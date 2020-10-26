Old West Investment Management Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Old West manages long only and long/short investment strategies based upon the companies that we uncover through our simple yet sound investment process.
If there is one thing the stock market hates its uncertainty, yet despite all the aforementioned challenges the market is near its all-time high. We had a good third quarter and we are well ahead of the market in most of our portfolios year to date.
Our team feels strongly we have uncovered a fantastic opportunity in the nuclear energy/uranium mining industry. One of our largest holdings is Centrus Energy Corp.
This coming fourth quarter promises to be exciting and possibly volatile in the markets. We believe we are ideally invested to watch our outstanding companies grow and reward shareholders.