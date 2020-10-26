Central Bank Week In Review

The Fed is currently dovish and will be so through next year.

This post is economic and therefore has no investment thesis.

The Fed is currently dovish. According to the latest meeting minute releases, the Fed is expecting to keep rates at 25 basis points through 2021 and likely through 2022. For an overview of the economy please see Friday's market summary.

This week, the Fed released the latest Beige Book, which contained this overview of the US economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity continued to increase across all Districts, with the pace of growth characterized as slight to modest in most Districts. Changes in activity varied greatly by sector. Manufacturing activity generally increased at a moderate pace. Residential housing markets continued to experience steady demand for new and existing homes, with activity constrained by low inventories. Banking contacts also cited increased demand for mortgages as the key driver of overall loan demand. Conversely, commercial real estate conditions continued to deteriorate in many Districts, with the exception being warehouse and industrial space where construction and leasing activity remained steady. Consumer spending growth remained positive, but some Districts reported a leveling off of retail sales and a slight uptick in tourism activity. Demand for autos remained steady, but low inventories have constrained sales to varying degrees. Reports on agriculture conditions were mixed, as some Districts are experiencing drought conditions. Districts characterized the outlooks of contacts as generally optimistic or positive, but with a considerable degree of uncertainty. Restaurateurs in many Districts expressed concern that cooler weather would slow sales, as they have relied on outdoor dining. Banking contacts in many Districts expressed concern that delinquency rates may rise in coming months, citing various reasons; however, delinquency rates have remained stable.

The overview was a bit more bullish than I was expecting. The best news was that consumer spending was still increasing. The leveling off should be seen in the context of retail sales now being above pre-pandemic levels. The latest ISM and Markit Economics PMI releases confirm the positive outlook for the manufacturing sector. The Fed has two concerns going forward. The first is an increasing level of loan delinquencies negatively impacting bank balance sheets.

The Fed's second main concern is the labor market, which Fed Governor Brainard highlighted in a speech she gave this week (emphasis added):

The labor market recovery to date has been more rapid than the initial pace following the Global Financial Crisis, but it has been uneven, and the easiest improvements are likely behind us. The pace of labor market improvement is decelerating at a time when employment is still far short of its maximum level. As of September, total non-farm payroll employment had recovered about half of the jobs that were lost in March and April, and it remained about 11 million jobs below its February level. Private payroll gains in September were less than in July and August and came in far below the gains posted in May and June.

These charts add the necessary detail to her comments:

The left chart shows total establishment jobs, which have regained about half of their losses. The right chart shows the monthly gains in payroll employment which are decelerating.

Although the number of persons on temporary layoff has dropped back sharply from the highs in the spring to a level of 4.6 million in September, the number of permanent job losers has been rising since February and was at a level of 3.8 million in September.

Here are two graphs to illustrates Brainard's points:

The number of people unemployed for five weeks or less (in blue) and 5-14 weeks (in red) increased in the late Spring and early Summer but have trended lower since. However, the unemployment level for permanent job losses is sharply increasing.

The 1/2 percentage point decline in the unemployment rate in September to 7.9 percent was accompanied by a 0.3 percentage point decline in the labor force participation rate (LFPR).4 The recent decline in prime-age labor force participation has been due primarily to women. September marks the third consecutive monthly decline in the prime-age female LFPR since it bounced back in May and June.

The labor force participation rate is the number of people who are employed or looking for jobs as a percentage of all the people who might be able to work (basically everybody in the US).

The LFPR dropped as a result of the lockdowns and has only regained about half of its losses. In addition, it has declined twice in the last three months and its progress in retaking previous losses is slowing. The labor force participation rate for women has declined twice in the last two months. It dropped sharply in the last report.

Brainard outlined the main issues facing the labor market. After initial gains, the labor market has retaken about half of its losses. But the pace of gains is slowing and some gains are in danger of being lost. Combine this with the coming increase in loan losses for banks and you have a recipe for slower growth. This will keep the Fed dovish for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.