Near-term results for the upcoming soon to be reported third quarter of 2020 could be challenging. However, looking forward, not backwards, the future remains bright for Range Resources.

2020 has been an inflection point year, however, there's still considerable return potential going forward as the energy market supply/demand fundamentals have markedly changed.

Year-to-date in 2020, Range Resources shares are higher by 87.4% with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF higher by 9.0% in what's turning out to be a remarkable 2020.

My last public bullish research article was published on Range Resources on January 8th, 2020. Since then, shares are higher by 99.4% with SPY up 6.5%.

Introduction

2020 has been a remarkable year, and somewhat lost among the more important and pressing issues has been the fact that this year has been an inflection point for the much beleaguered natural gas sector.

Leading the charge higher has been Range Resources (RRC) whose heavily-shorted shares (15.5% of outstanding shares are sold short as of Sept. 30, 2020) have appreciated by 99.4%, outpacing the 6.5% gain in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), since my last published Jan. 8, 2020, public article on the company, with a snapshot of that article's opening headline and performance listed below.

Going back a little further, my first public article on Range Resources, which was titled, "Range Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore," which was published on July 22, 2019, illustrates that the opportunity has been developing over a longer time frame, with RRC delivering a total return of 72.1% since that publication, while the S&P 500 Index (SP500) is up 16.2% over the same time frame.

What has been the catalyst for RRC shares to surge higher in 2020, after reaching a low point in March of 2020?

The simple direct answer has been surging natural gas and natural gas liquids prices. Narrative follows price in the markets, and the prevailing narrative that existed more much of the last decade is set to change further, as positive fundamental supply/demand dynamics drive a secular bull market in natural gas equities that has a chance to be symmetric with the recent decade plus ending bear market.

Range Resources Shares Have Surged In 2020 Alongside Surging Natural Gas Prices

Year-to-date in 2020 through Friday, Oct. 23's close, Range Resources shares are higher by 87.4%, leading the move higher in natural gas prices, which are higher by 46.0% in 2020 as shown in the chart below.

Range Resources has extremely high leverage to natural gas prices, and natural gas liquids prices, as the company's balance sheet is leveraged on an absolute basis, and even versus their peers. A portion of this leverage is not visible on the surface, as Range Resources has executed on four royalty sales, so their net well ownership interest is less than Antero Resources (AR) to use one example, though the net well interest is generally higher than many of the Permian operators.

On the positive side of the ledger, lower breakeven prices and a relatively unhedged exposure to higher natural gas prices are the positives vs. their peer group. In fact, the company is not very hedged for 2021, as the following table from their October 2020 presentation shows.

(Source: Range Resources October 2020 Investor Presentation)

With 2021 dry natural gas prices now averaging over $3.00 as the table sourced from the CME Group (CME) highlights below, Range Resources is positioned for a surge in EBITDA and free cash flows next year.

(Source: CME Group)

The end result is that free cash flow estimates and earnings estimates for 2021 are being revised higher.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Investors should expect the recent upgrade cycle by sell-side analysts to continue, with Bank of America the latest firm to shift to an outright buy rating this morning (Oct. 26 2020), especially if dry natural gas prices and natural gas liquids prices continue their ascent into 2021.

Supply/Demand Dynamics Remain Favorable

Capital starvation is the driving force behind the bull market in natural gas equities, and that's set to continue as public investors and private equity both focus on free cash flow generation as the primary barometer of financial success.

This is playing out real time, as the Baker Hughes natural gas rig count is only 5 above its 2020 low despite 2021 dry natural gas prices rising roughly 50% from their 2020 lows.

(Source: Baker Hughes)

Looking at the current natural gas rig count from another perspective, at a rig count of 73 for the week ending 10/23/2020, natural gas directed drilling rigs are down roughly 64% from their 2019 peak of 202 rigs for the week ending 1/11/2019. Thus, even with dry natural gas prices significantly stronger across the strip than they have been in years, natural gas producers are exhibiting remarkable capital constraint, as investors have demanded these companies produce free cash flows, which they are set to deliver upon in spades.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Will Be The Demarcation Line With Financial Results

Despite the recent strength in natural gas prices, realized pricing for the third quarter of 2020 is going to be pressured, as natural gas storage levels filled to near capacity, and basin differentials, particularly in Appalachia, were wide.

(Source: U.S. EIA)

Significantly lower production year-over-year combined with only modestly negatively impacted overall end demand is going to lead to material draws versus year-over-year storage levels, and the five-year average, as we enter the winter of 2020/2021. At this juncture, only a historically warm winter, like the ones we experienced in 2015/2016 and 2019/2020 is going to prevent a severe storage deficit vs. the five-year average developing over the next six months.

Thus, when Range Resources reports third quarter results on Thursday, Oct. 29, after the close, investors should be prepared for a muted reaction, similar to the recent EQT Corp. (EQT) third quarter 2020 results, as the third quarter of 2020 will mark the official end of the bear market in the financial results of the leading natural gas equities. Stock prices, which generally look forward, already have looked past the short-term losses, looking forward to the much brighter future, as a significant inflection point was reached in March of 2020, as I opined in this article at that time.

Closing Thoughts - 2020 Has Been An Inflection Year For Natural Gas Equities, However, We Are Just Getting Started In The Bull Market

As good as share price gains have been in 2020 for Range Resources and the leading natural gas equities, the bulk of the move, at least in dollar terms, is still in front of us, in my opinion, as my intrinsic fair value target for Range Resources shares remains significantly higher, above $30 per share, and I could actually see Range Resources eventually challenging its 2016 highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

While this may sound farfetched right now, this intrinsic fair value price target is a lot more realistic than it was at the depths of March of 2020 lows.

Specifically at that time, meaning the March 2020 lows, I used the following concluding paragraph to several of my articles, including this one, and it perfectly captured what was about to happen.

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, from my vantage point there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably. Source: Concluding Paragraph Of Author's Published March 9th And March 10th Seeking Alpha Articles.

With 2021 natural gas prices now above $3, what I viewed as a mathematical inevitably has happened, and the bull market in natural gas equities, which I often refer to as the red-headed stepchild of the already foresaken energy sector, should just be getting started. In this environment, could the RACES stocks, which are Range Resources, Antero Resources, CNX Resources (CNX), EQT Corp., and Southwestern Energy (SWN), continue to outperform their much more touted and owned FAANG brethren?

On the surface, this proposition sounds preposterous, however that is what is happening, with the RACES stocks up 32.3% in October through Friday, Oct. 23, and Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), only up 3.8% on average through Friday, Oct. 23. Building on this narrative, year-to-date in 2020, these two groups of stocks are about neck-and-neck in average performance, with the RACES stocks up 47.0% YTD on average through Oct. 23, and the FAANG stocks higher by 48.6% YTD on average. Ultimately, I expect the natural gas equities to significantly outperform their FAANG counterparts going forward, something I articulated in the article, "Off To The RACES: Natural Gas Equities Outperforming FAANG."

Bottom line, while almost all investors and traders are worried about the direction of the next 10% in the S&P 500 Index, there's a bigger historical capital rotation happening right in front of our eyes, hidden in plain sight, as some of the most loathed equities of the past decade spring to life. This historic capital rotation has been spurred on by a forgotten inevitable fact of the capital cycle, which is low prices are the cure for low prices, as supply contracts, and demand ultimately causes a price response.

