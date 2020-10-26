Oldfield Partners Third Quarter 2020 Newsletter

Summary

Oldfield Partners has about $3.2 billion under management for families, individuals, charities, trusts, endowment funds and pension funds, through separate portfolios and pooled funds. The executive partners are Chris Driver, Harry Fraser, Richard Garstang, Andrew Goodwin, David Jones, Juliet Marber, John McEwing, Richard Oldfield, Tom Taylor, Edward Troughton, Nigel Waller and Samuel Ziff.

Our approach in the management of all portfolios is long-only, no leverage, value-focused, index-ignorant, highly concentrated, and anti-short-term.

The market hallmarks are similar to those of 1999, just before a major change in markets. At this stage, in the areas which have been most exciting there is no longer talk of growth at the right price, but simply of growth, with all issues of valuation being lost in the ether.

Governments and central banks are going to be reluctant to take their foot off the accelerator, given the fragility of the world economy in the midst of Covid.