV market fall from 27% in Q3 2019 to 15% in Q3 2020. With these trends set to continue in the coming years, Tesla may find it difficult to find buyers for all its production capacity.

Tesla’s struggles are hardly unique or unprecedented. After years of being the “only EV game in town” and being treated more like a tech company than an automaker, it is at last beginning to feel the pressures that are common to all veterans of the extremely competitive and highly capital-intensive automotive industry. Tesla’s challenges in the Chinese market are indicative of a maturing global EV market. Tesla will have to evolve with the times if it hopes to remain an industry leader.

Tesla investors will have to evolve as well. The idea of a future in which Tesla dominates the auto industry in much the same way certain tech players dominate their capital-light sectors is pure fantasy. Yet that narrative has proven remarkably persistent and continues to support Tesla’s astonishing $400 billion market capitalization. But Tesla’s struggles in China in the face of softer than expected demand and intensifying competition should offer a wake-up call. Even if Tesla succeeds in all its aspirations, it will only be able to deliver a fraction of the returns that the market has already priced.

Tesla is a dangerous stock to own. With the realities of global EV market growth and competition growing clearer each day, it will only get more dangerous.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.