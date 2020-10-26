Massif Capital Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Massif Capital employs a long/short equity strategy focused on global opportunities in listed real assets, principally mining, energy, and infrastructure.

The core portfolio for Massif Capital was up 6.2% during the third quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, the portfolio has returned 29.5%.

The long book drove the gains with a total contribution of approximately 11%. The short book dragged on results throughout the period, contributing -4% to the overall performance.

In August, we initiated a position in the German utility RWE. RWE is transitioning from one of Europe’s most polluting and carbon-intensive electric utilities into a leading renewable energy producer, a transition that we believe the market has yet to appreciate fully.