Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic that crippled many industries, the solar sector has held up relatively well. This is not much of a surprise for long time solar industry followers since a similar decoupling occurred in 2009 when many economics were hard hit by the Financial Crisis of 2008. Enphase Energy (ENPH) has been an extraordinary performer this year with gains of almost 300%. After its twenty fold stock increase during the past two years, many investors may be asking if now is the right time to take profits. Although Enphase's valuation appear stretched after its incredible rally, its competitive advantage in the US should allow its stock to grow into its current valuation even without a positive political outcome of a Democratic election victory next month.

Short Term COVID-19 Impact

To be sure, the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted earnings. However the impact may be more short term psychological than real longer term structural witnessed by retail, travel, and leisure industries. The initial shock of the pandemic caused many economics around the world to temporarily shut down which impacted Enphase's business on both the supply and demand side as its manufacturing suppliers experienced brief shutdowns and end customers held back on spending amid economic uncertainty.

Since the initial panic, manufacturers have enacted steps to keep their factories open and operating within safety protocols. Enphase's main contract manufacturer Flextronics (FLEX) has fully restarted its China operations and has had no problems because COVID-19 has been fully contained in China. The company also has secondary contract manufacturing in Mexico and is in the process of adding to its supply chain in India. While manufacturing could still be impacted by further COVID-19 spread, manufacturers to this point have been able to take adequate precautions to keep their factories operating with little negative impact.

Enphase primarily operates in the residential with some commercial side of solar installations. From an installation perspective, installers have little contact with property owners. Most of the work is done outside or on rooftops. Solar installation companies have also taken their sales approach virtual to further limit person to person contact. Of course virus fears could negatively impact installation volume but at least operationally solar installation should have very limited in person contact. In many regions such as California, the solar industry was marked as an 'essential service' so at least from a regulatory standpoint operations wouldn't be impacted.

Shutdowns did have a material impact on Enphase's earnings in the first half and especially during the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2020 revenues were down slightly from $134.1 million reported in 2019 to $125.5 million. While this may seem a small decline in light of a global pandemic, Enphase's Q2 2019 revenues were still in a recovery ramp phase and thus were not fully normalized to optimal conditions. To give a better example of the negative impact, Wall Street's average revenue estimates for Q3 2020 had been reduced by 25% since the start of the year up until the time of the company's second quarter earnings release.

The negative impact is better seen by the sequential revenue decline Enphase posted in the second quarter. Under normal seasonality, the solar industry typically strengthens each quarter with the first quarter being the weakest. Excluding non-recurring safe harbor revenue of $44.5 million in the first quarter, second quarter revenues declined by 22% sequentially. In contrast, second quarter 2019 revenues expanded by almost 34% sequentially.

Looking forward, Enphase expects third quarter revenues to range between $160 to $175 million. At the midpoint of this guidance range, revenues are expected to fall by 7% year over year. While not a disaster, earnings have clearly been negatively impacted and even the high end of this guidance would still be over 13% lower than analysts' original estimates of $202 million.

Since Enphase normally meets or beats its own guidance, there could be upside. During the company's Q2 2020 earnings conference call, management noted revenues were already fully booked at the midpoint of its guidance range just a month into the quarter. Seeing how general business activity continued to improve in the US during the third quarter, it would be unlikely the company experienced any order cancellations which were to blame for the weaker than expected second quarter within the industry.

2021 Earnings Prospects

Wall Street has given companies passes for any business shortfalls so far this year. Enphase's spectacular share returns is just further evidence most investors are looking forward beyond a pandemic plagued year. While I believe there could be meaningful upside to Enphase's second half earnings mostly due to lowered expectations, investors should put little weight on the rest of 2020 and only concentrate on business indications given for next year.

Gross Margin

One of Enphase's key advantages is that the company operates more as a technology company than a commodity manufacturer. While other companies do produce its main power inverter product, Enphase has market dominance in the micro-inverter segment. I will not go into a lengthy technical overview on the advantages of micro-inverters over centralized inverters here other than to say for residential solar applications micro-inverters do offer a very compelling alternative. Enphase's shipment growth over the past couple of years is the empirical evidence.

In addition, the company avoids heavy capital expenditures by using contract manufacturing similar to peers with proprietary technology. By leveraging these factors, Enphase has maintained very high gross margins above 30% as the chart below shows. The company's lower margins last year were in part due to higher expedited shipping costs to satisfy demand but has since been resolved witnessed by the near 40% gross margin this year.

(Data compiled from ENPH's quarterly results.)

Enphase's stable high gross margin is what sets the company apart from many other solar companies. Most solar module producers have high fixed costs which causes margins to expand and contract based on utilization rates. As a result, not only do shipment volumes fluctuate between industry cycles but also gross margin. While Enphase is not immune to industry slowdowns, high gross margins should insulate its earnings better most peers. During up cycles, Enphase's high gross margins and lower operating structure give it tremendous earnings leverage.

For example, Enphase grew revenues by 97.5% in fiscal 2019 over 2018. However non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding restructuring charges, grew at only 28%. Despite negative COVID-19 impact, Enphase grew first half 2020 revenues by 41.3% over last year while keeping the growth of non-GAAP operating costs at 21.8%. This operating leverage allowed Enphase to balloon non-GAAP operating income by over 500% in fiscal 2019 and 131% in the first half of 2020. As the industry slowly recovers from the pandemic, Enphase's earnings leverage will be even more pronounced once revenue growth reaccelerates.

Additional Storage Segment Revenues

Up until now Enphase has been primarily an inverter company within the solar industry. The company did offer a battery storage option but it was not a big portion of consolidated revenues. This may change moving forward after the company's next generation Encharge storage option was released earlier this quarter.

According to Enphase's second quarter earnings conference call, Encharge actually started shipping in the second quarter. Initial demand has been so high that Enphase's CEO noted:

We are ramping the battery supply chain and have more demand than what we can support in Q3.

While the company did not break out segment revenues, we can estimate approximately what percentage impact Encharge had on second quarter revenues based on historical sales data of its micro-inverters.

Second Quarter 2020 Storage Contribution

The table below shows the company's consolidated quarterly revenues and micro-inverter shipments. The micro-inverter average selling price[ASP] can then be calculated from these two figures if we assume 100% of the company's revenues were comprised of micro-inverter sales. Prior to Q2 2020, micro-inverter ASPs were fairly stable and averaged slightly below $102 per unit. This figure jumped above $115 in the second quarter.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Revenues $100.15 $134.09 $180.06 $210.03 $205.55 $125.54 Micro-inverters Sold 0.976 1.284 1.796 2.113 2.012 1.088 ASP $102.61 $104.43 $100.25 $99.40 $102.16 $115.38

(Data compiled from ENPH's quarterly results. Revenue and shipment figures in millions. Micro-inverter ASP based on revenue contribution of 100%.)

It should be safe to assume the pre-launch of Encharge during the second quarter was a contributing revenue factor. If we assume second quarter micro-inverter ASPs were the average of prior five quarters, we can estimate about $14.8 million of second quarter revenues were based on the sales of other products like Encharge. While not a huge absolute figure, Encharge could have represented as much as 11.8% the company's second quarter revenues.

Granted some of the pre-launch demand was due to market enthusiasm over a new product. Management's comment regarding third quarter demand higher than supply and fourth quarter attach rates of 8-10% are very promising. Enphase did not provide its current Encharge capacity so we do not yet know the upper limit of its potential quarterly contribution this year. Management did state during its second quarter conference call that it has secured 480 MWh of storage capacity for 2021.

Potential Storage Contribution in 2021

In a previous Enphase article, I detailed how storage revenues could be around $0.50/kwh based on Tesla's (TSLA) pricing. Although Tesla does not break down exact figures for its energy generation and storage segment, this estimate should be in the ball park based on Tesla's recent earnings. Using a $0.50/kwh ASP assumption, Enphase's 480 MWh of storage capacity could add an additional $240 million in annual revenues.

Perhaps the most important factor regarding the company's new storage segment is that gross margin is expected to be inline with current fat 39% figure. As the gross margin chart above shows, second quarter consolidated gross margin was flat sequentially despite the addition of new storage revenue which obviously implies the new revenue stream was not dilutive. If this holds up for next year, Enphase could generate an additional $95-100 million in additional gross profits which will mostly fall to the bottom line. Assuming a 25% effective tax rate, earnings contribution could be approximately $0.50 in non-GAAP EPS next year.

The next question investors might have is the likelihood of Enphase selling out this 480 MWh of capacity next year. Again referring back to my previous article which uses an industry suggested 1:1 of solar panels to storage ratio, Enphase would need to average an attach rate of approximately 15% if it sold out its current micro-inverter capacity of 10 million units annually. To give some perspective, SunPower (SPWR) who Enphase supplies micro-inverters forecasts residential attach rates above 20% in its most recent earnings conference call. If Enphase resumes shipment growth next year and follows through with capacity expansion, higher micro-inverter shipments would translate to even lower storage attach rates thus increasing the chances of completely selling out its storage capacity next year.

A Biden And Democratic Victory

Perhaps the biggest wildcard for the solar industry is a potential Democratic victory in November. Presidential candidate Biden has already announced a $2 trillion climate plan which obviously would include expanding solar installations. While a Democratic blue wave could be monumental for US solar companies such as Enphase, flipping the US Senate to Democratic control may not be completely necessary. It is possible the Democratic party would include climate related infrastructure spending with any stimulus bill which could put tremendous pressure on Republicans if they are viewed as holdouts on COVID-19 relief.

In 2019, the US added 13.3 GW of solar capacity of which 2.8 GW were in the residential sector. To give some perspective, China added almost four times as much in 2017 on very limited government incentives. On a per watt basis and due to lower system costs for larger utility scale solar projects, total installation costs last year only averaged $1.50/watt. This translates to just $20 billion spent on new solar capacity last year and would be a tiny portion of a longer term $2 trillion climate plan. As witnessed in many countries such as China, it would not take much for the US solar market to double sometime during the first term of a Biden presidency.

For Enphase in particular since its main market is residential, 2.8 GW translates to about 550,000 homes using a 5 kw per home average. The per home average may be higher since minimal residential installations average 3.5 kw and well over 10 kw for larger homes. If annual residential installations double with a slightly higher per home average, about one million homes would be converted to solar annually. With over 139 million homes in the US, only a small fraction would be converted to produce solar electricity over the next decade or two even if the US residential solar market doubled. The point is that the solar market in the US still has huge upside under the right policies.

Enphase has a current micro-inverter capacity of 10 million units annual and based on its per unit assumption of 325 watts, can supply 3.25 GW annually. Based on comments in the company's second quarter earnings conference call, capacity could potentially be raised to 16 million annually with the expansion of its Mexico based facility and a new India based contract manufacturer. Given the lead time required to ramp, actual shipment capacity next year may only be equivalent to 4 GW. If the company's geographic mix remains fairly constant with last year's 83.9% US exposure, about 3.36 GW would be allocated to the US market. This would represent about 68.6% of the total US residential and commercial market during 2019.

Should the US solar market double due to favorable policies, Enphase's potential market share based on expanded capacity would be slightly above 34%. This would represent about a 10% increase in US market share from Q4 2019 and while ambitious would certainly be achievable under favorable conditions especially towards US based companies like Enphase.

Under this best case scenario and using second quarter 2020 results as a baseline guide, Enphase could potentially generate $145 million in quarterly gross profits on 3 million micro-inverter and 120 MWh of storage revenues. Using a similar operating cost trajectory as discussed above, non-GAAP operating income could reach $110 million on a quarterly basis. Assuming an effective tax rate of 25% and at the highest reported diluted share count of 139 million shares, quarterly non-GAAP EPS could reach $0.58. Thus under the company's current stated capacity plans and assuming a best cast favorable election outcome that sparks increased solar demand in the US, Enphase could potentially post an annual non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 in fiscal 2021.

Final Thoughts

At about $100 per share, ENPH would be considered stretched using historical valuation metrics. Current Wall Street average EPS estimate for 2021 is $1.81 which puts ENPH at 55x next year's earnings. As described above, Enphase has the potential to post up to $2.30 in non-GAAP EPS next year based on current capacity targets. Under this more optimistic 'sold out' scenario, forward earnings would be slightly lower at 44x 2021 earnings. While ENPH would be considered fully or even richly valued under historical valuation metrics, its shares are actually reasonably valued compared to many other sectors with less solid earnings prospects such as many FAANG derivative companies.

Enphase's high margins and fixed cost structure should not be underestimated especially under a systemic industry shift such as a Biden led US economy more focused on green infrastructure. Enphase is one of a few cost effective US solar companies with compelling products that could enjoy both favorable governmental policies as well as consumer sentiment under a patriotic branded green energy plan. Should the Democrats retake the US Senate, I would not be surprised if the company seeks to accelerate capacity expansion. After all, Enphase's use of contract manufacturers helps limit overall capital expenditures making the potential payoff incredibly high. Expanded US market share due to favorable policies could push annual earnings well above even the best case scenario detailed above.

Although currently down in the polls, there is a chance President Trump could be reelected and under this scenario forward earnings would be more inline with current analysts' estimates. At 55x forward earnings, there could be a risk of profit taking especially after the huge gains ENPH has tallied so far this year. While fair valuation is always difficult to gauge, Enphase's high margins, new storage revenue stream, and continued shipment growth in an ever growing solar market should result in above average earnings growth over the next several years regardless of who controls the White House. With so many stocks in today's market so richly valued that it would take multiple years for their stock to grow into current valuations, Enphase actually looks relatively cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH, SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.