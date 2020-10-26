Bonsai Partners Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Bonsai Partners is a concentrated portfolio of investments made through separately managed accounts (SMAs). Bonsai’s investigative research process lends to a very concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas. Andrew Rosenblum is the Managing Partner of Bonsai Partners, LLC.

For the three months ended September 30th, 2020, the Bonsai Partners portfolio appreciated 70.6% gross, and 63.3% net of fees and expenses. The S&P 500 total return index returned 8.9% over this same period.

At the end of the quarter, our gross exposure was 94.9%, with 5.1% held in cash.

This quarter, I made one new investment: Micron Technology, and sold our smallest position in MiX Telematics.