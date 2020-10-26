Save for some catastrophic or wondrous new news (which can of course happen!), we don't see Q3 as particularly germane to our long-term outlook.

This stock is one of the few in our universe where we see a genuine 50-100% upside potential in the next 18 months.

Well, phooey. Our best stock pick by a country mile has been Maxar Technologies (MAXR). We called Buy at $10-and-change in April this year, because a number of prior woes had been put to bed but nobody had noticed. (Here's our Buy note from that time). And as we shall see below, day to day fundamentals have mattered not a jot for some time, and with good reason.

In the long run, fundamentals do matter at Maxar. The stock has moved up from $10 to the current $30-plus-a-little-or-minus-a-little because the quality of revenue has improved, the balance sheet poses no near-term risk, and because the poison pill has expired making the company a viable acquisition target.

Perception continues to lag reality a little; as the market continues to reposition MAXR in its mind from "grab-bag of space stuff" which is what its forerunner corporate structure might be considered prior to the sale of the MDA division, or, "they make geo communication satellites don't they?" (they do, but it contributes less than nothing to the bottom line and is in our own view a drag on valuation too), to, "hey, this is a recurring revenue business with high gross margins that looks a lot like Iridium Communications (IRDM), 'cept without Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk trying to eat their lunch", we think the stock can continue to move up.

What matters to MAXR's stock progression is, in our view, does the company keep executing well; meaning, winning geo communication satellite orders (such that the SSL division becomes at least cash neutral), getting the new Legion remote sensing satellite fleet on orbit on time and functioning well, and winning both whatever government remote sensing contracts come along but also their fair share of civilian contracts too. We have faith that the management team will continue to execute as such, and in consequence, this is a relatively rare example of a stock where we think one can reasonably invest for the long term even in today's extended and choppy market environment.

With the above in mind, what doesn't matter very much in our view is any particular quarter's EPS or, within reason, revenue. Of course, a complete wipeout on either line can hit the stock. But if you look back over the last eighteen months or so, since the new management team got ahold of the company and started wrestling its problems to the floor, you can see that quarter-to-quarter earnings vs. estimates makes very little difference to the stock.

Source: YCharts.com

Source: YCharts.com

MAXR has a magnetic attraction to the $30 level at present - it can't quite break out above that level, but it hasn't dived down much below it for a little while either. Our own approach to earnings is to hold the position we have - we're thinking about adding today since MAXR has sold off somewhat on the news that China has applied sanctions to a phalanx of US defense companies, which seems a perverse move since as tensions escalate the one thing you are definitely going to do more of is keep a close eye on the other side - and then if there's an adverse reaction after earnings, we'll add based on the stock chart. Again, if some catastrophe befalls the company, then we'll revisit this logic of course, but, if what earnings brings is, they missed a little or they beat a little, guidance up a little or down a little, those moves aren't in our view germane to the long-term win here. We believe that MAXR standalone can be a $45 stock, and that upon acquisition it could reach $60, all within say 18 months. There aren't too many stocks around today where our wizened, elderly and cynical minds here at Cestrian Towers can genuinely say we see a 50-100% upside from here within that time frame.

So, with that in mind, we remain a comfortable Buy on MAXR heading into earnings.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 October 2020.

