Overall, we think these recent earnings trends could help propel shares of AT&T above resistance levels near $30 per share and the market could maintain those levels into 2021.

AT&T’s phone subscriber additions have gone far to offset some of these weaknesses and the stock's 7.78% dividend yield remains attractive.

AT&T has managed to successfully navigate the post-pandemic marketplace and recent earnings results show that revenues have surpassed the depressed expectations of analysts.

After AT&T (NYSE: T) reported its earnings results for the third quarter period, it appears that the company might continue to have difficulties proving the “naysayers” wrong before the end of 2020. Fortunately, AT&T managed to generate nearly a billion dollars more than analysts were expecting for the third quarter period and we believe that the stock’s share prices might soon start trading higher as a result of these successes.

Source: Barron's

From a momentum perspective, shares of AT&T stock have encountered heavy selling pressure in most market environments. However, the recent selling pressure that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic violated critical technical levels near $26.80 and a failure to “rally the troops” after a positive earnings report might put levels below $25 per share back into focus for those with bearish intentions looking to short-sell AT&T.

Source: Author via Tradingview

On balance, however, we believe that AT&T’s earnings report for the third quarter period revealed several important bullish factors and that the company is on better long-term footing than most income investors seem to realize. For the period, AT&T generated $42.3 billion in revenues and this beat analyst estimates (calling for $41.59 billion) by a wide margin.

In earnings, AT&T’s adjusted EPS figure came in at $0.76 and this marks a significant profit decline of almost -19.2% for the company. However, the company also explained that disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic were responsible for roughly $0.21 of this decline, so it seems reasonable to say that some of these losses should be considered to be temporary in nature. If this assertion turns out to be true, it would not be surprising to see a sustainable turnaround in these extended bearish price moves.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

In large part, these results were propelled by incentive programs offering free access to HBO Max (AT&T’s streaming video service) on some of its phone subscriber plans. During the three months ending in September, AT&T recorded 1.1 million net additions in its postpaid segment and this includes 645,000 new additions in the company’s postpaid voice segment.

In our opinion, these results are somewhat surprising (in a positive way) because AT&T analysts were actually expecting to see a loss of 9,000 net customers for the period. Overall, these are favorable results that do not seem to match the market’s negative performance in share prices.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

In our view, one of the most striking figures here can be found in AT&T’s postpaid phone churn, which has shown a steady decline over the last several quarters and now stands at 0.69%. AT&T also recorded 158,000 in broadband net adds and 357,000 in fiber net adds, so these results are showing the broad strength that seems to exist in several areas for the company.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

One area that seems to receive a great deal of criticism can be found in AT&T’s premium TV segment. However, new positives developed during the third quarter period and strategic efforts in these areas show AT&T’s improved ability to generate cash from its video services.

AT&T’s premium TV segment generated fewer losses during the period and lower churn suggests that the company has been effective in maintaining its high-end customer base. HBO and HBO Max have now reached a combined total of 38 million subscriptions in domestic markets (prematurely reaching AT&T’s 2021 target) with 57 million subscriptions in global markets, and activations for the HBO Max service rose by 8.6 million (more than doubling the results reported during the previous quarter).

Of course, AT&T has gone to great lengths to evolve and show rejuvenation as a successful media business. Given the consistent declines we have seen in share prices, it seems that the rest of the market maintains a high level of skepticism. WarnerMedia has shown some strength in terms of its ability to build new subscribers but AT&T’s numbers have also been impacted by lost AT&T subscriptions that have been cancelled through the company’s pay-TV services.

Source: YouTube

Unfortunately, AT&T is also forced to contend with certain industry rivals that have an upper edge on the company. Specifically, the Disney+ service that is offered by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) currently boasts 60 million subscriptions and this helped the company hit its 100 million subscriber target four years ahead of schedule.

Source: YouTube

But the real elephant in the room has always been Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which boasts 68 million domestic subscribers and a total of 200 million subscribers globally. However, the stock has already gained by more than 50% this year, and the company’s most recent earnings report failed to meet expectations for both EPS profitability and worldwide net subscriber adds. As a result, we believe that income investors should instead focus on the companies that offer a reliable dividend and trade at long-term discounts relative to the market’s historical averages.

For these reasons, we maintain our bullish view on AT&T and believe that the stock’s elevated 7.78% dividend yield is highly secure and share prices are still trading near the lows of a multi-decade price range that has managed to contain valuations.

AT&T is now showing excellent quarterly free cash flow generation (at $8.3 billion) and this helped the company increase its free cash flow levels to $19.8 billion on a YTD basis. AT&T now expects to see at least $26 billion in free cash flow for 2020 and we think this is a figure that might have surprised many income investors earlier in the year.

In covering some of these issues, AT&T CEO John Stankey explained:

We delivered a solid quarter with good subscriber momentum in our market focus areas of connectivity and software-based entertainment. Wireless postpaid growth was the strongest that it’s been in years with one million net additions, including 645,000 phones. We added more than 350,000 fiber broadband customers and are on track to grow our fiber base by more than 25% this year. And we continue to grow and scale HBO Max, with total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers topping 38 million — well ahead of our expectations for the full year. Our strong cash flow in the quarter positions us to continue investing in our growth areas and pay down debt. We now expect 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a result of AT&T’s surprise performances, stock valuations are now showing a YTD dividend payout ratio of roughly 57% and this places the stock in favorable territory for those of us that are building a sustainable income portfolio strategy.

For income investors, the stock’s current dividend yield figures show a stable incentive of 7.78% and that figure is far above most of what is available in most of the market’s alternative investment vehicles. Overall, we think these recent earnings trends could help propel shares of AT&T above resistance levels near $30 per share and the market could maintain those levels into 2021.

