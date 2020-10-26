1 Main Capital Partners Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

1 Main Capital makes concentrated investments in high-quality reasonably valued businesses with long reinvestment runways and in special situations that are experiencing a temporary dislocation or undergoing an element of change that will cause investors to revalue an investment in the near term.

For the third quarter, 1 Main Capital Partners, L.P. returned 17% net of fees and expenses, bringing its year-to-date return to 33%.

Hanesbrands (HBI), Issuer Direct (ISDR) and Limbach Holdings (LMB) were the largest contributors in the quarter, accounting for more than 15% of performance.

Looking ahead into Q4 of this year and 2021, I am hopeful that old economy and travel-related business will benefit from stimulus and a fully reopened economy, while the digital-first companies will continue to benefit from the secular trends to which they are exposed.